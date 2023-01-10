ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona man charged with sexually assaulting girl at farm, camp

By Rian Bossler
 3 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing numerous felony charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl for almost three years.

Jerry Fultz, 74, of Altoona, PA.

State police spoke to a teenage girl on April 6, 2021, who claimed Jerry Fultz, 74, would take her into the woods and assault her at a farm in Catherine Township and at a camp in Woodbury Township, both located in Blair County.

The girl told troopers Fultz began taking her hunting in 2018 and first assaulted her in his truck on the farm’s property. According to the criminal complaint, Fultz removed the girl’s clothing and touched her while he held her down with his forearm.

Everett man accused of touching girl after giving her alcohol

The teenager explained other incidents with Fultz where he had allegedly groped her, exposed himself and forced her to touch him. She claimed Fultz continued to assault her until April 2021.

Fultz was arraigned on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and placed in Blair County Prison where he is being held on $100,000 bail. He faces four felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, seven felony counts of indecent assault and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26.

