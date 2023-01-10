Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
League of Legends spinoff game Mageseeker will star Sylas according to leaks
A leak from South Korea’s Game Ratings Committee has revealed that Riot Forge’s next spinoff will be titled Mageseeker: A League of Legends story, and will star Sylas, one of LoL’s most popular champions. League of Legends has a lot of lore behind its characters, with several...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Xbox players stun pro PC team in crossplay showdown: “I respect console now”
An Overwatch 2 console team showed why you shouldn’t underestimate controller players after they took a pro PC Contenders squad to the limit in a crossplay match. Despite being available on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, Overwatch 2 is widely considered to be a primarily PC game when it comes to pro play, especially due to the advantages of using a mouse and keyboard.
dexerto.com
Emergency Rammus buffs coming as LoL patch 13.1 changes see 10% win rate swing
Rammus quickly plummeted from one of League of Legends’ best junglers in Season 13 to definitively the worst after LoL patch 13.1. Riot are aware of the harsh swing, promising an emergency micropatch to help out the Armordillo. Rammus quickly rose up at the start of League of Legends...
dexerto.com
Nadeshot calls for “comprehensive ranked system” in Warzone 2 as player count plummets
Former Call of Duty pro and 100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has called for the Warzone devs to add a robust ranked system as the BR’s player count continues to drop. Since its release in November, Warzone 2’s player count has been on a decline.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs claims controller is superior “in every way”
Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has claimed that controller is superior in “every way” to keyboard and mouse, after a concerted stint with a controller. The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is nothing new, in any game or esport. In Apex Legends, it perpetually...
dexerto.com
Fortnite players divided over new Shockwave Hammer nerf
After unvaulting the Shockwave Hammer, Fortnite developers nerfed the number of bounce charges the weapon holds, which has divided fans. Introduced at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, the Shockwave Hammer acts as a weapon and another means of transportation. It featured a fair few hiccups at launch, however,...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players want Mercy’s “unfun” pocket abilities replaced
The Overwatch 2 devs are being urged to rework some of Mercy’s abilities as players insist that the hero is unfun to play against or as. Mercy has been one of Overwatch’s most popular heroes since its release. Despite receiving a big rework in the first game with Resurrection being moved to a standard cooldown ability, players believe that the hero is in line for more changes.
dexerto.com
Best Slowbro Tera Raid build: How to solo Cinderace raids with Stored Power
Players have found a way to easily beat Cinderace in seven-star Tera Raids, and it’s by using this incredibly powerful Stored Power Slowbro build – but it’s for Solo play only. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game is almost entirely made up of Tera Raiding. Despite a brief...
dexerto.com
Best Espathra build for seven-star Cinderace Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Cinderace is back in seven-star Tera Raids, and Espathra is one of the best damage-dealing Psychic-types players can use to take down the challenging fire bunny. Cinderace, the final evolution of the Gen 8 fire starter, can finally be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. However, players will have to take on the fighting Tera Type in seven-star raids to get their hands on one.
dexerto.com
How to play Modern Warfare 2 Gun Game before it releases
Fan favorite CoD game mode Gun Game has been leaked as coming to Modern Warfare 2, but players may not realize there’s already a way to play it in MW2. Here’s how to do exactly that. Gun Game is an immensely popular mode from CoD history, debuting way...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer Dantes denied partner status despite pulling 20k viewers
Twitch streamer Dantes (also known as Doaenel) hit over 20k viewers during his Race to Challenger stream, asking if they might partner him on his “21st application”. Dantes is one of the most rapidly growing streamers not only within League of Legends, but on Twitch. His Race to Challenger event saw him streaming for over 50 hours over the course of 3 days, with his stream viewership capping out at around 23k.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players furious as game forces them toward kids playgrounds
Pokemon Go players are getting fed up with their game asking them to scan Pokestops near areas where young kids frequent. Pokestops are an invaluable part of Pokemon Go’s playing experience, as they give players resources like items, Pokemon Eggs, and plenty of other helpful rewards. However, because Pokestops...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Steven Stone rewards & schedule
The next Pokemon Go Battle Weekend is themed around Steven Stone, with players able to unlock themed avatar items and rewards for taking part. While the Pokemon Go Battle League has its own selection of rewards available for players who rise through the ranks, Battle Weekends offer extra incentives to take part in PvP Battles with other Trainers around the world.
dexerto.com
Does Modern Warfare 2 have SBMM? Skill-based matchmaking explained
The controversial skill-based matchmaking feature is always a hot topic within CoD, but does Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer use it? Here’s everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 SBMM. Modern Warfare 2 is well into its lifecycle by now, and players are getting to grips with the...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Horizon is still “busted” with multiple weapons despite nerf
Apex Legends streamer Taxi2G has revealed that a few weapons are still “busted” when used with Horizon’s Gravity Lift despite the recent issues with her tactical. With Respawn making a few tweaks to the current roster of legends, players have been clamoring for a Horizon nerf, with many claiming she is overpowered as a result of her Gravity Lift making no noise.
dexerto.com
Where to find Psyduck & Golduck in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Generation 1’s infamous headache-induced Pokemon, Psyduck, as well as its evolution Golduck return in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how to find these Water-types in Pokemon in Generation 9. While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a ton of great new Pokemon like Pawmi, Charcadet, and Frigibax, it also brought...
dexerto.com
New League of Legends game mode confirmed for 2023
League of Legends fans have been asking for a new limited-time game mode for a while, and, in 2023, we’ll finally be getting it. Details are vague, but it’s been confirmed it’ll be a 2v2v2v2 mode. In the wake of Riot’s full-transparency gesture to the community in...
dexerto.com
iitzTimmy praises Seer Heirloom in Apex Legends but baffled by one part
Popular streamer Timmy ‘iitzTimmy’ An is impressed with Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom in Apex Legends, but one aspect of it “makes no sense” to him. Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event arrived on January 10 and it introduced an array of fresh cosmetics, private matches, and brought back the fan-favorite Control LTM.
dexerto.com
Insider claims Starfield has been delayed to the end of 2023
An industry insider claims the eagerly-anticipated Starfield has once more been delayed, its new launch window set for late 2023. Bethesda Game Studios’ Executive Producer Todd Howard initially teased Starfield during an E3 2018 presentation. The spacefaring RPG returned to the spotlight in 2021, with a teaser trailer and November 2022 launch date in tow.
dexerto.com
OpTic Dashy drama explained: tell-all stream, Rambo beef, “toxic teammate”
In the aftermath of Call of Duty League Major 1, there has been almost non-stop drama within the OpTic Texas camp. From huge roster moves and rumors to Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell’s tell-all stream where he explained their issues, here’s a recap of what’s gone down.
Comments / 0