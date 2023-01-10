ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

A gray, but mild January Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a quiet morning across Eastern Iowa with clouds, temperatures in the teens, and a few areas of light fog. This afternoon will be mild for the middle of January with highs reaching the upper 30s. It will also be a bit windy today with winds up to 20 possible. Overnight, temperatures will be on the warm side, only cooling into the upper 20s and low 30s. More clouds are in Sunday’s forecast along with warmer temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

How Tanager Place is dealing with a workforce shortages

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Windy and cooler today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front has moved across the state during the overnight hours, leaving us windy and cooler today. Some light fog is likely this morning in the area as well. While we start the day in the lower 30s, we’ll likely finish out in the mid-20s or so as the colder air makes steady progress south. A sprinkle or flurry can’t be ruled out, either. Looking ahead, tomorrow is a colder day with highs into the 20s in many areas. This weekend looks pretty good with highs around 40 on Saturday and mid-40s on Sunday. Moisture will be increasing on Sunday night, but with mild air all around, that next system for Sunday night and Monday continues to look like all rain at this point. Have a good day!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

What to know about the upcoming Winter Gardening Fair

MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow

IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Kirkwood Community College to close Iowa City campus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College is set to close its Iowa City campus. The college is moving most of its Iowa City classes to the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville starting next fall. Kirkwood president Lori Sundberg says the school will still have a presence in Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Patchy Drizzle and Wintry Mix Possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mostly cloudy conditions remain in place tonight. Much like we saw last night some patchy wintry precipitation as a cold front moves through tonight. Impacts at this point look to be low but it bears watching. Cooler and more seasonal air moves in dropping highs to the 20s and 30s for both Thursday and Friday. Look for a quiet Saturday and Sunday with rain likely on Monday. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
electrek.co

This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete

An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Semi and car collision in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic warning is in effect after an accident at the Highway 100 and East Post Road intersection. DOT traffic cameras show a semi collided with a car at approximately 2:40 pm Wednesday. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Drivers...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Q98.5

[UPDATE] Owner of Linn County Restaurant Damaged By Fire Has Been Arrested

Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

KHAK's Brain and Courtlin talk summer music festivals

MONTICELLO, IA

