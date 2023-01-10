Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Related
KCRG.com
A gray, but mild January Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a quiet morning across Eastern Iowa with clouds, temperatures in the teens, and a few areas of light fog. This afternoon will be mild for the middle of January with highs reaching the upper 30s. It will also be a bit windy today with winds up to 20 possible. Overnight, temperatures will be on the warm side, only cooling into the upper 20s and low 30s. More clouds are in Sunday’s forecast along with warmer temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
KCRG.com
Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the city’s northeast side early Friday morning. Firefighters said they were called to the Cambridge Townhomes, in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast, just before 2 a.m. The fire happened at the same...
KCRG.com
How Tanager Place is dealing with a workforce shortages
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cedar Rapids Firefighters put out a fire at an apartment building this morning. It's the...
KCRG.com
Windy and cooler today
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front has moved across the state during the overnight hours, leaving us windy and cooler today. Some light fog is likely this morning in the area as well. While we start the day in the lower 30s, we’ll likely finish out in the mid-20s or so as the colder air makes steady progress south. A sprinkle or flurry can’t be ruled out, either. Looking ahead, tomorrow is a colder day with highs into the 20s in many areas. This weekend looks pretty good with highs around 40 on Saturday and mid-40s on Sunday. Moisture will be increasing on Sunday night, but with mild air all around, that next system for Sunday night and Monday continues to look like all rain at this point. Have a good day!
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
KCRG.com
What to know about the upcoming Winter Gardening Fair
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. How Tanager Place is dealing with a workforce shortages. Updated: 7 hours ago. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the...
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker last week at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. In a press release, police said they have forwarded their completed investigation to the Linn County Attorney on...
KCRG.com
Kirkwood Community College to close Iowa City campus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College is set to close its Iowa City campus. The college is moving most of its Iowa City classes to the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville starting next fall. Kirkwood president Lori Sundberg says the school will still have a presence in Iowa...
KCRG.com
Patchy Drizzle and Wintry Mix Possible
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mostly cloudy conditions remain in place tonight. Much like we saw last night some patchy wintry precipitation as a cold front moves through tonight. Impacts at this point look to be low but it bears watching. Cooler and more seasonal air moves in dropping highs to the 20s and 30s for both Thursday and Friday. Look for a quiet Saturday and Sunday with rain likely on Monday. Have a great night!
electrek.co
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police Chief predicts shoplifting calls will increase from 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it responded to a 35% increase in shoplifting calls between 2021 and 2022. New data released Wednesday showed police received 1,053 shoplifting calls last year; in 2021, they responded to 777. CRPD Chief Wayne Jerman said he predicted the number would continue to climb.
KCRG.com
Semi and car collision in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic warning is in effect after an accident at the Highway 100 and East Post Road intersection. DOT traffic cameras show a semi collided with a car at approximately 2:40 pm Wednesday. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Drivers...
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
[UPDATE] Owner of Linn County Restaurant Damaged By Fire Has Been Arrested
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns. Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Airport sent security plans to TSA less than a month before first Avelo flights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Regional Airport gave federal regulators less than a month to approve or deny their security plan, which would allow the airport to carry its first commercial flight since September. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) denied the airport’s security plan, resulting in Avelo Airlines...
KCRG.com
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin talk summer music festivals
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 3...
Comments / 0