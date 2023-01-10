Read full article on original website
Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour
It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Puscifer Announce 2023 US and European Tour Dates
Puscifer have announced 2023 US and European tour dates with support from Night Club. The stateside trek kicks off May 18th with an appearance at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida. The short outing wraps up June 3rd in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. A week later, Maynard James Keenan and company open their European run on June 10th in Dublin, Ireland, and remain overseas through a July 7th concert in Madrid, Spain.
How to Get Tickets to Eric Church’s 2023 Tour
Eric Church has mapped out his 2023 “The Outsiders Revival Tour,” and tickets for the 27-date North American trek are sure to be in short supply. “When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually,” Church said in a statement. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Phish Announce 2023 West Coast Tour
Phish have announced a 2023 west coast tour taking place in April. The jam band legends will play eight shows in three cities, starting with a two-night run in Seattle and following that with three-night stands in Berkeley and Los Angeles, California. The dates follow the sixth annual Phish: Riviera Maya residency which takes place across four days in Mexico in February.
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Solo Album 7s, 2023 Tour
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced his latest solo album, 7s, will be released on February 17th via Domino. What’s more, he’s mapped out a spring solo tour (grab your tickets here) and shared the lead singles “The Musical” and “Hey Bog.”. The new...
Taylor Swift Debuts “Anti-Hero” Live at The 1975’s London Concert: Watch
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s London concert on January 12th, during which she performed the live debut of her hit single “Anti-Hero.”. During her brief acoustic set, the pop star also covered The 1975’s song “The City.” Watch the fan-shot footage below.
Fan Chant: 10 K-Pop Tours We Want to See in 2023
Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!
Rome and Duddy Announce Cactus Cool EP, Share New Single “Coast of Mexico”: Stream
Rome and Duddy, the new collaborative project of Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Dustin Bushnell, are kicking off the new year with the announcement of their debut collaborative EP, Cactus Cool, arriving on March 3rd. The news comes with their latest single, “Coast of Mexico,” in tow.
Eurovision Is “Disgusting,” Says Eurovision Contestant John Lydon
The Eurovison Song Contest is “disgusting,” “phony,” and “absolutely awful,” according to upcoming Eurovision contestant John Lydon. The former Sex Pistols frontman trashed the contest on RTE’s Radio 1 just one day after announcing that his band, Public Image Ltd., would be vying to represent Ireland.
U.S. Girls Announces New Album Bless This Mess, Shares “Futures Bet”: Stream
Blessings are imminent, because U.S. Girls — the indie pop project of Meg Remy — will return February 24th with a new album called Bless This Mess. Ahead of its release on 4AD, Remy has previewed the record today with a single called “Futures Bet,” and has also unveiled a run of North American tour dates for 2023.
Bonnaroo 2023’s Lineup Is the Culmination of All Bonnaroos Past
Putting together a great music festival lineup in 2023 is a much different proposition than it was in the past. Years of market saturation — even with an epidemiological fallow year — have led to homogenous lineups and events competing to remain distinct in order to attract the ever-dwindling consumer dollar. Epitomizing this struggle has been one of the largest, most beloved music festivals in the US: Bonnaroo.
Disturbed’s David Draiman Gets High in Amsterdam, Challenges Justin Bieber to “Smoke Off”
Disturbed frontman and self-admitted stoner David Draiman took to Twitter to proudly declare that he was in Amsterdam. And like any tourist who happens to partake, Draiman got properly baked — or at least high enough to challenge Justin Bieber to a smoke off. The metal singer has been...
Heavy Song of the Week: Dryad Conjure an Icy Gust of Midwestern Black Metal on “The Abyssal Plain”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Iowa black metal band Dryad’s “The Abyssal Plain.”. Winter is upon us. The days are...
Periphery Announce New Album Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, Unveil Two Singles: Stream
Progressive metal act Periphery have announced a new album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, which drops March 10th. In advance of the LP, the band has unveiled two new songs, “Wildfire” and “Zagreus.”. The album continues Periphery’s string of tongue-in-cheek titles, following 2019’s Periphery IV:...
Marisa Abela Stars As Amy Winehouse in First Look at Back to Black Biopic
The Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black has shared the first look at actress Marisa Abela’s portrayal of the UK singer. Filming on the project is set to begin on January 16th in London. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy) with a script by Matt Greenhalgh, Back to Black...
