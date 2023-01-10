ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour

It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
TENNESSEE STATE
Puscifer Announce 2023 US and European Tour Dates

Puscifer have announced 2023 US and European tour dates with support from Night Club. The stateside trek kicks off May 18th with an appearance at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida. The short outing wraps up June 3rd in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. A week later, Maynard James Keenan and company open their European run on June 10th in Dublin, Ireland, and remain overseas through a July 7th concert in Madrid, Spain.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
How to Get Tickets to Eric Church’s 2023 Tour

Eric Church has mapped out his 2023 “The Outsiders Revival Tour,” and tickets for the 27-date North American trek are sure to be in short supply. “When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually,” Church said in a statement. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”
Vice

A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death

The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Phish Announce 2023 West Coast Tour

Phish have announced a 2023 west coast tour taking place in April. The jam band legends will play eight shows in three cities, starting with a two-night run in Seattle and following that with three-night stands in Berkeley and Los Angeles, California. The dates follow the sixth annual Phish: Riviera Maya residency which takes place across four days in Mexico in February.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fan Chant: 10 K-Pop Tours We Want to See in 2023

Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!
Bonnaroo 2023’s Lineup Is the Culmination of All Bonnaroos Past

Putting together a great music festival lineup in 2023 is a much different proposition than it was in the past. Years of market saturation — even with an epidemiological fallow year — have led to homogenous lineups and events competing to remain distinct in order to attract the ever-dwindling consumer dollar. Epitomizing this struggle has been one of the largest, most beloved music festivals in the US: Bonnaroo.
MANCHESTER, TN
