Tarrant County virus update: Here’s the latest on COVID-19, flu, mpox

After a busy fall with a range of viruses coming back in full force, many of the viruses that have been spreading among Tarrant County residents are slowing down, said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja Tuesday.

But even as some of the viruses are reducing in spread, COVID-19 appears to returning to a high level of transmission in the community.

Here’s Taneja’s update on the latest shifts in Tarrant County.

COVID-19 is at a high transmission level in Tarrant County

As the U.S. enters its fourth year of grappling with COVID-19, the virus is still mutating and still spreading among the U.S. population.

Tarrant County is back at a community transmission level of “high” as of late December, Taneja said Tuesday. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has increased over the last few weeks. At least 92% of staffed hospital beds are occupied, according to state data.

Taneja reiterated the standard advice during levels of high transmission: Get vaccinated with the bivalent COVID-19 booster and wear a mask.

“It is a good time to get that booster,“ he said. “That provides a broadened immune response.”

If you do get sick with COVID, ask your doctor about oral antivral medications like Paxlovid and molnupiravir, he said.

Tarrant County Public Health has also increased testing availability at the Southwest Public Health Center, 6551 Granbury Road, to three days per week. Tests for COVID-19 are available for free there, and you can also order free tests to be shipped to your home at covid.gov/tests .

New cases of flu are decreasing, but still at ‘very high’ levels in Texas

Although hospitalizations due to the flu are declining, levels are still in the “very high” range in Texas, Taneja said.

Because of the early peak this season, Taneja says he expects to see a second peak of flu activity later this winter. So it’s not too late to get your flu shot if you haven’t already. This year’s shot has proven a good match for the strains of circulating, Taneja said.

“Data that we’re seeing is showing people getting any severe illness or hospitalized with the flu actually don’t have the vaccine,” Taneja said.

If you have a health insurance plan compliant with the Affordable Care Act, flu shots should be available for free through your insurance. If you don’t have health insurance, you can visit one of dozens of pharmacies throughout the county that are offering free flu shots .

Mpox appears to be close to elimination

In June, when mpox (previously known as monkeypox) began spreading in the U.S., public health practitioners worried that its spread could cause suffering and scarring as it spread.

But thanks in part to a quick deployment of the Jyennos vaccine over the summer, mpox is on the decline in Tarrant County.

“We can’t call it over until it’s gone for a couple of incubation periods, but we’re really heading there. Taneja said. “ but for all practical purposes I think the general public can stop worrying” about mpox, “ Taneja said.

Tarrant County has reported at most two new cases per week since last October , according to county data, down from 29 new cases identified in a single week in August.