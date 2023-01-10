ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County virus update: Here’s the latest on COVID-19, flu, mpox

By Ciara McCarthy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bH0yo_0k9vltI600

After a busy fall with a range of viruses coming back in full force, many of the viruses that have been spreading among Tarrant County residents are slowing down, said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja Tuesday.

But even as some of the viruses are reducing in spread, COVID-19 appears to returning to a high level of transmission in the community.

Here’s Taneja’s update on the latest shifts in Tarrant County.

COVID-19 is at a high transmission level in Tarrant County

As the U.S. enters its fourth year of grappling with COVID-19, the virus is still mutating and still spreading among the U.S. population.

Tarrant County is back at a community transmission level of “high” as of late December, Taneja said Tuesday. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has increased over the last few weeks. At least 92% of staffed hospital beds are occupied, according to state data.

Taneja reiterated the standard advice during levels of high transmission: Get vaccinated with the bivalent COVID-19 booster and wear a mask.

“It is a good time to get that booster,“ he said. “That provides a broadened immune response.”

If you do get sick with COVID, ask your doctor about oral antivral medications like Paxlovid and molnupiravir, he said.

Tarrant County Public Health has also increased testing availability at the Southwest Public Health Center, 6551 Granbury Road, to three days per week. Tests for COVID-19 are available for free there, and you can also order free tests to be shipped to your home at covid.gov/tests .

New cases of flu are decreasing, but still at ‘very high’ levels in Texas

Although hospitalizations due to the flu are declining, levels are still in the “very high” range in Texas, Taneja said.

Because of the early peak this season, Taneja says he expects to see a second peak of flu activity later this winter. So it’s not too late to get your flu shot if you haven’t already. This year’s shot has proven a good match for the strains of circulating, Taneja said.

“Data that we’re seeing is showing people getting any severe illness or hospitalized with the flu actually don’t have the vaccine,” Taneja said.

If you have a health insurance plan compliant with the Affordable Care Act, flu shots should be available for free through your insurance. If you don’t have health insurance, you can visit one of dozens of pharmacies throughout the county that are offering free flu shots .

Mpox appears to be close to elimination

In June, when mpox (previously known as monkeypox) began spreading in the U.S., public health practitioners worried that its spread could cause suffering and scarring as it spread.

But thanks in part to a quick deployment of the Jyennos vaccine over the summer, mpox is on the decline in Tarrant County.

“We can’t call it over until it’s gone for a couple of incubation periods, but we’re really heading there. Taneja said. “ but for all practical purposes I think the general public can stop worrying” about mpox, “ Taneja said.

Tarrant County has reported at most two new cases per week since last October , according to county data, down from 29 new cases identified in a single week in August.

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Authorities working to wrangle loose bull in Tarrant County

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is working to catch a loose bull. Crews are on scene near John T. White Road and Morrison Drive to wrangle the bull. No details have been released about how the bull got loose. The sheriff’s office said the bull will be returned to...
keranews.org

Dog flu outbreak puts strain on pet owners, local shelters in Texas

An outbreak of dog flu has canines spreading the disease across North Texas. Like humans, dogs with the flu may have a cough, runny nose, fever or a reduced appetite. Dog flu is rarely fatal but highly contagious, according to Lori Teller, who specializes in veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University.
DALLAS, TX
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area

Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits Extend In Texas Through January

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas Health and Human Services has been given permission from the US Department of Agriculture to extend the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the month of January. The “Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million…” wrote the Governor’s office. “The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.”
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
20K+
Followers
542
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy