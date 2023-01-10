Read full article on original website
WMBF
Second arrest made in deadly 2021 Marlboro County shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second person is in custody in connection to the 2021 shooting that killed a Bennettsville man, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says. On Nov. 8, 2021, deputies responded to Platt Road in McColl after receiving a call for service. According to the report, the caller said a rifle fell on the porch of the home, shooting a man.
Marlboro County man out of jail on bond arrested in 2021 deadly shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person is facing charges in Marlboro County in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a 59-year-old man, authorities said. Lloyd Elvis-Lee Jackson, 48, also known as “Pa Oxendine,” was arrested on Jan. 6 at his home on Platt Road in the Tatum area and charged with […]
WMBF
Deputies investigating after one shot in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Marlboro County Thursday afternoon. Marlboro County deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Maple Street and Atkins Street, when they arrived on scene they discovered a person was being treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
2nd Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident’s September death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest after a Darlington County long-term care facility resident died in September 2022, according to authorities. As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested a second employee, Myasia Toya McCoy, of Darlington, Thursday afternoon and charged her with abuse or neglect […]
WMBF
Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting last month in the Pee Dee. Online records show 37-year-old Brandon McFadden, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WMBF
Florence County winery adjusting to changes nearly a year after major fire
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been nearly a year since a major fire engulfed half of Cartersville Country Winery in Florence and owners say they’re still dealing with the damage left behind. Things haven’t been easy with staff adjusting to new changes and business slowing down. Despite...
Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
Florence man jailed on murder charge in December killing of Darlington man at motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Florence man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a Darlington man at a motel in December, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Maurice McFadden has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
WMBF
Darlington County deputies arrest, charge second long-term care worker after vulnerable adult dies from overdose
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the death of a vulnerable person at a Darlington County adult care facility in September 2022. Darlington County deputies arrested facility employee, Myasia Toya McCoy on Jan. 12, she is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.
WMBF
Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday. Deputies added...
WMBF
SCHP: Driver killed after truck overturns in ditch in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Marlboro County Friday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Friday night. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 73-year-old driver from Cheraw was driving eastbound on Adamsville Road, approximately half...
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
Sheriff: 17-year-old arrested, charged with murder in deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that killed one person in December 2022, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The 17-year-old is being charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
Sheriff: Man breaks into Darlington County home, leaves with gun
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Darlington County home and leaving with a gun, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. James Arnez Barrow-Heidt, of Hartsville, was arrested and is now facing several charges including first-degree burglary and petit larceny, the sheriff’s office said. It happened Monday […]
WMBF
Darlington County burglary suspect armed himself with victim’s gun, warrants state
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man facing charges for a recent burglary allegedly armed himself with the victim’s own gun, according to documents. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said James Arnez Barrow-Heidt is charged with first-degree burglary and petit larceny in connection to the incident that happened Monday on Oleander Drive in Hartsville.
WMBF
Routine traffic stop leads to multiple weapons, drug charges in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Bennettsville men are in custody, facing multiple weapons and drug charges. While investigating a missing persons case Tuesday, deputies attempted a routine traffic stop at a residence on Coxe Rd. E in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County. During this vehicle stop, both the...
Hartsville man faces weapons, theft charges after firing gun to ‘show off,’ police report says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing weapons and theft charges after allegedly firing multiple gunshots from a stolen gun inside the city limits of Hartsville, police said. James Arnez Barrow-Heidt, 20, of Hartsville, is accused of firing at least two shots in the vicinity of the 500 block of Marlboro Avenue on Monday, […]
Florence County man accused of stealing guns, compound bows from home, vehicles in July
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man is facing numerous theft charges after allegedly stealing items worth thousands of dollars from a home and vehicles in July, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jimmy Joshua Lee, 32, of Scranton, is accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of items on July 5 […]
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw deputies respond to shooting incident, no injuries
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on domestic violence charges after deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a Lynwood Place apartment in Lugoff. Two deputies were dispatched on Jan. 10 at approximately 5:40 p.m. after an anonymous person called stating...
