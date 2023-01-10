ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmitsburg, MD

Kiara Watkins Makes Mount St. Mary's University Dean's List

By Kathy Cryan
 3 days ago

EMMITSBURG, MD - Kiara Watkins of Union is among the 579 students who earned Dean's List honors for the Fall 2022 semester at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Students who maintain a 3.4 grade point average or higher are eligible for this honor.

About Mount St. Mary's University

Mount St. Mary's University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland's second largest city. The university offers more than 80 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs as well as 24 NCAA Division I athletic teams. Founded in 1808, Mount St. Mary's includes Mount St. Mary's Seminary, the second oldest in the United States, and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, an idyllic shrine for spiritual reflection located on the hill above the university.

