Kiara Watkins Makes Mount St. Mary's University Dean's List

EMMITSBURG, MD - Kiara Watkins of Union is among the 579 students who earned Dean's List honors for the Fall 2022 semester at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Students who maintain a 3.4 grade point average or higher are eligible for this honor.

