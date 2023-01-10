Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why Bears, Ryan Poles May and May Not Re-Sign David Montgomery
Why Bears may and may not re-sign David Montgomery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears finish their evaluations of the 2022 season and turn their eyes towards 2023, one of the first things they’ll do is determine who should stay and who should go. After a 3-14 campaign, there should be significant turnover on the roster. Too many players didn’t play at a high enough level and need to be replaced. On the other hand, others proved that they bought into Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ vision for the franchise, performed well on Sundays and earned a job moving forward. Based on how Poles gushed about Cole Kmet, it’s safe to assume he’ll be a part of the Bears’ long term plans. We can assume most of the other young players will stick around too as the team continues to build its foundation. The biggest question could be if David Montgomery returns.
Sanborn, Brisker, Jones Selected to PFF All-Rookie Team
Three Bears players selected to PFF All-Rookie team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Three Bears players – Jack Sanborn, Braxton Jones and Jaquan Brisker – were all named to PFF's All-Rookie team for this past season. Sanborn, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, stepped into the starting...
Chris Ballard Gives Bears Obvious Trade Target With Desperate QB Remark
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In the span of 20 minutes Tuesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles signaled his willingness (likely preference) to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and was given a clear target. "I think it goes back to what I said about flexibility,"...
DeAndre Hopkins Trade Unlikely to Be Bears' Answer to No. 1 Receiver Search
DHop trade unlikely to be Bears' answer to No. 1 WR search originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Every offseason, hope springs eternal for those NFL teams who fell short of the ultimate goal. This excitement is in overdrive for the Bears thanks to over $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Source: Bears Expected to Hire Kevin Warren as New CEO/President
Source: Bears expected to hire Kevin Warren as CEO/President originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are expected to name Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren, as their next CEO/President, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. First reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Warren will begin working...
Report: Sean McVay to Return as Los Angeles Rams Head Coach in 2023
Report: Sean McVay to return as Rams head coach in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean McVay isn’t going anywhere. Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams head coach contemplated stepping down. On Friday, the 36-year-old reportedly informed the organization that he intends to return for the 2023 season.
A Look at Non-NFL Players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
A look at non-NFL players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just last week, Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington generated buzz as a potential nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame following his life-saving actions to administer CPR to Damar Hamlin.
Bears Rolling Over 4th Most Cap Space From 2022 to 2023 NFL Season
Bears rolling over 4th most cap space from 2022 to 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are almost at the wild card round and that can only mean one thing – the NFL playoffs are underway, the Super Bowl is near, the Lombardi Trophy is up for grabs and the offseason is on its way.
