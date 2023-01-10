ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mid-Hudson News Network

Live MK2 hand grenade recovered in Orange County

GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), assisted by other law enforcement agencies, secured a live hand grenade in Hamptonburgh on Thursday afternoon. The MK2 grenade was discovered by a contractor working on a Stony Ford Road estate. Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said that his patrol...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police give additional details about Friday’s Waryas Park exercise

POUGHKEEPSIE – The presence of the New York State Police Dive Team, combined with the closing of lower Main Street in Poughkeepsie Friday afternoon caused a tremendous amount of speculation from the public. The troopers, many from Troop F on the west side of the river declined to provide the reason for their presence, which caused further speculation.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police release name of man Putnam deputy fatally shot

CARMEL – State Police Thursday identified the man that a Putnam County deputy sheriff shot and killed as 34-year-old Christopher Torres of Carmel. He was shot on Tuesday, January 10 when police responded to a domestic violence incident that began on Amawalk Road in the Town of Kent. Deputies...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases

GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
NEWBURGH, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Traffic Stop by Deputies Leads to Significant Cocaine Seizure in Dover

Traffic Stop by Deputies Leads to Significant Cocaine Seizure in Dover. On 01/10/23 Task Force Agents responded to a traffic stop in the Town of Amenia being conducted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office road patrol. Upon arrival and through an investigation, it was determined that Wayne Green, a resident of Massachusetts, was in possession of over 8 ounces of cocaine with a street value of $30,000.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jury finds Dicke guilty of murdering Danielle Distefano

POUGHKEEPSIE – The jury in the murder trial of William Dicke has found him guilty of murdering 35-year-old Danielle Distefano in January 2022. Dicke was also found guilty of manslaughter for the death of his girlfriend. The jury heard testimony all this week in Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica...
RHINEBECK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police dive team exercise creates stir in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the New York State Police Dive Team had Main Street blocked off at Waryas Park on Friday at noon, creating speculation among visitors to the waterfront. Onlookers gathered just outside of the perimeter to watch while offering their opinions on what was taking place. One...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic violence case leads to gun possession arrest

CITY OF HUDSON – A 54-year-old City of Hudson man was arrested on Thursday following a domestic incident in which a gun was fired, Police Chief L. Edward Moore said on Friday. Jonathan Jones, also known as “Smash,” was arrested and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail....
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

Police Officer Revived By Narcan After Possible Fentanyl Exposure At HQ In Yonkers

A police officer in Westchester County was hospitalized after being exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl at police headquarters. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 4 p.m., when a Yonkers Police Detention Officer working in the central booking facility at the department's headquarters located at 104 South Broadway came in contact with a piece of prisoner clothing and had a medical emergency, according to Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

DMV investigator alleges harassment

SAUGERTIES – A 55-year-old Saugerties man has been charged with harassment for allegedly intentionally following him while he drove his state vehicle. The DMV investigator charged that Derek Winnie followed him through Glasco and Barclay Heights twice – once in October and again in November 2022. The investigator...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jury deliberating fate of accused Rhinebeck murderer

POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of William Dicke, 43, accused of the January 2022 murder of Danielle Distefano in Rhinebeck concluded Friday morning. The defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments in the morning and the jury was given their instructions just before lunchtime. Shortly after deliberations began, the jury asked for clarification on the two charges against Dicke, according to the defendant’s attorney, Anthony DeFazio.
RHINEBECK, NY
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police Report Vehicle Theft, Suspect Appeared to be Armed

Ridgefield Police report that on January 12, 2023 at approximately 4:43 am, the Department received a call about a stolen vehicle. According to Captain Jeff Raines, the caller stated that his 2017 white Honda Pilot was warming up in his garage on Scodon Drive when it was taken. After checking...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Rockland men charged with murder

NEW CITY – Two Spring Valley men have been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of another Spring Valley man. Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutiererrez, 40, are charged with stabbing the victim, Luis Pinduisaca-Villa, 52, in the neck, killing him early in the morning of December 29, 2022.
SPRING VALLEY, NY

