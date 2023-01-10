Traffic Stop by Deputies Leads to Significant Cocaine Seizure in Dover. On 01/10/23 Task Force Agents responded to a traffic stop in the Town of Amenia being conducted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office road patrol. Upon arrival and through an investigation, it was determined that Wayne Green, a resident of Massachusetts, was in possession of over 8 ounces of cocaine with a street value of $30,000.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO