'Unruly' Arlington HS Student Injures Several Staff Members, Police Say
An "unruly" male student allegedly injured several staff members when they attempted to restrain him at a Hudson Valley high school. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at Arlington High School, located at 1157 Route 55, in Lagrangeville. According to Capt. John Watterson...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Live MK2 hand grenade recovered in Orange County
GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), assisted by other law enforcement agencies, secured a live hand grenade in Hamptonburgh on Thursday afternoon. The MK2 grenade was discovered by a contractor working on a Stony Ford Road estate. Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said that his patrol...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police give additional details about Friday’s Waryas Park exercise
POUGHKEEPSIE – The presence of the New York State Police Dive Team, combined with the closing of lower Main Street in Poughkeepsie Friday afternoon caused a tremendous amount of speculation from the public. The troopers, many from Troop F on the west side of the river declined to provide the reason for their presence, which caused further speculation.
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release name of man Putnam deputy fatally shot
CARMEL – State Police Thursday identified the man that a Putnam County deputy sheriff shot and killed as 34-year-old Christopher Torres of Carmel. He was shot on Tuesday, January 10 when police responded to a domestic violence incident that began on Amawalk Road in the Town of Kent. Deputies...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases
GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
ID Released Of Man Killed By Police After Domestic Incident In Hudson Valley
The identity of a man who was fatally shot by police to prevent him from killing a woman he had abducted has been released. Earlier Report - Update: Woman Saved In Police Shooting In Southeast Hospitalized With Severe InjuriesState Police identified the man as 34-year-old Carmel residen…
ID Released Of Carmel Man Killed By Police After Domestic Incident In Southeast
The identity of a man who was fatally shot by police to prevent him from killing a woman he had abducted has been released. State Police identified the man as 34-year-old Carmel resident Christopher Torres, who was shot dead by police in Putnam County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Traffic Stop by Deputies Leads to Significant Cocaine Seizure in Dover
Traffic Stop by Deputies Leads to Significant Cocaine Seizure in Dover. On 01/10/23 Task Force Agents responded to a traffic stop in the Town of Amenia being conducted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office road patrol. Upon arrival and through an investigation, it was determined that Wayne Green, a resident of Massachusetts, was in possession of over 8 ounces of cocaine with a street value of $30,000.
Beacon Man Charged After Dropping Ghost Gun In Store, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun after he allegedly dropped it in a store. The incident took place in Dutchess County on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 12:45 p.m. at 206 Main St., in Beacon. Officers responded to the store after a caller said...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jury finds Dicke guilty of murdering Danielle Distefano
POUGHKEEPSIE – The jury in the murder trial of William Dicke has found him guilty of murdering 35-year-old Danielle Distefano in January 2022. Dicke was also found guilty of manslaughter for the death of his girlfriend. The jury heard testimony all this week in Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police dive team exercise creates stir in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the New York State Police Dive Team had Main Street blocked off at Waryas Park on Friday at noon, creating speculation among visitors to the waterfront. Onlookers gathered just outside of the perimeter to watch while offering their opinions on what was taking place. One...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Domestic violence case leads to gun possession arrest
CITY OF HUDSON – A 54-year-old City of Hudson man was arrested on Thursday following a domestic incident in which a gun was fired, Police Chief L. Edward Moore said on Friday. Jonathan Jones, also known as “Smash,” was arrested and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail....
Hudson Valley Man Commits Suicide When Police Come Knocking
The tragedy unfolded this week when police visited a Hudson Valley man suspected of causing a fatal accident. New York State Police and the Middletown Police Department visited a home where they believed Raymond Cammerino was staying. Cammerino was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of...
Police Officer Revived By Narcan After Possible Fentanyl Exposure At HQ In Yonkers
A police officer in Westchester County was hospitalized after being exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl at police headquarters. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 4 p.m., when a Yonkers Police Detention Officer working in the central booking facility at the department's headquarters located at 104 South Broadway came in contact with a piece of prisoner clothing and had a medical emergency, according to Yonkers Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Yonkers Police detention officer touches inmate clothing, blacks out, administered Narcan
YONKERS – A Yonkers City Police detention officer had to be administered three doses of Narcan to revive her after she came in contact with an article of prisoner clothing in central booking at police headquarters on South Broadway. Police said it is presumed she was exposed to an...
Mid-Hudson News Network
DMV investigator alleges harassment
SAUGERTIES – A 55-year-old Saugerties man has been charged with harassment for allegedly intentionally following him while he drove his state vehicle. The DMV investigator charged that Derek Winnie followed him through Glasco and Barclay Heights twice – once in October and again in November 2022. The investigator...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jury deliberating fate of accused Rhinebeck murderer
POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of William Dicke, 43, accused of the January 2022 murder of Danielle Distefano in Rhinebeck concluded Friday morning. The defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments in the morning and the jury was given their instructions just before lunchtime. Shortly after deliberations began, the jury asked for clarification on the two charges against Dicke, according to the defendant’s attorney, Anthony DeFazio.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police Report Vehicle Theft, Suspect Appeared to be Armed
Ridgefield Police report that on January 12, 2023 at approximately 4:43 am, the Department received a call about a stolen vehicle. According to Captain Jeff Raines, the caller stated that his 2017 white Honda Pilot was warming up in his garage on Scodon Drive when it was taken. After checking...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Rockland men charged with murder
NEW CITY – Two Spring Valley men have been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of another Spring Valley man. Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutiererrez, 40, are charged with stabbing the victim, Luis Pinduisaca-Villa, 52, in the neck, killing him early in the morning of December 29, 2022.
