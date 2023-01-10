ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Massive California storm brings flooding and triggers evacuations

Large sinkhole opens up across a road in Los Angeles County, swallowing at least 2 cars. A large sinkhole opened up in Los Angeles' Chatsworth neighborhood, cutting across a road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a Monday statement. Images from the scene showed at least two cars swallowed in the massive hole.
outsidemagazine

Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
NBC News

At least 9 dead with toll expected to grow after tornadoes tear through the Southeast

At least nine people are dead and the toll is expected to grow after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the Southeastern U.S. on Thursday. Seven deaths were reported in Autauga County, Alabama, northwest of Montgomery, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett. Six of the deaths were reported Thursday, and the seventh was confirmed a day later.
AFP

'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits

Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. On Friday yet another system moved in, with forecasters warning the Monterey Peninsula could be cut off and the whole city of Salinas -- home to 160,000 people -- flooded.
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CBS LA

Southern California now out of 'extreme' drought category

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Southern California is officially out of the "extreme" category of drought. Much of Southern California is now categorized in the "moderate" level of drought."Severe" conditions persist in parts of the Antelope and Coachella valleys.A tiny portion in Northern California is still listed in the "extreme" category as of Thursday.Thursday's results are from 4 a.m. Tuesday totals. More rain came down all day Tuesday, and more rain is expected this weekend.Check the latest drought status at the U.S. Drought Monitor's California map here.Check your latest weather conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Weather page.
NBC News

The modern family size is changing. Four charts show how.

Families are smaller and people are waiting longer to have children than in years past, according to an NBC News analysis of data released this week by the National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. teen birth rate hit a record low in 2019, the NCHS report shows, with fewer...
