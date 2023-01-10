Read full article on original website
Massive California storm brings flooding and triggers evacuations
Large sinkhole opens up across a road in Los Angeles County, swallowing at least 2 cars. A large sinkhole opened up in Los Angeles' Chatsworth neighborhood, cutting across a road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a Monday statement. Images from the scene showed at least two cars swallowed in the massive hole.
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline
As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida
Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
At least 9 dead with toll expected to grow after tornadoes tear through the Southeast
At least nine people are dead and the toll is expected to grow after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the Southeastern U.S. on Thursday. Seven deaths were reported in Autauga County, Alabama, northwest of Montgomery, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett. Six of the deaths were reported Thursday, and the seventh was confirmed a day later.
Thousands of Californians under evacuation orders as flood threats continue and death toll of recent storms climbs to 17
Thousands of Californians remained under evacuation orders as heavy rainfall continued in parts of the state, threatening more flooding as part of a series of storms that have left at least 17 dead in recent weeks.
Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."
( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.
FEMA’s help for Alaska Natives after rare typhoon was littered with mistranslations, nonsense
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage. Residents who opened...
'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits
Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. On Friday yet another system moved in, with forecasters warning the Monterey Peninsula could be cut off and the whole city of Salinas -- home to 160,000 people -- flooded.
Before and after: Drastic images capture the devastation from a series of storms in California
Before-and-after images show the damage left by more than a week of extreme weather in California and what communities face as more storms hit.
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
Southern California now out of 'extreme' drought category
As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Southern California is officially out of the "extreme" category of drought. Much of Southern California is now categorized in the "moderate" level of drought."Severe" conditions persist in parts of the Antelope and Coachella valleys.A tiny portion in Northern California is still listed in the "extreme" category as of Thursday.Thursday's results are from 4 a.m. Tuesday totals. More rain came down all day Tuesday, and more rain is expected this weekend.Check the latest drought status at the U.S. Drought Monitor's California map here.Check your latest weather conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Weather page.
At Least 17 People Killed in Violent Flooding Across California. Here's What to Know
The National Weather Service placed large swaths of the region under flood watch and noted that almost all of the state has seen 400% to 600% more rainfall than usual.
Most US car owners would benefit from EV switch, but lowest-income Americans could be left behind: study
More than 90 percent of car-owning households in the U.S. could reduce both the amount they pay to power their vehicles and their greenhouse gas emissions if they decided to go electric, a new study has found. At the same time, however, more than half of the lowest-income U.S. households — about 8.3 million — […]
Mayor declares state of emergency in Los Angeles due to storms
Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles Friday, as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days. The declaration, effective immediately, directs the city’s Emergency Operations Organization to take steps to protect life...
The modern family size is changing. Four charts show how.
Families are smaller and people are waiting longer to have children than in years past, according to an NBC News analysis of data released this week by the National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. teen birth rate hit a record low in 2019, the NCHS report shows, with fewer...
