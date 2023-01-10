Shakur Stevenson’s handlers at Top Rank Inc. are going down the list of potential opponents in the WBC rankings for his next fight. The WBC ordered a lightweight elimination match between the third-rated Stevenson and second-ranked Isaac Cruz at its annual convention two months ago. Mexico’s Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) is expected to fight someone other than Stevenson next, however, and Golden Boy Promotions, which represents fourth-ranked William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs), doesn’t want Stevenson next for its Mexican contender, either.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO