Deontay Wilder throws unexpected curveball at Andy Ruiz Jr. PPV

Deontay Wilder is still not one hundred percent on board with facing Andy Ruiz Jr. despite the WBC’s recent confirmation. The former heavyweight champion, who lost to Tyson Fury in 2020 after ten successful defenses and a five-year reign, threw another curveball Ruiz’s way. World Boxing News has...
Fernando Martinez-Jade Bornea IBF Title Fight Heads To January 17 Purse Bid Hearing

The next title in the loaded 115-pound division is now subject to the highest bidder. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a January 17 purse bid hearing was ordered to determine promotional rights for the Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez-Jade Bornea IBF junior bantamweight title fight. The two sides failed to reach terms within the allotted 30-day negotiation period, prompting the sanctioning body to take action.
Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses in April

By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom head honcho Eddie Hearn states that Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses his April tune-up fight at the O2 Arena in London. With the fight expected to be a gimme for Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) against a bottom-tier level heavyweight, losing this fight would be the final straw for his sinking career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man

A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him

Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
Ernesto Mercado vs. Hank Lundy on February 4 at LumColor Center in Ontario

Undefeated NABA super lightweight champion, Ernesto "Tito" Mercado (8-0, 8 KOs), is ready to start his 2023 off with a bang as he returns to the ring February 4. Mercado faces his toughest opponent to date, "Hammerin" Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, in a scheduled 10-round co-main event at the LumColor Center in Ontario, CA. RED Boxing Promotions is the promoter.
ONTARIO, CA
Shakur Stevenson On Potential Opponent Yoshino: We Know He Got Power, He’s Tough

Shakur Stevenson’s handlers at Top Rank Inc. are going down the list of potential opponents in the WBC rankings for his next fight. The WBC ordered a lightweight elimination match between the third-rated Stevenson and second-ranked Isaac Cruz at its annual convention two months ago. Mexico’s Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) is expected to fight someone other than Stevenson next, however, and Golden Boy Promotions, which represents fourth-ranked William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs), doesn’t want Stevenson next for its Mexican contender, either.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Arnold Barboza Expects a Very Tough Fight With Jose Pedraza

For Arnold Barboza, two-time world champion José “Sniper” Pedraza represents the next step to landing a title fight at 140 pounds. His intentions are to eliminate the Puerto Rican fighter from the road when they meet on February 3 during the card that Top Rank will present at the Desert Diamond Arena in Tucson, Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
WBC Prez: Garcia Made Very Wise Decision To Stop Gervonta Davis Fight

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman is praising Hector Luis Garcia for deciding to sit on the stool, prior to the ninth round of last Saturday's lightweight clash with Gervonta Davis. In what became a grueling fight that saw success for both boxers, Davis rocked Garcia with several heavy punches...
David Adeleye, Mark Chamberlain Set For Fights on February 17 at York Hall

THE IBF EUROPEAN lightweight champion Mark Chamberlain and heavyweight contender David Adeleye are both in headline action when Queensberry makes a return to York Hall on Friday February 17, live on BT Sport. The 24-year-old Chamberlain, 11-0 (7 KOs) won his title at Wembley with a shutout 10-round demolition of...
De La Hoya: Bivol is Special; Zurdo Froze in the Big Moment

Oscar De La Hoya believes Dmitry Bivol is part of a highly rarefied group of fighters. The Golden Boy head couldn’t help but be impressed with Bivol after the Russian champion dominated his charge, Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, over 12 rounds to win a unanimous decision in their light heavyweight title bout in November in Abu Dhabi.
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr, DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results From London

The Misfits Boxing series is all set for its first show of the new year on the heels of a long-term deal. KSI and FaZe Temperrr both made weight for their scheduled six-round bout atop MF+DAZN: X Series 004 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England (Saturday, DAZN Pay-Per-View, $39.99). KSI tipped the scales at a shredded 175 pounds. Temperrr weighed 175.9 pounds after accepting the fight on less than two weeks’ notice, replacing Dillon Danis who apparently forgot to train for the fight that was announced nearly two months ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DAZN's 2021 Loss Widens to $2.3 Billion; Operating Loss To $1.36 Billion

Upstart sports streaming service DAZN sustained an operating loss of $1.36 billion for 2021 and an overall loss of $2.3 billion, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Wednesday. DAZN CEO Shay Segev told Bloomberg the chief reason was due to its $1.9 billion commitment to acquire Italian and...

