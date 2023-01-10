There are times, as it pertains to sports, when those of us who inhabit this great metropolis could stand to heed the words of our sternest elementary school teachers. “Mister (or Missy), do you ever listen to what comes out of your mouth?” Yes, we aren’t shy about sharing our ever-widening melancholy over the fact that it is now 3,985 days since we last saw a team representing New York City win a championship in one of the four major sports, and that we have borne witness to a lot of disappointment and a lot of misery since Eli Manning dropped one...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO