Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer overturned on I-385 cleared after hours of traffic issues
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 385 in Greenville took more than five hours to clear. The tractor-trailer overturned at about 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Woodruff Road. One lane of traffic was closed and traffic was slowed, and at time completely stopped, for hours.
WYFF4.com
Upstate family battles to pick up the pieces following house fire and sons attack by a dog
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The past year has been a tough one for Sue and Andre Harris. The couple have three young children, and their middle child, Jayshawn, was attacked by a loose dog at Gower Park last March. "It still haunts him," Sue Harris said. The Harris' family is...
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for missing 35-year-old in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for 35-year-old Michael Glenn Jr., who was recently reported missing by his family. Officers said Glenn was last seen leaving Prisma Hospital on December 29, 2022. Officers described Glenn as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 290...
FOX Carolina
Late night fire at Asheville Outlets under investigation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A representative with Asheville Outlets said an investigation is underway after crews responded to storage room fire late Wednesday night. The representative said the building’s sprinkler system mitigated the damage and the Asheville Fire Department was on site quickly to contain the fire. No...
thejournalonline.com
Williamston Police Report
Jan. 3 – A representative of Grace Methodist Church, 40 Mill St., reported finding a blue/black lunch bag containing miscellaneous blankets, $5 and miscellaneous food. Feminine pads covered with blood were also found on the walk-way. A keep check was placed on the property for homeless individual sleeping on the property. J. M. Cobb was reporting officer.
Greenwood crews respond to several storm damage calls
Greenwood fire officials said they responded to numerous storm-related calls Thursday evening.
FOX Carolina
Family of 5 displaced after tree falls on Greenwood home
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of five who was displaced when a tree fell on their home. The family is renting the home on Deadfall Road East but has moved to a hotel for now since it is unlivable. The property owner said it will take several weeks to repair the damage.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
FOX Carolina
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
FOX Carolina
Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
WYFF4.com
Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
WYFF4.com
Tornado confirmed: Laurens County residents recover after storm levels buildings and trees
JOANNA, S.C. — Thursday night, an EF1 tornado knocked the walls of a Joanna, South Carolina, carwash over like they were dominos, crumpling up roofs and snapping trees in its wake, officials confirmed Friday. Though the National Weather Service said winds reached 95 miles an hour, buildings and trees...
FOX Carolina
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
FOX Carolina
Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
Motorcyclist killed in Upstate crash
A motorcyclist has died in a collision in Honea Path. It happened around 6PM on East Greer Street near Black Street when the biker laid the motorcycle down to avoid a collision, but was run over by the vehicle.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-26 east in NC
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-26 east in Henderson County is shut down do to a crash. Officials said an overturned tractor closed I-26 east and one lane of I-26 west at exit 44. Multiple agencies are responding. NCDOT said it is...
Stephens Co woman hospitalized after road rage shooting in South Carolina
The woman who was shot and wounded in a road rage incident on I-85 is from Stephens County. The woman from Toccoa and her family were returning from Greenville when the shots were fired into their car in Oconee County South Carolina. The woman who was wounded remains in a hospital in Greenville. Police in Georgia and South Carolina are searching for the shooter.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs. Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.
Comments / 1