WYFF4.com

Tractor-trailer overturned on I-385 cleared after hours of traffic issues

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 385 in Greenville took more than five hours to clear. The tractor-trailer overturned at about 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Woodruff Road. One lane of traffic was closed and traffic was slowed, and at time completely stopped, for hours.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for missing 35-year-old in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for 35-year-old Michael Glenn Jr., who was recently reported missing by his family. Officers said Glenn was last seen leaving Prisma Hospital on December 29, 2022. Officers described Glenn as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 290...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Late night fire at Asheville Outlets under investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A representative with Asheville Outlets said an investigation is underway after crews responded to storage room fire late Wednesday night. The representative said the building’s sprinkler system mitigated the damage and the Asheville Fire Department was on site quickly to contain the fire. No...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thejournalonline.com

Williamston Police Report

Jan. 3 – A representative of Grace Methodist Church, 40 Mill St., reported finding a blue/black lunch bag containing miscellaneous blankets, $5 and miscellaneous food. Feminine pads covered with blood were also found on the walk-way. A keep check was placed on the property for homeless individual sleeping on the property. J. M. Cobb was reporting officer.
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Family of 5 displaced after tree falls on Greenwood home

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of five who was displaced when a tree fell on their home. The family is renting the home on Deadfall Road East but has moved to a hotel for now since it is unlivable. The property owner said it will take several weeks to repair the damage.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop

Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
GREENVILLE, SC
WFXR

Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
DANVILLE, VA
FOX Carolina

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
HARTWELL, GA
FOX Carolina

Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-26 east in NC

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-26 east in Henderson County is shut down do to a crash. Officials said an overturned tractor closed I-26 east and one lane of I-26 west at exit 44. Multiple agencies are responding. NCDOT said it is...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WGAU

Stephens Co woman hospitalized after road rage shooting in South Carolina

The woman who was shot and wounded in a road rage incident on I-85 is from Stephens County. The woman from Toccoa and her family were returning from Greenville when the shots were fired into their car in Oconee County South Carolina. The woman who was wounded remains in a hospital in Greenville. Police in Georgia and South Carolina are searching for the shooter.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs. Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

