ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

Jefferson County: US-11 road with most vehicle crash fatalities in 2020

(STACKER) – Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy