Obituary: Gladys Marie Hedrick Paulin, 80

Gladys Marie Hedrick Paulin, 80, of Renick, WV, passed away, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Stonerise Lewisburg.

Born June 26, 1942, in Essex, MD, she was the daughter of the late Dewey M. and Elva Pearl Wheeling Hedrick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bartley Vincent Paulin; infant twin children; and sisters, Dorothy Johnson and Linda Gascon.

Gladys was a member of the St. Catherine of Senna Catholic Church in Ronceverte, WV. Gladys was a graduate of the first class of the Region IV School of Practical Nursing, volunteered at the Red Cross, was a former member of the OES Hillsboro, and was a past member of the WVLPN Association.

Survivors include her daughter, Bethany Peake (Scott) of Renick, WV; brother, John M. Hedrick (Nancy); sister, Helen Reinholt; grandchildren, Xavier, Dulce, and Ezekiel; adopted son, JT Conner (Darcy), and their children, Lydia, Frank, and Wesley; special family friends, Karen and her children, Hazel, Benjamin, and Rosie; and her quilting partners, Joyce Callison and Polly Kelley.

Memorial service will be 6 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Father Jim Conyers officiating. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

