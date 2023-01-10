ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Good Dog Bar to head down the shore with new Atlantic City location

The Jersey Shore is going to the dogs, thanks to a popular Philly bar's upcoming second location. Good Dog Bar, which recently celebrated its 19th birthday in Philadelphia, is expanding to Atlantic City, where owners Dave Garry and Heather Gleason hope to welcome customers this March. The Good Dog Bar...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub

When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Strip down to your underwear for charity during one-mile Cupid's Undie Run

Runners can leave their pants at home if they're planning to sign up for the Cupid's Undie Run at Xfinity Live! next month. More than 15,000 people are expected to strip down to their skivvies in cities across the country this February to help find a cure for neurofibromatosis, a group of genetic disorders that can cause tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and nerve tissue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Rescue Spa expands to new Rittenhouse Square location

Philadelphians can take some much needed me time at the new location of a luxury spa that's been in the city for nearly two decades. Rescue Spa, a full-service day-spa and luxury lifestyle boutique founded by Danuta Mieloch, has moved to a new home at 1811 Walnut St. on the Rittenhouse Square.
PARIS, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia ranks among top 10 most traffic-congested cities in the world

Philadelphia was one of the most traffic-congested cities in the world in 2022, underscoring continued issues with lagging SEPTA ridership and road safety concerns that have become common since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the lives of city residents nearly three years ago. Drivers spent about 114 hours stuck in traffic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

34-story high-rise apartment building planned in University City

University City has been an increasingly hot target for developers in recent years, with plans for offices, lab spaces and residential projects continuing to pop up around the emerging life sciences district. Georgia-based Landmark Properties is moving move forward with the construction of a 34-story, high-rise apartment building at 3615...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Josh Shapiro to be sworn in as Pa. governor using Jewish Bible from Philly museum

Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday with a Jewish Bible carried by a soldier from Philadelphia during the D-Day invasion. The Bible – one of three that Shapiro will use during his swearing-in ceremony – once belonged to Herman Hershman, a World War II veteran who attended the same Montgomery County synagogue as Shapiro. It is being loaned from the collection of the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Old City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023

If there’s anything Philadelphia buyers are sick of hearing about, it’s mortgage rates. Mortgage rates were the unpleasant highlight of 2022 and were a significant factor affecting aspiring homeowners. Rapid rate increases resulted in many Philly homebuyers pausing their home search. Many were either pushed beyond the limits to qualify for a loan or unwilling to take on a heftier monthly payment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

TSA officers already have caught 3 guns at the Philly airport this year – after nabbing a record number in 2022

Three loaded guns were caught at Philadelphia International Airport security checkpoints during the first two weeks of the year, Transportation Security Administration officials said Friday. Last year, TSA officers detected 44 firearms at PHL, the most in the TSA's 21-year history. Seventy-five percent of them were loaded, prompting the TSA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

