New workforce housing units coming to Palm Beach County
Finding affordable housing is a constant struggle for many residents in South Florida. More than 200 new apartments designated for workforce housing started taking applications for leasing this week in Palm Beach County. The Resia Pine Ridge development is located along Southern Boulevard near Jog Road. "These are a welcome...
Grant helps Palm Beach Co. nonprofit provide transportation for homeless youth
Youth in Palm Beach County experiencing homelessness are getting some help with transportation thanks to a recent grant. On Thursday, Impact the Palm Beaches visited Vita Nova in West Palm Beach to tour the facility's new two buses purchased with the $100,000 grant Impact the Palm Beaches granted the nonprofit back in April.
What training is involved for school employees to carry guns?
WPTV is digging deeper into the possibility of select Palm Beach County school employees carrying guns on campuses as Guardians. On Thursday, Superintendent Mike Burke said the school district is considering whether the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program has a place in Palm Beach County. The program was established in...
Committee officially recommends student boundary changes for new high school
After a nearly seven-hour meeting on Thursday night, WPTV now has a better idea of who will attend Palm Beach County’s new high school later this year. Dr. Joaquín García High School, located on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, will open in August.
2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in a shooting that occurred in a Palm Springs neighborhood, according to the School District of Palm Beach County. In a letter to parents and school staff members, Principal Darren Edgecomb didn't provide any additional details about the...
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
Work underway on land for Treasure Coast Agriplex, Martin County Fair
Work has begun to clear the area where the Treasure Coast Agriplex and Martin County Fair will be located. Once complete, the site will bring several acres of agriculture learning to Martin County. It will also house areas for equestrian, live stock arenas, and a motorcross course. One of the...
Cold weather shelters available with chilly weekend ahead
All counties on the Treasure Coast announced they will open warming shelters this weekend as a cold front brings much cooler weather to Florida. Low temperatures on Saturday morning are forecast to be in the low 40s with a wind chill in the low 30s. High temperatures will struggle to...
Delray Beach Market to close at end of month, but it won't be forever
Florida's largest food hall is closing at the end of the month, but it won't be permanent. The Delray Beach Market will undergo a "temporary construction closure" beginning Jan. 30, but Jordana Jarjura, president and general counsel for Menin Development, the Delray Beach-based company behind the food hall, said it should reopen sometime this summer, barring any permitting issues.
Three suspects in custody after car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon. The suspects were inside a black BMW that was reportedly used earlier in the day in numerous armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.
Westward Elementary School evacuated for smell of smoke
Westward Elementary School in West Palm Beach was evacuated Friday morning following reports of a smell of smoke. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed dozens of students and staff members standing under a covered walkway outside the school, located at 1101 Golf Avenue, along with more sitting along a fence line on campus.
'This can happen to anybody:' 6-year-old with autism dies after found in lake
Hours after searching for a missing 6-year-old girlon the autism spectrum near West Palm Beach, deputies made the heartbreaking discovery, in a body of water behind her home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Timberline neighborhood Tuesday night looking for Aleenah Fenelus. Her mother told...
Wellington man killed after Ferrari crashes on Turnpike
A man from Wellington was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened just after 7 a.m. at mile marker 178. Investigators said a 2017 Ferrari California, driven by a 54-year-old Wellington man, was traveling...
Man critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach
A suspect has been critically injured after a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach. The shooting occurred late Tuesday in the 600 block of Briny Avenue. Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said deputies were called to a crime in progress. Codd said when deputies arrived, a man attacked one of...
3 tractor-trailers involved in deadly Turnpike crash in Martin County
A deadly crash involving three tractor-trailers caused major southbound traffic delays on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County on Friday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck happened just before 6 a.m. near mile marker 133, south of Becker Road in the Palm City area. The FHP said a tractor-trailer,...
Boys & Girls Club gym converted into cold weather shelter in Fort Pierce
As the cold temperatures start to settle in emergency, shelters are opening up throughout the Treasure Cast for those in need. At Percy Creek gym in Fort Pierce, volunteers spent Friday afternoon preparing for another blistering cold weekend. With temperatures dipping down into the 40’s, the Boys & Girls Club facility was converted into a much-needed cold weather shelter.
Nightclub for adults with special needs growing in popularity
A nightclub that specifically caters to adults with special needs in Palm Beach County has become more popular every year. The iCare program started with seven people and it's grown to more than 150 participants. There are 10-15 events held each month, the most popular among them is "Club K," founded by Jackie Kingston.
No high-speed chase violation in deadly crash, chief says
Riviera Beach's interim police chief and its internal affairs division are at odds over a sergeant's handling of a pursuit that ended with the death of a young couple last year. D'Asia Monroe, 19, and her boyfriend, Shawn Knowles, died on March 6 when she lost control of her mother's...
3 dead after shooting along road in Palm Springs
Three men are dead after a shooting in a Palm Springs neighborhood, the city's police department said Wednesday night. At about 6:30 p.m., two men were found shot in a car and another dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about a block away on the side of Almar Road, just north of Lake Worth Road and east of Military Trail, police said in a media briefing.
'Reel Can Cooler' creator launching product at Stuart Boat Show
When the Stuart Boat Show is held this month, a local man plans to launch his new product. Bruce Moorhead is the creator of the "Reel Can Cooler," a product he's been working on for a year. "It simulates a fishing reel," he said. "It has a handle, which I...
