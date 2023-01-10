ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Dachshund Puppy's Tiny Crunches While Enjoying a Meal Are So Captivating

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Is there anything a puppy does that isn’t downright adorable? Even though training can sometimes be a pain in the neck, we could never stay mad at a puppy because they’re so cute. Their cuteness makes up for all the trouble they may cause during training.
notabully.org

Why is My Dog Suddenly Pooping in the House? (Answered By Trainer)

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Potty training is arguably one of the most difficult things to teach a puppy, and it can sometimes be a long and frustrating process. When your puppy is finally fully house-trained, you feel a sense of relief!
pethelpful.com

Rescue Raccoon's Cozy Reaction to Warm Pajamas Is Making Everyone Smile

PetsRadar

Puppy refusing to go potty? Dog trainer reveals just one change that can make all the difference

Does your puppy procrastinate every time you let them outside to go to the toilet? If they do, you’re not alone. While spending time selecting the best puppy toys and food for our new addition can be super exciting, many of us aren’t prepared for the challenges that await us as we enter pet parenthood.  Learning how to potty train a puppy is certainly right up there, but even after we’ve mastered that, getting our pup to do their business immediately upon being let outside can prove to be yet another hurdle.  Thankfully, expert dog trainer Antonio Diaz, founder of K9 training school Leader of the Pack, has the answer in a short clip he shared on TikTok which you can view below. 
pethelpful.com

Farmer's Reaction to Goat's Surprise Babies Is Everything

Upworthy

This corgi-mix puppy can't get enough of her first trip to Target and it's so cute

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 5, 2021. It has since been updated. There are two kinds of people in the world. Those who look at supermarket shopping as a chore, and then there are those who love nothing more than browsing through the lanes of the supermarket, even if it means you don't buy anything. If you fall into the latter category, we've found a dream companion for you — Zira, a little corgi mix puppy. Just one look at a picture of her at Target and you'll know what I mean. Zira is a sweet corgi mix and was only 4 months old when she was taken out on her first trip to Target by her human, Jesse Donovan. The pictures of Zira's trip were shared on Jesse Donovan's Instagram account and they're so wholesome. The images of Zira in a cart completely awestruck have gone viral on the internet.
studyfinds.org

Best Dog Bones For 2023: Top 5 Treats For Your Pup Most Recommended By Experts

Dogs big and small love bones, we know this to be true. But not all bones are safe for dogs. The wrong bone can cause serious injuries to the gums or intestines and other health issues. That’s why we wanted to know which bones are safe – as well as satisfying – for your best friend. Which bones offer harm-free entertainment and healthy nutrition? Which bones are the best dog bones?
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua 'Yells' at Cats Who Got Loose Just Like a Human Mom

pethelpful.com

Dog's Attempt to Ask the Cat for Belly Rubs Comes With an Added Bonus

pethelpful.com

Moment Rescue Cat Trusts and Falls in Love with Her New Mom Is Everything

Apartment Therapy

This Game-Changing, Flushable Cat Litter Eliminated the Never-Ending Dust Mess In My Tiny Studio

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re a cat owner, there’s one universal struggle we all share: never-ending litter tracking. I’m a semi-new mom to two kitties, and I’ve tried a bunch of litters that claim to be mostly dust-free and low-odor, but fell short. I felt like I’d have to deal with unimpressive litter for the rest of my life — that is, until I tried Tuft and Paw’s game-changing Really Great Cat Litter. Not to be dramatic, but because I live in a super tiny studio apartment, it’s completely changed my life (and eliminated the need to hand vac litter dust three times a day). Tuft and Paw was kind enough to send me a few of their bestselling products a few months ago — including their cozy window hammock and equally chic litter box that I love — and this product certainly doesn’t disappoint either.

