Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 5, 2021. It has since been updated. There are two kinds of people in the world. Those who look at supermarket shopping as a chore, and then there are those who love nothing more than browsing through the lanes of the supermarket, even if it means you don't buy anything. If you fall into the latter category, we've found a dream companion for you — Zira, a little corgi mix puppy. Just one look at a picture of her at Target and you'll know what I mean. Zira is a sweet corgi mix and was only 4 months old when she was taken out on her first trip to Target by her human, Jesse Donovan. The pictures of Zira's trip were shared on Jesse Donovan's Instagram account and they're so wholesome. The images of Zira in a cart completely awestruck have gone viral on the internet.

