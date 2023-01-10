Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wanted Woman Accused of Fleeing Police at High Speeds in SE Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Rochester woman with an active arrest warrant in connection to a fleeing incident that occurred in southeast Rochester this past fall. 29-year-old Mickela Vredenburg was charged with a felony count of fleeing a police officer in...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of impregnating 14-year-old
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Jan. 11, after allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl who gave birth at age 15. Rafeal Earl Steele, 36, denied sexual contact with the teenager. However, according to court documents, a paternity test conducted by...
KAAL-TV
Rochester police seek help locating alleged memory supplement thieves
(ABC 6 News) -The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole $4,300 worth of a memory loss deterrent called Prevagen. According to police, the two stole the Prevagen on Thursday at Hy-Vee at West Circle Dr. NW. If you know anything, contact...
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
Arik Matson, Waseca Police Officer shot in head, going on "trip of a lifetime"
MINNEAPOLIS -- A police officer who was shot in the head in the line of duty three years ago got a special sendoff Friday evening at MSP Airport.Arik Matson was shot in the head when responding to a call about a suspicious person roaming through some backyards.Matson is headed to Alaska to hunt waterfowl in the Bering Sea, MSP told WCCO. Matson was given the opportunity to hunt with Hometown Hero Outdoors, a Minnesota-based nonprofit.RELATED: 'Just Keep Prevailing And Persevering': Arik & Megan Matson Go 1-On-1 With WCCOMatson will be accompanied by his uncle and best friend, Hometown Hero Outdoors said.Hometown Hero Outdoors is building a documentary about Matson's recovery in partnership with Rogue Productions. The document will also feature his journey in Alaska.
KIMT
Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
KAAL-TV
Human remains in Howard County identified
(ABC 6 News) – Police have identified the human remains found in an Elma home as Jonathan Esparza. On November 30th the Howard County Sheriff’s office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a search warrant of the home. During the investigation, they found human remains on the property.
Man, 20, found dead at Rochester park
Police in Rochester are investigating after a man was found dead in a park Tuesday morning. Rochester Police Department says it was called to conduct a welfare check at Manor Park, with officers finding the 20-year-old Rochester man with lying against a building near the hockey rink just before 8 a.m.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County Sheriff deputies, RFD respond to RV fire
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Sheriff deputies and the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) both responded to an RV fire that occurred at a home near Marion on Wednesday afternoon. The call of a reported RV on fire came in around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 3800...
KAAL-TV
Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
(UPDATE) Man Found Dead From Gunshot Wound in Rochester Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has released some additional information concerning the discovery of a deceased person in the city park this morning. A news release says officers were sent to Manor Park in the Country Club Manor neighborhood in northwest Rochester around 8 AM after...
KIMT
Rochester man, 23, arrested for pointing gun at man during road-rage incident
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old was arrested Tuesday following a road-rage incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at the victim. Police said it happened at 1:39 p.m. at S. Broadway Ave. and 12th St. when Dillon Nolan, 23, of Rochester, break-checked a 46-year-old male before he pointed a gun at the man.
winonaradio.com
Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
hot967.fm
Rochester Drug Dealer Sentenced For Illegal Firearms Possession in Wisconsin
(Madison, WI) — A Rochester man will spend two years in federal prison for getting caught with a loaded gun in his vehicle in western Wisconsin. La Crosse police stopped a car driven by 32-year-old Rayshawn Motley in June of 2021 and found a loaded handgun hidden in the center console. Motley denied the gun was his but investigators determined his D-N-A was on it. He’s prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony drug trafficking conviction in Rochester. Motley also faces drug trafficking charges in St. Louis County, Minnesota.
Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived. The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
KIMT
Rochester man, 21, arrested for attempting to force way into homes before he was tased by police
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man who tried to force his way into two homes was arrested Friday afternoon after he was tased. The situation began at 3:24 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th st. NW. when Terry Moon, of Rochester, was banging on a female’s door before police were called. Moon was located on N. Broadway Ave. and was told he was under arrest before he pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and told the officer to wait for backup.
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA: Around 10 AM on January 12, 2023, the Apple Valley Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 142nd St W in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
KIMT
Stewartville man pleads guilty over fatal overdose in Goodhue County
RED WING, Minn. – A Stewartville man has pleaded guilty for a drug death in Goodhue County. Brandon James Mann, 26, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter. Law enforcement says Mann and Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, sold OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead of an overdose in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
fox9.com
State Patrol recovers over 260 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in Rice County
(FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman faces felony charges after law enforcement recovered over 260 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in southern Minnesota. The incident occurred on Jan 6 just before 4 a.m. after a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol initiated a traffic stop for a car weaving in their lane on I-35 in Rice County, according to the criminal complaint.
KAAL-TV
Icy roads lead to several crashes, spinouts in southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Light freezing rain that moved through parts of the area overnight and early Wednesday morning was enough to coat some highways with ice leading to crashes and spinouts. Most of the incidents were north of US Highway 14. The Pine Island Fire Department responded to...
Comments / 0