Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

Rochester man accused of impregnating 14-year-old

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Jan. 11, after allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl who gave birth at age 15. Rafeal Earl Steele, 36, denied sexual contact with the teenager. However, according to court documents, a paternity test conducted by...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police seek help locating alleged memory supplement thieves

(ABC 6 News) -The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole $4,300 worth of a memory loss deterrent called Prevagen. According to police, the two stole the Prevagen on Thursday at Hy-Vee at West Circle Dr. NW. If you know anything, contact...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Arik Matson, Waseca Police Officer shot in head, going on "trip of a lifetime"

MINNEAPOLIS -- A police officer who was shot in the head in the line of duty three years ago got a special sendoff Friday evening at MSP Airport.Arik Matson was shot in the head when responding to a call about a suspicious person roaming through some backyards.Matson is headed to Alaska to hunt waterfowl in the Bering Sea, MSP told WCCO. Matson was given the opportunity to hunt with Hometown Hero Outdoors, a Minnesota-based nonprofit.RELATED: 'Just Keep Prevailing And Persevering': Arik & Megan Matson Go 1-On-1 With WCCOMatson will be accompanied by his uncle and best friend, Hometown Hero Outdoors said.Hometown Hero Outdoors is building a documentary about Matson's recovery in partnership with Rogue Productions. The document will also feature his journey in Alaska.
WASECA, MN
KIMT

Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Human remains in Howard County identified

(ABC 6 News) – Police have identified the human remains found in an Elma home as Jonathan Esparza. On November 30th the Howard County Sheriff’s office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a search warrant of the home. During the investigation, they found human remains on the property.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Bring Me The News

Man, 20, found dead at Rochester park

Police in Rochester are investigating after a man was found dead in a park Tuesday morning. Rochester Police Department says it was called to conduct a welfare check at Manor Park, with officers finding the 20-year-old Rochester man with lying against a building near the hockey rink just before 8 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Olmsted County Sheriff deputies, RFD respond to RV fire

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Sheriff deputies and the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) both responded to an RV fire that occurred at a home near Marion on Wednesday afternoon. The call of a reported RV on fire came in around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 3800...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot

(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
WINONA, MN
hot967.fm

Rochester Drug Dealer Sentenced For Illegal Firearms Possession in Wisconsin

(Madison, WI) — A Rochester man will spend two years in federal prison for getting caught with a loaded gun in his vehicle in western Wisconsin. La Crosse police stopped a car driven by 32-year-old Rayshawn Motley in June of 2021 and found a loaded handgun hidden in the center console. Motley denied the gun was his but investigators determined his D-N-A was on it. He’s prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony drug trafficking conviction in Rochester. Motley also faces drug trafficking charges in St. Louis County, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived.   The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KIMT

Rochester man, 21, arrested for attempting to force way into homes before he was tased by police

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man who tried to force his way into two homes was arrested Friday afternoon after he was tased. The situation began at 3:24 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th st. NW. when Terry Moon, of Rochester, was banging on a female’s door before police were called. Moon was located on N. Broadway Ave. and was told he was under arrest before he pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and told the officer to wait for backup.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Stewartville man pleads guilty over fatal overdose in Goodhue County

RED WING, Minn. – A Stewartville man has pleaded guilty for a drug death in Goodhue County. Brandon James Mann, 26, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter. Law enforcement says Mann and Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, sold OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead of an overdose in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN

