Large pile of trash concerns residents at Orange County apartment complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in an Orange County apartment complex said they live near a massive pile of filth. The trash at the Cherry Oaks Apartments is overflowing into the parking lot. And there is a smell in the air. Residents said they are frustrated that the...
Woman trauma alerted after crash shuts down traffic on Cherry Lake Road
A woman was trauma alerted from the scene of a crash that shut down traffic Thursday night on Cherry Lake Road. The crash occurred at 5:18 p.m. at Keystone Lane and Cherry Lake Road in the Lake County portion of the roadway that runs behind the Village of Caroline and the Village of Mallory Square.
Officials: Orange County home catches on fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a home in Orange County on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Fire Rescue, a home on the 400 block of Elkwood caught on fire. Crews who responded to the scene were able to extinguish the fire and no one was...
Orange County deputies identify woman found shot to death in crashed car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they said Nekaybaw Collier, 27, was found shot in a car on North Powers Drive on Thursday night. She later died at the hospital. On Friday, Crimeline released a bulletin announcing a $5,000 reward...
Firefighters say battery charger likely cause of house fire in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters believe a battery charger caused a house to go up in flames. Smoke was seen coming from this charred home near Bithlo on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said a battery charger in the garage started the fire. Crews from Seminole, Oviedo, and Orange...
Video shows what led up to deadly Orange County shooting outside shopping plaza
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s detectives released a video Friday showing the events that led up to a deadly shooting. Thirty-nine-year-old Etson Faustin was shot and killed in the parking lot of a shopping plaza at 7400 Southland Boulevard early morning on Dec. 30. Another man in his 20s was also shot.
Deputies: 19-year-old shot, killed Orange County father in front of family at birthday party
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the case of a father who it says was shot in cold blood in front of his children for the money he had in his pocket. The murder happened at The Plaza at Millenium...
Deputies search for gunman after woman found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a woman Thursday night. Deputies were called out to the Pine Hills area around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. The victim was found inside of a car on...
Deputies: 2 suspects arrested after Orange County shooting kills man
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly Orange County shooting in Oct. 2022. Deputies found 28-year-old Anthony Nixon shot on the morning of Oct. 27, 2022, just before 8:30 a.m. on Rio Lane. Nixon died at the scene, according to the Orange...
Man dies after being shot and driven to another location in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night. Deputies said a man in his 20s, identified as Donneill Davis Jr., 22, was shot around 9:30 p.m. on South John Young Parkway, north of Holden Avenue. Investigators said someone then drove Davis...
Orange County deputies seek help identifying man found dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are trying to identify a man found dead near Mall at Millenia last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and they would like to notify the man’s family of his death.
Officials: Man convicted of setting Volusia County woman on fire, killing her
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a jury has found a man guilty after a woman was set on fire in August 2017. The victim, Tracy Adams, was on fire as she ran into her DeLand home on Aug. 27, 2017. Her car was also engulfed...
Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
Person dead after vehicle flips, lands in ditch in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A person is dead after a crash that occurred in Altamonte Springs Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. in the area of Orange Avenue and West State Route 436. Investigators say the vehicle flipped and landed in a ditch filled with water. The person...
Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
‘It’s not livable:’ Man hurt after Altamonte Springs apartment floor collapses
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A sign posted on the door of an Altamonte Springs apartment unit where a man got his foot stuck when part of the floor collapsed Friday deems the unit “unsafe” by order of the city of Altamonte Springs. No one is allowed to enter or occupy the unit because of “serious damage,” according to the notice.
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
Man wanted for battery arrested after fleeing from Volusia County deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was driving a grey Dodge Challenger around 4 p.m. as deputies were searching for him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for domestic...
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
Florida sheriff confirms teen shot, injured outside basketball game was not suspects' target
ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) -- It's been five days since deputies descended on Wekiva High School after a teen was shot outside the school's gym during a basketball game. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday as Wekiva played Edgewater High School. Investigators have released few details, but Wednesday, Orange County...
