ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
BBC

Carlos Alcaraz: Southampton complete deal for Argentine midfielder from Racing Club

Southampton have completed the transfer of midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Argentine side Racing Club. The 20-year-old Argentine has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract. Racing said Saints have paid £13.65m euros (£12m) for Alcaraz, who is known as 'Charly', and that there is a 15% sell-on fee in the deal.
NBC Sports

Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ends in red;10-man Blues fall at Fulham

Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ended with a late lunge and a red card as the loanee’s Blues debut was a microcosm of the Graham Potter tenure in a 1-1 draw at Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday. Former Chelsea star Willian had given Fulham a halftime lead...
BBC

Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
SB Nation

Everton vs Southampton: Match Preview | It feels like everything is on the line

Everton against Southampton was always going to be a significant encounter given the positions of the two sides in the table, but a chaotic and furious build up has turned it into potentially one of the most significant matches in the Toffees’ recent history. Rarely have I seen a...
BBC

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Kookaburra trial would be 'interesting'

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says an English trial of the Kookaburra ball would be "interesting". The England and Wales Cricket Board made proposals to use the Australian ball in the County Championship in last year's high-performance review. "It's just throwing another variable into the season to see how...
BBC

Hearts: Australia's Garang Kuol joins on loan from Newcastle

Hearts have completed the loan signing of Australia striker Garang Kuol from Newcastle until the end of the season. The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but has been sent out to gain first-team experience. Kuol becomes Hearts' third signing of...
BBC

Doug King: New Coventry City owner to be club's executive chairman

Coventry City have confirmed new owner Doug King as the Championship club's executive chairman. King's purchase of an 85% stake was approved by the English Football League on Wednesday. A club statement said he would "will take on the role with immediate effect, working alongside the existing senior management structure".
BBC

Matheus Martins: Watford sign Brazilian midfielder on loan from Udinese

Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has joined Italian club Udinese from Fluminense and they have in turn loaned him to the Hornets. The deal was first mooted last month but at the time, the Championship...
BBC

Kyle Knoyle: Stockport County sign Doncaster Rovers defender

Stockport County have signed defender Kyle Knoyle from fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old had scored one goal in 27 games for Rovers this season and two in 80 in total, having joined from Cambridge United in June 2021.
BBC

Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
BBC

Leeds city centre roadworks causing real problems, says Arriva

A bus operator has said major roadworks in Leeds city centre are causing "real problems" for services, as passengers complain of regular delays. Bus users say several Arriva routes are getting stuck in congestion during works to pedestrianise City Square. The West Yorkshire mayor said "ghost buses", meaning services which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy