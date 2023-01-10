Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
BBC
Carlos Alcaraz: Southampton complete deal for Argentine midfielder from Racing Club
Southampton have completed the transfer of midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Argentine side Racing Club. The 20-year-old Argentine has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract. Racing said Saints have paid £13.65m euros (£12m) for Alcaraz, who is known as 'Charly', and that there is a 15% sell-on fee in the deal.
NBC Sports
Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ends in red;10-man Blues fall at Fulham
Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ended with a late lunge and a red card as the loanee’s Blues debut was a microcosm of the Graham Potter tenure in a 1-1 draw at Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday. Former Chelsea star Willian had given Fulham a halftime lead...
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
Soccer-Rashford the hero again as Man United come back to beat Man City in dramatic derby
MANCHESTER, England, Jan 14 (Reuters) - In-form Marcus Rashford scored a late winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday, a victory that moves them to within a point of the champions in the Premier League standings.
BBC
Challenge Cup draw: St Helens women to take on Warrington, Castleford and London Broncos
Women's Challenge Cup holders St Helens will begin their title defence against Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and London Broncos. 12 Women's Super League teams plus four Championship sides will compete in four groups of four from 23 April. Saints won the 2022 title by beating Leeds, who face Huddersfield, Bradford...
SB Nation
Everton vs Southampton: Match Preview | It feels like everything is on the line
Everton against Southampton was always going to be a significant encounter given the positions of the two sides in the table, but a chaotic and furious build up has turned it into potentially one of the most significant matches in the Toffees’ recent history. Rarely have I seen a...
BBC
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Kookaburra trial would be 'interesting'
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says an English trial of the Kookaburra ball would be "interesting". The England and Wales Cricket Board made proposals to use the Australian ball in the County Championship in last year's high-performance review. "It's just throwing another variable into the season to see how...
BBC
Hearts: Australia's Garang Kuol joins on loan from Newcastle
Hearts have completed the loan signing of Australia striker Garang Kuol from Newcastle until the end of the season. The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but has been sent out to gain first-team experience. Kuol becomes Hearts' third signing of...
BBC
Doug King: New Coventry City owner to be club's executive chairman
Coventry City have confirmed new owner Doug King as the Championship club's executive chairman. King's purchase of an 85% stake was approved by the English Football League on Wednesday. A club statement said he would "will take on the role with immediate effect, working alongside the existing senior management structure".
BBC
Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson eyes January signings after transfer embargo lifted
Cardiff City are aiming to make January signings after having their transfer embargo lifted. The English Football League lifted its embargo after Cardiff paid the first instalment of the £15m fee for Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash en route to joining the club in 2019. The...
BBC
Matheus Martins: Watford sign Brazilian midfielder on loan from Udinese
Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has joined Italian club Udinese from Fluminense and they have in turn loaned him to the Hornets. The deal was first mooted last month but at the time, the Championship...
BBC
Kyle Knoyle: Stockport County sign Doncaster Rovers defender
Stockport County have signed defender Kyle Knoyle from fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old had scored one goal in 27 games for Rovers this season and two in 80 in total, having joined from Cambridge United in June 2021.
BBC
Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012
Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
BBC
Leeds city centre roadworks causing real problems, says Arriva
A bus operator has said major roadworks in Leeds city centre are causing "real problems" for services, as passengers complain of regular delays. Bus users say several Arriva routes are getting stuck in congestion during works to pedestrianise City Square. The West Yorkshire mayor said "ghost buses", meaning services which...
Comments / 0