Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer
Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
'Skinamarink' Is Gearing up to Be the Scariest Horror Movie Ever — but What Does the Word Mean?
We can't deny that 2022 was a massive year for horror — from Barbarian to X, it seems the genre is quickly becoming one of the most reliable in the film industry. Luckily, 2023 is lining up to be another impressive year for all kinds of frightening thrills, thanks to upcoming films like Infinity Pool, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, and Skinamarink.
‘Marlowe’ trailer teases Liam Neeson’s 100th film as the must-see noir thriller of the year
What a career Liam Neeson has had; from Schindler’s List to Star Wars to Batman Begins to his flagship role as Bryan Mills in the Taken franchise, Neeson has surely booked his ticket to the cinematic history books; a fitting accomplishment, considering he kicked off his film career in 1978 playing none other than Jesus Christ himself.
Who Invited Charlie? - Official Trailer
Phil Schreiber, a self-involved hedge fund manager escapes to the Hamptons with his wife and son at the beginning of the pandemic. Making an already fraught situation worse is the surprise arrival of Phil’s college roommate Charlie. An exemplar of Falstaffian excess, Charlie is also the keeper of some of Phil’s darkest secrets. To make matters worse for Phil, his wife and son love Charlie. As Charlie makes himself at home -- secrets are revealed that threaten to do more harm than the virus they’re all hiding out from.
Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind Exclusive Launch Date, Trailer, and Cast Reveal
IGN can exclusively reveal new details for the upcoming Spotify audio series Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind - the second project to be released as part of Spotify's deal with DC and Warner Bros. following Batman Unburied - including its release date, trailer, key art, and casting details.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Johnny Depp Visited Jeff Beck's 'Bedside': He Is 'Totally Devastated' by His Death, Source Says
"They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close," the source tells PEOPLE of Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Johnny Depp is mourning the death of his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck. A source tells PEOPLE the Pirates of the Caribbean star "is totally devastated" after the English guitarist died at the age of 78 on Tuesday, noting that Depp, 59, "was by Jeff's bedside" along with "some other rock stars" before Beck's death. "They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over...
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Dave Bautista Explains The Emotional Reaction He Had To Getting Cast In Guardians Of The Galaxy, And How He Feels About Leaving The MCU
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 might be Dave Bautista's final bow as Drax.
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
Jenna Ortega Admits She Has Regrets Over Her Viral 'Wednesday' Dance (Exclusive)
Jenna Ortega officially made her Golden Globes debut! The Wednesday star wowed on the red carpet Tuesday in a flowing nude Gucci gown with cutouts as she arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony. The 20-year-old actress topped off her goddess-inspired look with a dark red bob flipped out at the ends, and matching diamond necklaces and rings.
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Directly To Warner Bros. Discovery CEO His Idea For Black Adam vs. Superman
Last year had been a busy one for the studio following the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery and their restructure and reshape of the the company. A new report reveals that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson directly pitched his idea for Black Adam vs. Superman to the CEO, David Zaslav, shortly after the merger.
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling Takes Over as Spirit of Vengeance in New Video
Should the stars align just right, Ryan Gosling could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the actor and Marvel Studios executives have publicly said they'd like to work together, with Gosling himself even saying he'd love to play Ghost Rider. Now, one dedicated fan of the franchise has taken the actor's look and used deep fake software to put him into the first live-action Ghost Rider movie.
The found-footage horror movie critics are calling a 'death dream'
Introducing the latest movie to add to the found-footage horror canon: The Outwaters. Last year brought us a handful of special additions to the subgenre — the new instalment in the VHS franchise, V/H/S/99; the religious Taiwanese terror Incantation, as well as a couple festival hits, like our favourite Skinamarink.
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’
For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
