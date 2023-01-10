Read full article on original website
IGN
Outpost: Infinity Siege - Official Announcement Trailer
Enjoy this three-minute trailer for Outpost: Infinity Siege, an upcoming first-person shooter from Team Ranger that includes base-building and RPG elements. Oh, and piloting mechs, too. It's due out in Q3 2023.
IGN
New LEGO Flower Sets Are Up for Preorder
LEGO has announced two new entries in its extremely popular line of LEGO Icons and Botanical Collection flower sets. There’s a Wildflower Bouquet and a Dried Flower Centerpiece set. Both are available for preorder now (see them on Amazon). They release February 1, giving you plenty of time to pick them up for Mother’s Day, or just as colorful sets to display around the house.
IGN
Marvel Future Fight - Official January 2023 Update: Moon Temple Defenders Trailer
A new update for Marvel Future Fight features the ability to equip new uniforms for Shadow Shell (Moon Temple Defenders), War Tiger (Moon Temple Defenders), and Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Anniversary Special). The update also brings the ability to explore Area 13 during Dispatch Missions, and new hero tier upgrades for Shadow Shell (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill) and Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill). Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the January 2023 update for the mobile RPG.
IGN
Burrow of the Fallen Bear: A Gay Furry Visual Novel
Burrow of the Fallen Bear is a furry-themed visual novel with multiple romance options layered within an exciting medieval adventure. Guide a feline rogue named Krile on his journey to prove his worth and be chosen to save the Furry Heroes!
IGN
We Do Not Discriminate
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission We Do Not Discriminate. This is an optional Story Task. This mission takes place at Wizard Island Encampment. Approach the mission marker to start a cutscene in which the Colonel speaks to the gathered militia. When the cutscene ends, the mission is complete.
IGN
Japanese Escape Games: The Abandoned Schoolhouse
Japanese Escape Games: The Mansion of Tricks is the twelfth entry in this escape-the-room mystery-adventure game series. Point at the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and this game goes on.
IGN
For Honor - Official Weekly Content Update for January 12, 2023 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings the Reigning Inferno Bundle and the Volcanic Destruction Blast Free Roam Emote. Watch the trailer to see the details and what to expect with this latest For Honor content update.
IGN
Sephiroth and Kazuya Amiibo Are Now Available
Good news, Nintendo fans. One of gaming's most iconic and popular characters is now available in one of gaming's most popular and iconic collectibles. The Sephiroth amiibo is available to purchase right now from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. And for fans of Kazuya, you can pick him up too.
IGN
Marvel’s Spider-Man: 6 Awesome Gameplay Mods (PC)
Marvel’s Spider-Man is already a fantastic game, no matter which platform you play it on, but the PC version has some awesome user-generated mods available for use. Here’s 6 of our favorites!. From swinging mods, to combat mods, and even Garfield mods, we’ve got you covered with this...
IGN
Hitman 3 Safe Combinations and Keypad Codes
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide covers all of the safe combinations and keypad codes you'll come across while playing the game. Below, you'll find a breakdown of each location, where the safes are located, and what the codes are. Much like Agent 47, you'll want to be...
IGN
How to Get Kecleon in Pokemon Go
It's here! Kecleon has finally made its debut in Pokemon GO. This sneaky little Color Swap Pokemon can be discovered and caught in Pokemon Go starting January 7, 2023. However, you won't find Kecleon just out in the wild. Instead, you will have to look somewhere a little unordinary to catch a Kecleon for yourself.
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - The Life We Deserve
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 12 - The Life We Deserve. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night - Official Trailer
A death game where “Game Over” leads directly to death in the real world. Sword Art Online the Movie Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night is coming to theaters this February. Tickets available on Fandango.
IGN
Chapter 5 - Abandoned Paradise
Having put an end to Geist's evil machinations and discovered the secrets of the Castle of Illusion in Chapter 4, you and your party are left in the lurch. With nothing else to go off of except the coordinates Geist left behind, Aria's investigation takes you back to the pod at the Northern Village Square. From there, events take an even stranger turn.
IGN
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 - Official Trailer #2
Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is streaming on February 1 on Disney+. Check out the latest trailer.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 13-17
Destiny's loot hobo, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
IGN
Wanted: Dead - Exclusive Combat Explained Trailer
Get a deep dive into the combat of Wanted Dead in this exclusive trailer for the upcoming third-person action game coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The video gives a breakdown of what you can expect from the core gameplay, including a look at a variety of weapons like a rifle, pistol, sword, and more available in the game, along with tactics and fundamental skills and combos, as well as utilizing the game's skill tree to unlock skills for offense, defense, and support.
IGN
One Piece Odyssey Review
A classic turn-based RPG in the style of Dragon Quest is not exactly the first place my mind goes when it comes to thinking of game genres that would pair well with the action-heavy world of One Piece, but as One Piece Odyssey proves, it’s actually kind of a great fit. The Straw Hats make for one hell of a party of RPG characters; Eichiro Oda’s one-of-a-kind art style lends itself well to filling the world with fantastical and amusing creatures; and the over-the-top nature of battles from the actual manga and anime gives plenty of material for some of the coolest (and funniest) special attacks I’ve seen in any turn-based RPG. Those fights would’ve been better if they were a more consistent challenge, and I could’ve done with less backtracking through areas I’d already explored, but this is still a surprisingly satisfying JRPG that’s not quite by the numbers.
IGN
Why You Should be Afraid of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s Bosses – IGN First
“When first facing a boss, you usually start out in despair, thinking there is no way you can beat it. Figuring out when a boss is open to attack and finding clues on how to beat it through trial and error by yourself is what I see as the most enjoyable part of a boss battle. Not giving the player too many hints is something we’ve been conscious about since the Nioh series, and that hasn’t changed for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.”
IGN
League of Legends Mystery Champion
This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the clues provided thus far within League of Legends. Each day in-game for nine days, a new riddle is provided relating to a specific Champion, who you must then use in a game/be on a team with during that day to complete the mission.
