ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Mandan principal plans for Guatemalan mission trip

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJmoP_0k9vgXFH00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The principal of Mandan’s Red Trail Elementary will soon be leaving the United States for a trip to Guatemala – where he’ll be making a difference in the education of students in an entirely different way.

Dave Steckler, Red Trail’s principal, is also the President of the National Association of Elementary School Principals and boasts 32 years in education and service, including time spent on local, state and national committees and boards. This month, he’ll be partnering with Lifetouch (an Eden Prairie, MN-based photography group) to celebrate over 20 years of Memory Missions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLy0n_0k9vgXFH00
Dave Steckler (Image Credit: Lifetouch Memory Missions)

Since 2000, Lifetouch’s memory missions have enabled company employees and those involved in education nationwide to travel abroad and provide services to those in need. In the past, the group has gathered volunteers to establish children’s centers in Jamaica, rebuild villages in Kosovo, and build schools across Haiti and the Dominican Republic. In total, over 500 volunteers have devoted over 100,000 hours to these Memory Mission projects.

Bismarck-Mandan Food Co-op: What Happened?

“I look forward to serving the Guatemalan community and learning about their culture and
education,” stated Steckler in a press release. The Lifetouch Memory Mission aligns with my desire to give back to those in need.”

2023’s mission trip has gathered nearly 40 educators, executives, and employees from across the country to travel to Guatemala, where they’ll help create a school building out of an unusual material — plastic bottles.

Hug It Forward , a Guatemala-based group that builds educational infrastructures using materials like plastic bottles stuffed with trash or eco-bricks will be working with Memory Missions to construct this ‘bottle classroom’. As odd as they sound, these buildings are expected to last 100 years and are built using the same typical post-and-beam construction as many typical buildings — but the walls are filled with these economic options rather than cinderblocks.

In addition to helping to construct this schoolhouse, volunteers with Memory Missions will help to put on a Personal Portrait Day for Students and take pictures of the community’s 5-6th grade school children. This is the first series of photos ever taken in the community, and these images will be delivered in person on the last day of the mission trip.

Bismarck Police looking for runaway teen

“For more than two decades,” states LifeTouch Community Relations Manager Jan Haeg in a press release, “Lifetouch has sent crews of educators and employees to remote areas of the world to build stronger, more resilient communities. This effort is especially exciting because with the help of Hug It Forward and members of the community we will be working side-by-side to build an eco-friendly structure that will house students for decades to come and we are doing it with a network of educators and employees who really care about giving back.”

The mission trip to Guatemala will take place from January 18 to January 25. For more information about the Memory Missions and the volunteers who take part in them, and to view a gallery of photographs from previous events, visit this page ,

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

KX Conversation: Heritage Center

During the conversation, Newell discussed what plans the center has for 2023, what exhibits are coming, how attendance has been, what the center is working on preserving, what makes this museum unique, and if people or students can volunteer.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

What’s happening this weekend? January 14-15

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. In this new weekend catalogue from KX, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here’s a few of our favorites from Bismarck and Minot […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Move Over Law

During the conversation, LaDoucer discussed what happened at the committee meeting, what the current law is, what this changes for the roads now, how many drivers know about the Move Over law, and how successful this will be in legislative.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Diabetes Peer Group

During the conversation, Dasilva discussed what the event is, why it's important to have a peer group, what the setup will be for those with diabetes, and what is something most people don't think about when it comes to diabetes.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Borrowed Bucks permanently closes Bismarck location

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in Bismarck is officially closing its doors for good. According to the popular bar and nightclub, the decision has been made following an announcement that they would only be open on weekends. Bucks will be remembered for its fun nighttime atmosphere as well as its annual Bucks for […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck woman killed in crash Thursday night south of Mandan

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old Bismarck female was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash roughly 20 miles south of Mandan. The woman was traveling north on Highway 1806 when her car crossed the center line and hit a pickup driven by a 69-year-old Bismarck man with a 49-year-old female passenger from New Town.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy