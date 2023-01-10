Read full article on original website
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
CNBC
Bitcoin jumps above $18,000 to highest level in a month on cooling U.S. inflation
The world's largest digital currency climbed above $18,000 for the first time since Dec. 14, increasing in value by about 5% in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, attorneys for collapsed crypto exchange FTX said they had found around $5 billion in "liquid" assets, including cash and digital assets. The...
astaga.com
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and excessive on-chain exercise subsided in interval of relative calm. A number of regarding developments round Genesis, Gemini and DCG are nonetheless ongoing, nonetheless. Volatility may additionally spark up as soon as the US inflation information is revealed this week. Interval is paying homage to...
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders Are in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Owners Remain Underwater: IntoTheBlock
Most holders of the meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are sitting on profits, but the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red even though the crypto markets are rallying. According to blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 59% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
CoinDesk
Trump Digital Trading Card Project Mints NFTs for Winners of Prizes
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Although former U.S. President Donald Trump’snon-fungible token (NFT) collection sold out in December, its NFTs for sweepstakes winners are now flooding the market. According to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea, the same wallet...
NY grocery chain CEO warns Fed's Powell: 'Don't you dare' raise rates more than a quarter point
CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes John Catsimatidis discusses the impact of inflation and oil prices.
Bill Gates says he'll sell what he owns to fund his philanthropic foundation
When asked if it was "contradictory" for him to be a humanitarian while owning so much farmland, Bill Gates said, "Everything I own will be sold."
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Holders Who Bought In Last 5 Months Are Now In Profit On Average
On-chain data shows that the average Bitcoin short-term holder is back in profit as BTC continues the sharp upwards momentum. Bitcoin Is Now Above Short-Term Holder Realized Price. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the BTC price is now above the average cost basis of the short-term...
coingeek.com
XRP a security? What the Schwartz-Satoshi skirmish reveals about Ripple
“Bitcoin cannot ever be adopted by institutional investors until the system is able to be recovered under a legal court order.”. This recent statement by Dr. Wright is a truism to anyone who understands the legal concepts of property and the concerns of legitimate institutional investors when considering the status of digital assets.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Stakes 4,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Project Details Update on New Layer-2 Blockchain
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is staking trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the dog-themed asset provides updates on its upcoming layer-2 project. According to data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, Binance sent a staggering 4 trillion Shiba Inu worth about $35 million at time of writing to an unknown wallet for staking purposes.
CNET
Feds Seize Over $455M in Stock Owned by Embattled FTX Co-Founders
The US Department of Justice has seized more than 55 million Robinhood shares owned by FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang valued at over $455 million, according to court documents filed Friday. The value is pegged to Friday's share price of $8.25. The stock was with a UK-based holding company.
AOL Corp
5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income
Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You’ll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won’t earn the typical person more than some extra spending money at best — selling stock photos, building an app, writing an e-book, creating an online course, etc.
CNBC
What the latest warehouse data is signaling about inflation and the economy
As supply chain inflation has slowed, national warehouse storage rates remain elevated, but did not rise quarter over quarter to end 2022. Inventories stayed high in the holiday months of November and December, but they are likely past a peak as more big retailers moved products at markdowns. High inventory...
CoinDesk
Now I Know the Cryptocurrency Industry Is Here to Stay
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. As a long-time crypto skeptic, it may seem odd that I am helping organize a digital assets conference at Duke University on Jan. 20-21. After all, I once wrote a Wall Street Journalop-ed calling for a cryptocurrency ban. While I continue to believe that unbacked cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, provide no economic utility and impose societal costs that vastly outweigh the benefits, I also recognize that the broader digital asset industry is not going away.
CoinDesk
US House Republicans to Set Up Crypto Committee to Oversee Shaky Industry: Report
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.S. House Republicans plan to set up a crypto committee in a move that signals the GOP wants to make crypto oversight and legislation a priority, according toa report from Politico. Incoming Financial Services...
teslarati.com
Tesla stock eyes possible turn around as investors turn optimistic
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock finally has the opportunity to make a comeback as the market has regained its footing today, following the anticipation of tomorrow’s inflation report. The market has finally begun to rebound as investors hope tomorrow’s U.S. inflation data will signal an improving economy. And while Tesla...
Apple Makes a Huge Move That Could Cost Billions
The tech giant is taking a big leap of faith as it moves into a new industry.
CoinDesk
Grayscale Slams SEC's 'Unreasonable' Barring of Spot Bitcoin ETFs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In a new court filing, digital asset management company Grayscale blasted the U.S. securities regulator for its "illogical" and "fundamentally unreasonable" argument against approving a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The document filed on...
