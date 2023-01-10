ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Bitcoin jumps above $18,000 to highest level in a month on cooling U.S. inflation

The world's largest digital currency climbed above $18,000 for the first time since Dec. 14, increasing in value by about 5% in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, attorneys for collapsed crypto exchange FTX said they had found around $5 billion in "liquid" assets, including cash and digital assets. The...
astaga.com

Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and excessive on-chain exercise subsided in interval of relative calm. A number of regarding developments round Genesis, Gemini and DCG are nonetheless ongoing, nonetheless. Volatility may additionally spark up as soon as the US inflation information is revealed this week. Interval is paying homage to...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
CoinDesk

Trump Digital Trading Card Project Mints NFTs for Winners of Prizes

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Although former U.S. President Donald Trump’snon-fungible token (NFT) collection sold out in December, its NFTs for sweepstakes winners are now flooding the market. According to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea, the same wallet...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Holders Who Bought In Last 5 Months Are Now In Profit On Average

On-chain data shows that the average Bitcoin short-term holder is back in profit as BTC continues the sharp upwards momentum. Bitcoin Is Now Above Short-Term Holder Realized Price. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the BTC price is now above the average cost basis of the short-term...
coingeek.com

XRP a security? What the Schwartz-Satoshi skirmish reveals about Ripple

“Bitcoin cannot ever be adopted by institutional investors until the system is able to be recovered under a legal court order.”. This recent statement by Dr. Wright is a truism to anyone who understands the legal concepts of property and the concerns of legitimate institutional investors when considering the status of digital assets.
CNET

Feds Seize Over $455M in Stock Owned by Embattled FTX Co-Founders

The US Department of Justice has seized more than 55 million Robinhood shares owned by FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang valued at over $455 million, according to court documents filed Friday. The value is pegged to Friday's share price of $8.25. The stock was with a UK-based holding company.
AOL Corp

5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You’ll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won’t earn the typical person more than some extra spending money at best — selling stock photos, building an app, writing an e-book, creating an online course, etc.
CoinDesk

Now I Know the Cryptocurrency Industry Is Here to Stay

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. As a long-time crypto skeptic, it may seem odd that I am helping organize a digital assets conference at Duke University on Jan. 20-21. After all, I once wrote a Wall Street Journalop-ed calling for a cryptocurrency ban. While I continue to believe that unbacked cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, provide no economic utility and impose societal costs that vastly outweigh the benefits, I also recognize that the broader digital asset industry is not going away.
teslarati.com

Tesla stock eyes possible turn around as investors turn optimistic

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock finally has the opportunity to make a comeback as the market has regained its footing today, following the anticipation of tomorrow’s inflation report. The market has finally begun to rebound as investors hope tomorrow’s U.S. inflation data will signal an improving economy. And while Tesla...
CoinDesk

Grayscale Slams SEC's 'Unreasonable' Barring of Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In a new court filing, digital asset management company Grayscale blasted the U.S. securities regulator for its "illogical" and "fundamentally unreasonable" argument against approving a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The document filed on...
