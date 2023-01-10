ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Dinosaurs to invade Baltimore: Jurassic Quest coming to fairgrounds

BALTIMORE -- Over 160 million years of dinosaurs are coming to the Baltimore area. Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience, will be at the Maryland State Fairgrounds this weekend. WJZ's Amy Kawata got a sneak peak Friday morning before doors opened in the afternoon, and she made a fearsome new friend. The experience will feature life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig and more, organizers said. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome. The experience also has a "Triceratots" soft play area for the youngest visitors.   The event runs from Friday, Jan. 13 to Monday, Jan. 16. General Admission tickets are $22, and kids unlimited admission is $36. Senior admission is $19 Buy tickets to the event here, and use the code RAPTOR for a special discount. 
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and others join lineup for Moore’s inaugural gala

Grammy Award-winner Maxwell and R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn are among the headliners for Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inaugural gala in Baltimore, the organizing committee announced Thursday. Additional performances by beloved local R&B group Dru Hill, Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody, ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, the Morton Street Dance Center, the University...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Downtown Baltimore Mexican restaurant La Calle to reopen in Fells Point

A modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Baltimore that closed its original location at the end of December will be relocating to Fells Point. La Calle relied on office workers for business during the week at its former location at 10 South St. When those offices went remote during the pandemic and then turned to hybrid work, La Calle owners Luis and Agustin Sandoval made the difficult decision to close the restaurant on Dec. 31.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Confirmed! Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's official...M&T Bank Stadium is welcoming Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel this Fall. The one-night show marks the first time the two have performed on the same stage in Maryland. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz,...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore listed among Architectural Digest magazine’s top places to visit in 2023

Architectural Digest magazine listed Baltimore on its top 23 places to travel in 2023. Each year the magazine compiles recommendations for cities that offer aesthetically pleasing buildings and spaces, particularly for their architecture and design. International cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, Cape Town, and Mykonos made the list. Baltimore was...
BALTIMORE, MD
foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day Baltimore 2023 MD: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Baltimore 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot Plate: Ammoora open, Oregon Grille accepting reservations, restaurant weeks, National Bagel Day, and more.

Baltimore restaurants are embracing the “new year, new you” ethos this week, with a flurry of announcements and updated menus. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Ammoora, the new Syrian restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton, is open now. The restaurant’s menu draws inspiration from the Levant region of Syria and sounds fabulous.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Woodberry Kitchen reinvents itself as Woodberry Tavern

After Woodberry Kitchen was reimagined and reopened as Woodberry Tavern, the restaurant is continuing to serve Chesapeake Bay ingredients with farm-to-table flair but with more of a focus on events. The Baltimore establishment, which originally opened in 2007, was forced to close operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and primarily became...
BALTIMORE, MD
multihousingnews.com

Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community

The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
COLUMBIA, MD
matadornetwork.com

This Vintage NYC Diner Serves Old-School Coca-Cola, Ice Cream Included

Egg creams. Malteds. Root beer floats. Banana splits. Orange creamsicles. Those are the sort of vintage treat that’re on the menu at Lexington Candy Shop in New York City. But it’s the luncheonette’s old-fashioned soda fountain that recently caught the public’s eye. Specifically, the way the shop makes Coca-Cola to order from syrup and soda water, just like when it was invented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:
BALTIMORE, MD
informedinfrastructure.com

Hord Coplan Macht Renews Annual Scholarship for Morgan State University Design Programs

Baltimore, MD – (January 2023) — Hord Coplan Macht, an award-winning integrated architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, and planning firm is pleased to announce the renewal of the Hord Coplan Macht Scholarship Fund at Morgan State University. The annual commitment, which the team originally pledged in 2018, has been renewed for an additional five years. The $5,000 annual scholarship will continue to help offset educational costs for two students in the School of Architecture and Planning.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

‘More burials than we thought’: Historic Bowie church begins long reckoning with slavery

For decades, the historic roots of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, have been a source of pride among parishioners. What’s less talked about is the church’s connection to slavery. The Jesuits who started the church also ran a tobacco plantation, and enslaved Black people were relied on to operate it. Much of that land was sold off, and by the 1960s, new neighborhoods were being built where tobacco leaves once grew.
BOWIE, MD

