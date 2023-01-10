Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: MLK Parade, Orchid Show, Beatles at the Symphony, and more
This weekend is a perfect opportunity to appreciate art and music around Baltimore, from symphonic performances of Beatles songs to the visiting Broadway tour of “My Fair Lady.”. Plus, Monday will bring the city’s first Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade since the beginning of the pandemic, and other...
Dinosaurs to invade Baltimore: Jurassic Quest coming to fairgrounds
BALTIMORE -- Over 160 million years of dinosaurs are coming to the Baltimore area. Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience, will be at the Maryland State Fairgrounds this weekend. WJZ's Amy Kawata got a sneak peak Friday morning before doors opened in the afternoon, and she made a fearsome new friend. The experience will feature life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig and more, organizers said. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome. The experience also has a "Triceratots" soft play area for the youngest visitors. The event runs from Friday, Jan. 13 to Monday, Jan. 16. General Admission tickets are $22, and kids unlimited admission is $36. Senior admission is $19 Buy tickets to the event here, and use the code RAPTOR for a special discount.
wypr.org
Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and others join lineup for Moore’s inaugural gala
Grammy Award-winner Maxwell and R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn are among the headliners for Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inaugural gala in Baltimore, the organizing committee announced Thursday. Additional performances by beloved local R&B group Dru Hill, Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody, ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, the Morton Street Dance Center, the University...
Wbaltv.com
Downtown Baltimore Mexican restaurant La Calle to reopen in Fells Point
A modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Baltimore that closed its original location at the end of December will be relocating to Fells Point. La Calle relied on office workers for business during the week at its former location at 10 South St. When those offices went remote during the pandemic and then turned to hybrid work, La Calle owners Luis and Agustin Sandoval made the difficult decision to close the restaurant on Dec. 31.
Jamaican restaurant Dat Jerk opens in Halethorpe
If you're looking for an escape from this cold winter, why not take a trip to the Caribbean. Jamaican restaurant 'Dat Jerk'.
WJLA
Confirmed! Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at M&T Bank Stadium
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's official...M&T Bank Stadium is welcoming Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel this Fall. The one-night show marks the first time the two have performed on the same stage in Maryland. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore listed among Architectural Digest magazine’s top places to visit in 2023
Architectural Digest magazine listed Baltimore on its top 23 places to travel in 2023. Each year the magazine compiles recommendations for cities that offer aesthetically pleasing buildings and spaces, particularly for their architecture and design. International cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, Cape Town, and Mykonos made the list. Baltimore was...
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day Baltimore 2023 MD: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Baltimore 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Ammoora open, Oregon Grille accepting reservations, restaurant weeks, National Bagel Day, and more.
Baltimore restaurants are embracing the “new year, new you” ethos this week, with a flurry of announcements and updated menus. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Ammoora, the new Syrian restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton, is open now. The restaurant’s menu draws inspiration from the Levant region of Syria and sounds fabulous.
Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV’s Most Famous Anchors & Reporters
I just HAVE to know where some of the most iconic faces in New York are now. New York's media landscape has been shaped by the anchors and reporters on TV for decades. We LOVE to see some of these faces on TV, but where are they after they leave the TV airwaves in the number one market in the country?
South Baltimore's Diablo Doughnuts moving to Overlea
Diablo Doughnuts announced it's moving from Hanover Street in the Brooklyn area to the Beltway Plaza shopping center, on Belair Road just south of I-695.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Woodberry Kitchen reinvents itself as Woodberry Tavern
After Woodberry Kitchen was reimagined and reopened as Woodberry Tavern, the restaurant is continuing to serve Chesapeake Bay ingredients with farm-to-table flair but with more of a focus on events. The Baltimore establishment, which originally opened in 2007, was forced to close operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and primarily became...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Bloody brilliant: Fish and chips, not lake trout, could be on the menu of the newest Foreman Wolf eatery in Hampden
Nine months after Cafe Hon closed its door, taking with it the 30-foot giant flamingo that hung from the metal fire escape of 1002 W. 36th St., details are emerging on what will take its place. If well-sourced information can be believed (and Baltimore Fishbowl is believing it), the Hon...
multihousingnews.com
Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community
The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
matadornetwork.com
This Vintage NYC Diner Serves Old-School Coca-Cola, Ice Cream Included
Egg creams. Malteds. Root beer floats. Banana splits. Orange creamsicles. Those are the sort of vintage treat that’re on the menu at Lexington Candy Shop in New York City. But it’s the luncheonette’s old-fashioned soda fountain that recently caught the public’s eye. Specifically, the way the shop makes Coca-Cola to order from syrup and soda water, just like when it was invented.
5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday with special menus
MONKTON, Md. — Chefs across Baltimore County are cooking up special culinary treats in the week to come. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through Jan. 22. Chef Jerry Edwards at Manor Tavern in Monkton has something special ready for the event. "My favorite appetizer that...
informedinfrastructure.com
Hord Coplan Macht Renews Annual Scholarship for Morgan State University Design Programs
Baltimore, MD – (January 2023) — Hord Coplan Macht, an award-winning integrated architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, and planning firm is pleased to announce the renewal of the Hord Coplan Macht Scholarship Fund at Morgan State University. The annual commitment, which the team originally pledged in 2018, has been renewed for an additional five years. The $5,000 annual scholarship will continue to help offset educational costs for two students in the School of Architecture and Planning.
WTOP
‘More burials than we thought’: Historic Bowie church begins long reckoning with slavery
For decades, the historic roots of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, have been a source of pride among parishioners. What’s less talked about is the church’s connection to slavery. The Jesuits who started the church also ran a tobacco plantation, and enslaved Black people were relied on to operate it. Much of that land was sold off, and by the 1960s, new neighborhoods were being built where tobacco leaves once grew.
