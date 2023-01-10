Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro News
Huff: Recruiting all but wrapped up, still awaiting decision from Porter
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Christmas and New Year’s Day were times of joy for Marshall football coach Charles Huff and the Thundering Herd football program. The Herd ended a topsy-turvy 2022 season with a 28-14 win over Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, part of a season-ending five-game win streak.
SSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed Passes Away
As reported by MetroNews, WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed died unexpectedly Wednesday evening in Parkersburg. Reed was named to the West Virginia Secondary Schools and Activities Commission in December of 2015. Among his numerous responsibilities with the state’s governing body of scholastic athletics, Reed was the supervisor for cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball and tennis.
Paranormal West Virginia legends to read on Friday the 13th
If you're feeling spooky for Friday the 13th, what better way to celebrate than with some West Virginia cryptid legends?
SLEW OF SPEEDING TICKETS HIT LAWRENCE CO., KY DOCKET
22-T-00492 COMMONWEALTH VS. WINCHELL, MELISSA GAIL. 22-T-00521 COMMONWEALTH VS. TACKETT, JENNIFER DAWN. 22-T-00528 COMMONWEALTH VS. HATFIELD, BREANNA RANAE. 22-T-00577 COMMONWEALTH VS. HARDIN, JOSEPH BURGESS. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00581 COMMONWEALTH VS. DETONNANCOURT, TODD. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00615 COMMONWEALTH VS. SHILLING, DONNA Y. (ARRAIGNMENT) 23-M-00005 COMMONWEALTH VS. LAWRENCE, DAVID S. (ARRAIGNMENT) 21-T-00322 COMMONWEALTH VS. RUSSELL, MATTHEW...
James Burchett, 56, of Louisa, KY
James Burchett, 56, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. James was born September 11, 1966 in Louisa, KY to the late Clyde and Myrtle (Triplett) Burchett. James was a member of the Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department and a...
Hail Reported Near Parkersburg This Morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reports of hail near quarter size was reported between Parkersburg and Mineralwells, West Virginia as a strong storm pushed through Wood County. Hail started to fall across this area at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. No damage was reported as hail accumulated the ground. The sizes reported ranged from penny size to even close to quarter size. The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia did receive a report 1 mile northwest of Mineralwells of quarter size hail, which is 1 inch in diameter. A special weather statement was posted for this storm as it moved over Mineralwells.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Lottery said a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in West Virginia. Officials encourage the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and claim the prize. The winning ticket was sold in South Charleston. Officials did not specify the store...
Tree Knocks Down Powerline in Charleston, West Virginia
(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up. Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained […]
LOUISA STUDENT NAMED TO PRESIDENT’S LIST AT CAMPBELLSVILLE
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (01/12/2023)– The academic honors President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. The following student has been named to Campbellsville University’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester:
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va (WYMT) - A West Virginia woman is facing battery and disorderly conduct charges for her role in an incident during a recent high school basketball game. Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Michelle Taylor Napier was arrested Monday in Logan County.
Paramount Arts Center announces musical guests for winter, spring 2023
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — An Ashland, Kentucky mainstay for showcasing the performing arts has released an eclectic musical lineup for early 2023. The Paramount Arts Center has announced new shows bound for Boyd County, including the likes of Gary Allan, Lita Ford, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd. On...
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino
PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering
MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
West Virginia workers react to $1M Mega Million ticket sold at their store
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mega Million jackpot nears the fourth largest in U.S. history, one lucky ticket-holder in West Virginia is cashing in a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. “I didn’t know what to […]
Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming is hitting the one-month mark as of today. As of today, the timeline begins with Gretchen going to the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill on the night of December 3rd. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that she was with someone who is not considered a person of interest.
West Virginia Board of Education lifts state of emergency for Lincoln County Schools
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education voted Wednesday to lift the state of emergency for Lincoln County Schools. Lifting the state of emergency returns the Lincoln County Schools to full approval status. WVBOE President Paul Hardesty says he expects the county to uphold the progress they’ve made and continue to make improvements. […]
Reflecting on more than 100 years of the Charleston Department Store
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Department Store has been a staple in the city for more than 100 years, but soon it’ll shut its doors. Managers Tasha Ellis and Donnie Wilson both spent many years working at the Charleston Department Store. As the days tick toward their ultimate closing, they’re learning how much the store means to the city.
