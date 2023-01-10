PROSPER, Texas (KTRE) - The North Texas town of Prosper has named Mario Canizares as its new manager. Canizares was named as one of the finalists for the position last week. “I am thrilled to welcome Mario Canizares and his family to the town of Prosper,” Mayor David Bristol said in a statement. “From our very first meeting, I have been so impressed with his knowledge, demeanor, experience and his contagious passion for the opportunity to serve the people who live and work here. The council and I are ready to work with Mario and see his leadership positively impact the town of Prosper.”

