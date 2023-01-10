Read full article on original website
KTRE
Former Nacogdoches city manager takes title for Town of Prosper
PROSPER, Texas (KTRE) - The North Texas town of Prosper has named Mario Canizares as its new manager. Canizares was named as one of the finalists for the position last week. “I am thrilled to welcome Mario Canizares and his family to the town of Prosper,” Mayor David Bristol said in a statement. “From our very first meeting, I have been so impressed with his knowledge, demeanor, experience and his contagious passion for the opportunity to serve the people who live and work here. The council and I are ready to work with Mario and see his leadership positively impact the town of Prosper.”
KTRE
Fundraiser to benefit renovations for Zion Hill First Baptist Church
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Zion Hill First Baptist Church only needs a few finishing touches before it opens to the public later this spring, but Veronica Amoe, the Historic Sites Manager for the City of Nacogdoches, said they’re already planning ahead. “Even though the Zion Hill restoration is...
KTRE
Jacksonville non-profit breaks ground on fifth cabin to serve families facing autism
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A non-profit nature retreat in East Texas is expanding, allowing them to serve more families with children affected by autism. “Here at the retreat, it allows another 60 to 80 families to come out a season, which is huge,” said Elijah’s Retreat Executive Director Cheryl Torres.
KTRE
2 Nacogdoches High School Students make Texas All-State Bands
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - To make the Texas All-State band, students have to go through a gauntlet of auditions. There are 100 chairs for 18 ensembles, and over 70,000 students are aiming for those spots this year. “Super difficult to do,” Jacob Weems, Director of Bands for Nacogdoches ISD said....
KTRE
Jasper County Missing Mom
KTRE
Chapel Hill ISD creates educational model, helping freshman explore careers
KTRE
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
KTRE
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County judge has handed down a life sentence to a Lufkin man convicted of murder. A jury found Tyron Dwuan Mark, 52, guilty of murder in November. Mark elected the judge to determine his punishment. Mark is accused in the February 2019 death of...
KTRE
Search continues for Jasper County woman missing 15 months
KTRE
WebXtra: Angelina County game warden gives advice on deer safety
KTRE
Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack
KTRE
Toddler Left On Side Of The Road
KTRE
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who allegedly killed a Joaquin woman as part of a Satanic sacrifice has been indicted. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. According to an...
