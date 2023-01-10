ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KTRE

Former Nacogdoches city manager takes title for Town of Prosper

PROSPER, Texas (KTRE) - The North Texas town of Prosper has named Mario Canizares as its new manager. Canizares was named as one of the finalists for the position last week. “I am thrilled to welcome Mario Canizares and his family to the town of Prosper,” Mayor David Bristol said in a statement. “From our very first meeting, I have been so impressed with his knowledge, demeanor, experience and his contagious passion for the opportunity to serve the people who live and work here. The council and I are ready to work with Mario and see his leadership positively impact the town of Prosper.”
PROSPER, TX
KTRE

Fundraiser to benefit renovations for Zion Hill First Baptist Church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Zion Hill First Baptist Church only needs a few finishing touches before it opens to the public later this spring, but Veronica Amoe, the Historic Sites Manager for the City of Nacogdoches, said they’re already planning ahead. “Even though the Zion Hill restoration is...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

2 Nacogdoches High School Students make Texas All-State Bands

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - To make the Texas All-State band, students have to go through a gauntlet of auditions. There are 100 chairs for 18 ensembles, and over 70,000 students are aiming for those spots this year. “Super difficult to do,” Jacob Weems, Director of Bands for Nacogdoches ISD said....
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Jasper County Missing Mom

“It gives me a little bit of help in deciding in what I can do and it will help a bunch of other people to warn them that these things can affect your future. If you see something you like and you like doing, go for it.”. ‘Additional items’ located...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Search continues for Jasper County woman missing 15 months

‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found. The discovery comes about a month after skeletal remains found by a logging crew were identified as Thompson. Rose Complex Tour. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Economic Outlook. Updated: 2 hours...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack

SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Toddler Left On Side Of The Road

Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. She says she has 10% usable vision, so...
JOAQUIN, TX

