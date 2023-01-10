Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
The 13 best country music bars in New Jersey
You don't necessarily think of New Jersey when you're looking for a bar that features country music. You also might be surprised at how many country music fans there are here in the Garden State. And not just in South Jersey, but all over the state. A good friend of...
These Popular New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Are Sadly Closed
Bed Bath & Beyond and its sister stores are not immune to this economy and customers' shopping habits shifting more and more to online purchasing. There are talks that Bed Bath & Beyond is close to filing for bankruptcy protection. Amid that speculation, the company has announced the locations that...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip
I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
NJ targets facial recognition after Radio City uses tech to kick out mom
👧 NJ mom was turned away from a Rockettes because cameras detected that she happened to work for a law firm suing MSG. ⚖ Lawmakers want to restrict the use and abuse of facial recognition. 🚨 MSG says facial recognition ensures attendees' 'safety'. State lawmakers are looking to...
Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles
New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
These Are New Jersey’s Top 25 Breweries According To Residents
What is the best brewery in New Jersey? It's a hard question to answer, but we've narrowed down what appear to be the top 25 most popular breweries in the Garden State. It's not a secret, especially if you listen to my afternoon show on 105.7 The Hawk, that I'm a huge fan of beer.
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey
It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New Jersey, here are five unusual facts:
Where Are Most People From New Jersey Choosing To Move?
Believe it or not, people have been steadily moving out of New Jersey for the past few years now. It definitely picked up during the pandemic, but even now people seem to be relocating elsewhere more often than in comparison to people moving to the Garden State. Why are so...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Tolls between NYC and New Jersey have just increased
Another day, another toll hike—this one affecting commuters in New York and New Jersey. Citing inflation as the main culprit, the Port Authority approved fair increases at select crossings last month and the changes just went into effect this past weekend. Overall, drivers will be charged an extra dollar...
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
Wildlife action plan promises to benefit at-risk NJ species
New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the U.S. and because of that, people may lose sight of the fact that the state has a vast wealth of wildlife where there is diverse geography, and diverse climate, according to Alex Ireland, president, and CEO of NJ Audubon. There...
NJ couple leaves dog in single digit cold when pipes burst, officials say
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The owners of a rottweiler who left her outside in the bitter Christmas cold for three days face a count of animal cruelty and the anger of MCSPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra. The residents of a Neptune Township home, Iquan Carson and Shonquel Lindsey, left for...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
