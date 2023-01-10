ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles

New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
NJ.com

Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey

It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New Jersey, here are five unusual facts:
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Tolls between NYC and New Jersey have just increased

Another day, another toll hike—this one affecting commuters in New York and New Jersey. Citing inflation as the main culprit, the Port Authority approved fair increases at select crossings last month and the changes just went into effect this past weekend. Overall, drivers will be charged an extra dollar...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Radio

Wildlife action plan promises to benefit at-risk NJ species

New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the U.S. and because of that, people may lose sight of the fact that the state has a vast wealth of wildlife where there is diverse geography, and diverse climate, according to Alex Ireland, president, and CEO of NJ Audubon. There...
94.5 PST

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Toms River, NJ
