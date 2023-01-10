ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

Investigation continues into Daphne drive-by shootings two weeks after latest incident

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

DAPHNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – At least 5 drive-by shootings have been reported on Daphne’s Pollard Road in just the last 14 months.

“There seems to be what I would consider a low-level argument between different groups, but they’re still violent and they have huge consequences when one of those bullets end up striking someone,” said Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday marks two weeks since the latest drive-by shooting sent bullets into 4 homes and several vehicles. A day earlier on December 26th a drive-by shooting was also reported on Pollard Road.

A resident who wants to remain anonymous says her home was the first one hit in the latest round of gunfire. She says her home has been targeted twice and she’s begging law enforcement for help.

“The only advice I have to give everyone that lives on Pollard Road is everybody needs to get cameras,” she explained. She tells us she fears for her safety.

So far there haven’t been any arrests, but Lt. Reid says additional investigators are working the case. “It needs to stop and we’re going to do our best to uncover what happened, identify who the perpetrators are and make an arrest,” he continued.

Homes and vehicles have been targeted on Pollard Road for more than year. Lt. Reid believes the drive-by shootings are all connected.

In January 2022, a 20-year-old female was shot while in her car at the intersection of Pollard Road and County Road 64. Two months earlier in November 2021, a drive-by shooting sent a bullet piercing through a home, narrowly missing a young child inside. Investigators say the violence continues to escalate.

“Very dangerous situations, very reckless, just a foolish way to act,” Reid added.

If you have any information about the December shootings you’re asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office right away.

WKRG News 5

