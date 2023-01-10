Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 23, 2020. It has since been updated. The holidays can be a difficult time of year, particularly for children who feel uncomfortable living with their families. Of course, while some of us are thankful to spend the holidays with our family after a tough 2020, others may feel even more suffocated during this season. Therefore, it is heartwarming to see a teenager feel comfortable enough to share a heartwarming gift with his parents. Yes, parents (or Santa!) are usually the ones giving gifts, but this 13-year-old decided to give back to his parents in 2020. His mom Amanda Mancino-Williams, a freelance writer, shared his gift with the world in a now-viral Twitter thread.

