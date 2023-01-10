ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, KY

Rooted Expeditions

Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.

Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
Upworthy

Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Morning Show Host Addresses 'Real and Scary' Divorce

Morning news anchor Sarah Harris recently divorced her long-time husband Tom Ward, and she admitted that the process was "real and scary." Harris is best known for hosting the morning show Studio 10 in Australia, and she opened up about her personal life in an interview with Stellar Magazine. She said that going through a breakup made her aware of how prominent she was in the public eye for some, and it was nerve-wracking.
realitytitbit.com

Kody and Aurora Brown ‘kissing’ rumors shut down by Sister Wives star

“Horrifying” rumors alleging Kody and Aurora Brown were seen “kissing” have been debunked by his furious daughter and fellow Sister Wives star Gwendlyn. After legally marrying Robyn, 44, in 2014, the Brown family patriarch adopted her children Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 18, who Robyn shares with ex-husband David Jessop.
Upworthy

A 13-year-old gave his parents the best Christmas gift ever—his gender identity

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 23, 2020. It has since been updated. The holidays can be a difficult time of year, particularly for children who feel uncomfortable living with their families. Of course, while some of us are thankful to spend the holidays with our family after a tough 2020, others may feel even more suffocated during this season. Therefore, it is heartwarming to see a teenager feel comfortable enough to share a heartwarming gift with his parents. Yes, parents (or Santa!) are usually the ones giving gifts, but this 13-year-old decided to give back to his parents in 2020. His mom Amanda Mancino-Williams, a freelance writer, shared his gift with the world in a now-viral Twitter thread.

