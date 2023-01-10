Read full article on original website
Driven: 2023 Lexus LX Ultra Luxury Turns Trails Into Tranquility
The 2023 Lexus LX makes for an interesting flagship, and while it shares very little with the rest of the Lexus lineup, it's making waves for more than just that in-your-face grille. It's based on the same TNGA-F truck platform as the Toyota Land Cruiser (and the Tundra/Sequoia), which carries the same rugged, body-on-frame capability. But despite its hardy DNA, the LX presents as an opulent cruiser meant to coddle its occupants. The LX entered its fourth generation for the 2022 model year with a new name - now called the LX 600 - and it rolls over to 2023 with just a handful of changes.
Watch An Angry Audi A5 Driver Unleash Havoc In Shanghai Hotel Lobby
A 28-year-old man left a trail of destruction behind him as he drove his Audi A5 Convertible through the lobby of a Chinese hotel. As per Channel News Asia, the man, known only as Chen, got into an argument with staff about his missing laptop, and that set off his decision to drive through the doors of the Shanghai hotel before swerving through the lobby haphazardly.
gmauthority.com
GM Design Team Releases Buick Crossover Sketch
Buick is making big moves in the all-electric segment, with plans to launch the first-ever Buick EV in 2024, as well as plans to go fully electric across its portfolio by 2030. Of course, all that will also include new styling cues, as seen with this interesting Buick crossover sketch.
Ram 1500 EV Revolution's Most Innovative Design Feature Was Moving The Firewall
The Ram 1500 EV Revolution concept's electric platform allowed engineers and designers to move the firewall forward, enabling that slick windshield angle and the third row. Why does that matter so much?. Speaking to CarBuzz at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 last week, Ram CEO Mike Koval and design boss...
Mercedes Vs. BMW Sales War Was Hotter Than Ever In 2022
Mercedes-Benz has finally released its 2022 sales figures with a total of 350,949 vehicles sold in the United States, placing it ahead of BMW with 332,388. However, if you were to remove vans (which accounted for 64,185 sales), BMW would have easily finished on top. The 2023 BMW X5 was the company's best-selling model (82,372 units) while the Mercedes-Benz GLC overtook the GLE this year.
Watch: Mechanic Wrecks 900 HP Toyota Supra On Test Drive
A mechanic test-driving a 1997 Toyota Supra was caught on camera as they lost control while overtaking a car before hitting a concrete barrier and eventually crashing into a train yard. The accident happened in Englewood, near Denver, Colorado, and the video shows the driver losing control under heavy acceleration....
Manhart Turns Audi S3 Into RS3 Hunter
The Audi S3 has received the Manhart treatment and been transformed into a spicy small sedan called the S 400 that will give the stock RS3 plenty to think about. Although the stock S3 is already very quick too, Manhart, a German-based tuner, knows how to make fast Audis look and go even better.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Is A Sporty Miniature 7 Series You Can't Have
BMW's facelifted 3 Series is now available as a stretched Gran Limousine, but only in India. The wheelbase is an extra 4.3 inches longer than the regular 3 Series sedan, and all of those inches are used to increase rear legroom. BMW says the 3 Series Gran Limousine is the...
Earliest Known 1963 Chevy Corvette Stingray Goes To Auction
The headliner for the Mecum Auctions Kissimmee 2023 auction event is the earliest known second-generation Chevrolet Corvette known to be sold to the public. Mecum expects the first Corvette Stingray, built in 1963, to sell between $600,000 and $800,000 at the end of its event, currently running until January 15.
Ford Ranger's Proven T6 Platform Will Survive Deep Into Next Decade
The enduring Ford T6 platform that underpins the all-new Ranger pickup and Bronco SUV will live on into the next decade, even as a new electric Ranger - riding on a bespoke platform - is introduced in the years ahead. The T6 platform was introduced for the Ranger way back...
Alaskan Woman Told It Will Take Four Years To Replace Her Recalled Chevy Bolt Battery
In unfortunate news for one Alaskan Chevrolet Bolt EV owner, they have been informed that replacing their battery under recall will take around four years. A person wrote to InsideEVs explaining the predicament they have with their 2020 model year car residing in the remote Alaskan town of Sitka. Sitka...
Final Edition Renault Megane RS Is The Last To Wear An RS Badge
Renault is handing the responsibility of its performance models over to Alpine, and to celebrate and say goodbye, it's building 1,976 units of the all-new Megane RS Ultime. It will be the final car that uses the Renault Sport nomenclature, which has been generating performance variants of Renault cars since 1976.
Tesla Model S Plaid Over $20k Cheaper As Entire Lineup Sees Big Price Cuts
Tesla has slashed the prices of several models in the United States and Europe after doing the same in Asia, seemingly in an attempt to boost sales. After a series of substantial price increases in the USA in 2022, these price cuts will come as welcome news to consumers wanting to drive off in a new Tesla. It will also further boost Tesla's fortunes after it toppled BMW to become the best-selling luxury brand in the USA last year, despite the EV maker falling short of delivery expectations in the fourth quarter.
Lexus RX Owner Uses Soup To Stop Thief Stealing Car
A New Orleans man stopped car thieves trying to steal his Lexus RX on Christmas Eve using a pot of gumbo. He did so after being hit by the car twice. The footage, via WDSU News, shows incredible footage from a security camera that starts with the Lexus owner leaving his vehicle running while he quickly dropped off gumbo as a Christmas gift.
The McLaren 720S Is Dead, But A Replacement Is On The Way
Production of the McLaren 720S has officially ended as of December 2022. This happened quietly, but McLaren's president of the Americas region, Nicolas Brown, has now spoken to Automotive News about what's to come from that car's successor. "We have not spoken about this vehicle. But customers ... see that...
Varis To Bring Tons Of Hot Metal To Tokyo Auto Salon
The Tokyo Auto Salon attracts some of the best modified JDM cars worldwide, and this year, Varis aims to make a massive splash with a gang of vehicles, each highly tuned and ready to drop jaws. We've previously covered some of the tuner's creations, including a highly modified Honda Civic Type R and, more recently, a Toyota GR Supra sporting the company's widebody kit, but what the firm has lined up for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon is going to make an even bigger impression. Its lineup this year includes exceptional Japanese sports cars such as the Toyota GR86 and GR Yaris, the Nissan Z, and even the Mitsubishi Evo and Subaru WRX.
Motul Built A Dakar Rally-Inspired Jeep Wagoneer
Motul is celebrating 45 years of the Dakar Rally and its fifth year as the rally's official oil partner by building a rally-inspired Jeep Wagoneer. It's an odd car to use as the basis of a rally-inspired build, though the result falls more into the overlanding category. This particular off-roader is not something you'd actually want to enter in a Rally Raid. Even bespoke cars tend to lose control during the 3,000-mile, 14-stage event. It's arguably the most intense off-road race on earth, though the King of Hammers is a decent local alternative.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
Tesla Reduces 'Jail Time' Punishment For Inattentive FSD Beta Users
Tesla is cracking down on inattentive drivers using Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta by soft-banning them for "approximately two weeks" if the car deems they aren't paying attention behind the wheel of their Model S, 3, X, or Y. However, it appears the penalty is now softer than what it once was, bringing into question whether Tesla's actions are for the safety of its users or not.
Liberty Walk Gives The Toyota GR86 And Subaru BRZ Its Signature Widebody Treatment
Liberty Walk has revealed a raft of cosmetic upgrades for the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ as part of a comprehensive widebody kit, and as usual, all suggestion of subtlety has gone out the window. The car you see here is set to be displayed at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon, where Toyota itself will have an attention-grabbing display.
