The 2023 Lexus LX makes for an interesting flagship, and while it shares very little with the rest of the Lexus lineup, it's making waves for more than just that in-your-face grille. It's based on the same TNGA-F truck platform as the Toyota Land Cruiser (and the Tundra/Sequoia), which carries the same rugged, body-on-frame capability. But despite its hardy DNA, the LX presents as an opulent cruiser meant to coddle its occupants. The LX entered its fourth generation for the 2022 model year with a new name - now called the LX 600 - and it rolls over to 2023 with just a handful of changes.

3 DAYS AGO