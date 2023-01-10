Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’
Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used. “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These…
Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump
The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the National Archives, and the White House said […]
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Clue Found at Idaho Murder Scene Sparks Questions About Possible Target
According to a police probable cause affidavit, a knife sheath was found at the scene and DNA from it was linked back to Kohberger's father.
White House asked if Biden will be interviewed by federal investigators over classified docs in garage
Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press conference on Thursday that she's not going to "get into hypotheticals" when asked if Biden would be interviewed by federal investigators.
🎥Biden admits classified documents found in his garage
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his “personal library” at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former institute in Washington.
Multiple Biden aides have been interviewed by federal law enforcement in classified document review
WASHINGTON — Multiple aides who worked for President Joe Biden in the final days of the Obama administration have been interviewed by federal law enforcement officials reviewing how classified documents ended up in his Delaware residence and a Washington office, according to two people familiar with the matter. Kathy...
A big distinction may explain why the FBI searched Trump's home but not Biden's over classified documents
Republicans are calling on the FBI to search President Joe Biden's personal residences after classified information was found in his offices.
Trump Hints FBI Should Raid White House, Biden's Homes Over Classified Docs
The White House is likely to contain a large number of classified documents that Biden is legally entitled to possess as the current president.
Potentially classified documents found in Biden Center closet, White House says
Personal lawyers for President Biden discovered "a small number of documents with classified markings" in the locked closet of an office Biden used at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington from 2017 to 2019, White House special counsel Richard Sauber said Monday. The roughly 10 documents were discovered Nov. 2 and handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration on Nov. 3, Sauber said. The National Archives referred the matter to the Justice Department, and Attorney General Merrick Garland assigned U.S. Attorney John Lausch in Chicago to review what's in the potentially classified documents and...
U.S. attorney general names special counsel for classified docs found in Biden’s garage
WASHINGTON — The White House revealed Thursday morning that more classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were discovered outside of secure government facilities, this time in the garage at his Wilmington, Delaware home. The files have since been turned over to the U.S. Justice Department, which opened a special counsel investigation into […] The post U.S. attorney general names special counsel for classified docs found in Biden’s garage appeared first on Missouri Independent.
iheart.com
Ana Walshe Told Mother 'Come Tomorrow' Before Disappearance
Ana Walshe's mother said her daughter pleaded with her to "come tomorrow" from Serbia days prior to her disappearance. Ana's husband, Brian Walshe, 47, has been criminally charged with misleading investigators in the case of his wife, who was reported missing by her coworkers on January 4. Milanka Ljubicic, 69,...
Comments / 0