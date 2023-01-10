ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump

The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the National Archives, and the White House said […]
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Great Bend Post

🎥Biden admits classified documents found in his garage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his “personal library” at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former institute in Washington.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Week

Potentially classified documents found in Biden Center closet, White House says

Personal lawyers for President Biden discovered "a small number of documents with classified markings" in the locked closet of an office Biden used at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington from 2017 to 2019, White House special counsel Richard Sauber said Monday. The roughly 10 documents were discovered Nov. 2 and handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration on Nov. 3, Sauber said.  The National Archives referred the matter to the Justice Department, and Attorney General Merrick Garland assigned U.S. Attorney John Lausch in Chicago to review what's in the potentially classified documents and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Missouri Independent

U.S. attorney general names special counsel for classified docs found in Biden’s garage

WASHINGTON — The White House revealed Thursday morning that more classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were discovered outside of secure government facilities, this time in the garage at his Wilmington, Delaware home. The files have since been turned over to the U.S. Justice Department, which opened a special counsel investigation into […] The post U.S. attorney general names special counsel for classified docs found in Biden’s garage appeared first on Missouri Independent.
WILMINGTON, DE
iheart.com

Ana Walshe Told Mother 'Come Tomorrow' Before Disappearance

Ana Walshe's mother said her daughter pleaded with her to "come tomorrow" from Serbia days prior to her disappearance. Ana's husband, Brian Walshe, 47, has been criminally charged with misleading investigators in the case of his wife, who was reported missing by her coworkers on January 4. Milanka Ljubicic, 69,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy