Gainesville, FL

Action News Jax

Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman jailed after threatening man with loaded firearm

A 55-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she admitted to threatening a man with a loaded handgun during an argument. On Thursday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SE 131st Lane in Belleview in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputies detained the female suspect, identified as Colleen Lenel Campbell, and she was placed inside a patrol vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala felon arrested during traffic stop after officer finds loaded revolver

A 25-year-old convicted felon was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a firearm was found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Sunday, January 8, shortly after 4:30 a.m., an OPD officer received an alert that a white BMW with an expired tag was traveling eastbound on W State Road 40. According to OPD, the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as Willis Natron Lubin, had a suspended driver’s license.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Driver arrested for DUI manslaughter had previous DUI conviction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in yesterday and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) detectives determined that Walker was the driver of the Volvo XC-90 that struck and killed a bicyclist on S. Main Street on November 27, 2022.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Volvo driver in fatal hit-and-run turns herself in

A nearly two-month search for the Volvo XC-90 driver who hit and killed a bicyclist along S. Main Street in late November came to an end Wednesday. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in and was arrested for DUI Manslaughter and Leaving the Scene of an Accident resulting in Death.
mycbs4.com

13-year-old arrested for alleged school shooting threat in Marion County

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly posting a school shooting threat on Snapchat. The Sheriff's Office says on Jan. 12, a student at Horizon Academy called to report that another student posted photos of what appeared to be guns in a group chat.
WCJB

Horizon Academy 8th grader arrested for threatening to shoot up the school on Snapchat

MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - Horizon Academy in Marion Oaks is where students usually go to learn but 13-year-old Rowan Callahan-Nesler may have had other thoughts. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said a student called them saying he sent them pictures of guns on Snapchat and captioned it “Which one for Friday.”
alachuachronicle.com

Photos: GFR rescues patient with medical emergency from 7th floor of building under construction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 1:20 p.m. today, Gainesville Fire Rescue, Gainesville Police Department, and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to 1225 West University Ave. for a patient experiencing an acute medical emergency on the 7th floor of a building under construction. GFR’s technical rescue team conducted an elevated rescue to safely remove the patient, who was transported for further evaluation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Jail inmate is charged with battery after seeing victim on TV news story

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jail inmate is charged with felony battery after deputies say he attacked another inmate when they were watching the news on TV. Deputies say 30-year-old Shawn Hopkins was watching with several other inmates including 22-year-old Timothy Smith, who was arrested for child abuse last week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander

Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

