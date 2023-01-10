Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
WCJB
Gainesville city leaders prioritize safer bike lanes after two cyclists were killed in hit-and-run incidents
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville city leaders are weighing in on the recent hit-and-run incidents killing two cyclists in the past two months. The new Gainesville city commissioners are prioritizing safer bike lanes to prevent further tragedies. “It’s a tragedy what happened, I’m a cyclist myself and I bicycle almost everywhere....
WCJB
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 sends box truck, car off the interstate
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved a driver trapped in a flipped vehicle after a wreck sent the vehicle and a box truck off the interstate. ACFR and Micanopy Fire Department crews responded to the wreck around 8:30 on Friday morning near mile marker 375 in the northbound lanes.
Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
WCJB
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly hit and run in Gainesville last November
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect is now in custody in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened in Gainesville last November. Gainesville Police say that the suspect surrendered Wednesday afternoon. Margaret Walker, 29, has been arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and hit and run. GPD detectives...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after threatening man with loaded firearm
A 55-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she admitted to threatening a man with a loaded handgun during an argument. On Thursday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SE 131st Lane in Belleview in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputies detained the female suspect, identified as Colleen Lenel Campbell, and she was placed inside a patrol vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala felon arrested during traffic stop after officer finds loaded revolver
A 25-year-old convicted felon was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a firearm was found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Sunday, January 8, shortly after 4:30 a.m., an OPD officer received an alert that a white BMW with an expired tag was traveling eastbound on W State Road 40. According to OPD, the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as Willis Natron Lubin, had a suspended driver’s license.
alachuachronicle.com
Fourth suspect arrested for June 27 shooting that left resident of The Enclave paralyzed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Frezell Williams Lamar Rowe, 20, of Lake City, was arrested yesterday and charged with armed home invasion robbery and attempted felony murder in connection with the June 27 shooting at The Enclave that left a man paralyzed. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at 9:16 p.m. on...
WCJB
Dixie County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling, 2nd man at-large
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Months after her disappearance, authorities have arrested the man they say kidnapped and murdered Demiah Appling in Dixie County. Another suspect in the murder is still at-large. The sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Keith Anderson for the kidnapping and murder of Demiah Appling. Deputies...
alachuachronicle.com
Driver arrested for DUI manslaughter had previous DUI conviction
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in yesterday and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) detectives determined that Walker was the driver of the Volvo XC-90 that struck and killed a bicyclist on S. Main Street on November 27, 2022.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Volvo driver in fatal hit-and-run turns herself in
A nearly two-month search for the Volvo XC-90 driver who hit and killed a bicyclist along S. Main Street in late November came to an end Wednesday. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in and was arrested for DUI Manslaughter and Leaving the Scene of an Accident resulting in Death.
mycbs4.com
13-year-old arrested for alleged school shooting threat in Marion County
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly posting a school shooting threat on Snapchat. The Sheriff's Office says on Jan. 12, a student at Horizon Academy called to report that another student posted photos of what appeared to be guns in a group chat.
WCJB
Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for home invasion robbery where a man was shot
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office helped arrest a man involved in a shooting that may have paralyzed a man during a home invasion robbery in Gainesville. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, who lived in...
WCJB
Horizon Academy 8th grader arrested for threatening to shoot up the school on Snapchat
MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - Horizon Academy in Marion Oaks is where students usually go to learn but 13-year-old Rowan Callahan-Nesler may have had other thoughts. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said a student called them saying he sent them pictures of guns on Snapchat and captioned it “Which one for Friday.”
WCJB
Fire Rescue crews put out a house fire in Bradford County
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out a house and yard fire around 5 o’clock, January 13th. The crews arrived at the home on NW County Road 2-25, to find the home and yard on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Officials...
WCJB
Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for committing a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville was found and arrested in Suwannee County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, who lived in Live Oak. Deputies say Fennell-Demeritte...
WCJB
NCFL city leaders are opening shelters in preparation for freezing nights
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida city leaders are opening cold night shelters in preparation for freezing temperatures. Gainesville city officials will keep their cold night shelters open until the night of January 15th. Cold night services will be provided by the Saint Francis House as well as Grace...
alachuachronicle.com
Photos: GFR rescues patient with medical emergency from 7th floor of building under construction
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 1:20 p.m. today, Gainesville Fire Rescue, Gainesville Police Department, and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to 1225 West University Ave. for a patient experiencing an acute medical emergency on the 7th floor of a building under construction. GFR’s technical rescue team conducted an elevated rescue to safely remove the patient, who was transported for further evaluation.
WCJB
Jail inmate is charged with battery after seeing victim on TV news story
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jail inmate is charged with felony battery after deputies say he attacked another inmate when they were watching the news on TV. Deputies say 30-year-old Shawn Hopkins was watching with several other inmates including 22-year-old Timothy Smith, who was arrested for child abuse last week.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for trespassing at Eastside High School following large fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tjamal Evoris Peterson, 40, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespassing on school grounds after jumping the fence onto school property while deputies were breaking up a nearby fight. At about 2:50 p.m. yesterday, numerous Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies...
mycbs4.com
Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander
Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
