Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
A Canvas Tooled Nike Air Force 1 Mid Indulges In “Desert Ochre” Accents
While not employed as often as its other cuts, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to provide diverse design language for the four-decade old silhouette, such as this women’s-exclusive “Desert Ochre” accent. Centered on the aesthetic of its widely-regarded “Triple White” ensemble, smooth crisp “Summit White”...
17 of the Best Beauty Products on Major Sale at Nordstrom
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ready to reset your beauty routine? Whether you're looking for a total revamp or a couple of new winter-specific finds, Nordstrom is the place to shop. And of course, we're all about the sale section! There are so […]
voguebusiness.com
Amazon to sell new and pre-worn designs from Rent the Runway
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. New and secondhand Rent the Runway clothing will now be available to buy directly on Amazon, marking an expansion of the former’s core rental business model as it works to build awareness. The move also offers a win for Amazon to carry more designer fashion. Both have been working for years on these pursuits — Rent the Runway on convincing more people to rent their clothing, and Amazon on elevating its fashion offering.
Street Style’s Best Menswear Looks
Fashion’s top editors, stylists, and models are about to take off to Pitti, which officially kicks off the menswear season on Thursday, starting with the Martine Rose show. In the past, tailored suiting, matching sets, and cool outerwear with a hint of midriff were some of the top street style trends. What will this season bring? Follow along as Vogue Runway tags the best street style photos from the menswear season here.
sneakernews.com
Neon Accents Brighten A Gloomy Nike Air Max 95 Ultra
While released in seldom fashion, the Nike Air Max 95 Ultra continues to employ a clean slate of shades coupled with its retooled aesthetic. The same can be said for the latest trio of tones to set down on the silhouette, exploring a jet-black outfit affixed with neon accents. Near...
6 trending eye looks to try using Black-owned makeup brands
Makeup trends come and go, but the eyes will forever be a window to the soul. This may be the reason why it’s popular to play up the eyes when it comes to makeup. Some achieve this by using different eyeshadow palettes, makeup brushes, and other eye enhancements such as eyeliner.
‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’
Head chef René Redzepi plans to reinvent Noma while declaring the fine dining model is “unsustainable.”
woodworkingnetwork.com
Video: Air compressors and its many woodworking uses
Compressed air and vacuum systems are vital to the woodworking industry. Whether you are manufacturing furniture, building cabinets, or processing lumber, air is used to power pneumatic tools and equipment such as:. 🛠 small hand tools including sanders, nail and brad guns, staplers. Have something to say? Share your...
Rent the Runway is now selling secondhand designer clothes on Amazon from 35 brands including Tory Burch and Kate Spade
"We believe strategic relationships like this can ignite a new engine of growth for our business," RTR founder and CEO Jenn Hyman said.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Tom Davies joins Closets & Organized Storage as Associate Publisher
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – Closets & Organized Storage magazine announced the addition of Tom Davies as Associate Publisher. CCI Media’s President & CEO, Tim Fixmer, assumed the role of publisher after the publication’s founding Publisher Laurel Didier announced her retirement late last year. She will continue as an independent contractor working on Closets Conference & Expo.
housebeautiful.com
11 pieces we love from Scandi brand DAY HOME
We love the simplicity of Scandinavian interiors, which is why we are always on the lookout for the best brands and products to get the look in our own homes. Fans of the Scandi design aesthetic will no doubt already know about the brand DAY HOME, but just in case you’re not familiar with them, the brand was originally established in 2005 and founded by the team behind fashion label DAY Birger et Mikkelsen. And we can now get our hands on the range, here in the UK, at retailer Coggles.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fear of fire - with Michael Culbreth
Will Sampson talks about how fire seems to be always present as a serious hazard in woodworking businesses. His guest is Michael Culbreth, Loss Control Services Consultant for Pennsylvania Lumberman’s Mutual talking about how to manage fire risks in the woodshop. Episode Notes. This episode of the Woodworking Network...
Bulgari Announces Plans to Double Production and Expand Its Milan Flagship
Bulgari is looking to offer you even more of its extravagant gems. Last October, the luxury jeweler announced that it would expand its manufacturing plant in Valenza, Italy, to double the site’s production capacity by 2025. The brand is also planning to reopen its flagship boutique in Milan by 2024, which will feature larger interiors. With more means to create and sell the house’s intricate watch and jewelry designs, Bulgari collectors and employees stand to benefit from the changes in more ways than one. The massive factory expansion began last year and is expected to leave the Italian jeweler with nearly 189,000...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Black Bros. celebrates 140 years in business
MENDOTA, Ill. -- Black Bros. Co. took a pause Wednesday, Dec. 14, to reflect upon 140 years of business. President and CEO Matthew Carroll and family members briefly halted operations at 8 a.m. and invited associates to celebrate the significant milestone over breakfast. Carroll talked about the company’s history and...
Robb Recommends: These Sleek, Comfortable Chelsea Boots Are as Light and Springy as Sneakers
Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. 117,606 steps. That’s the mileage I put into Scarosso’s “William III” Chelsea boot in a single week while visiting Venice over the holidays. It was something of a gambit, as I’d received the shoes just a day before my departure and had previously taken Chelsea boots to Italy with disastrous results. That was 2018, in Rome, where a...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Learn how E.F. San Juan melds craftsmanship with CNC technology at WPE Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – E.F. San Juan Inc. has a well-earned reputation of creating stunning architectural moulding, millwork and cabinetry. The third-generation family-owned business specializes in custom residential, historic restoration and commercial projects throughout Florida and the Southeast, as well as across the United States. Over the years,...
one37pm.com
How French Designer Lionel Moroy Created Luxury Sunglasses Brand L’Écurie Paris
Longevity in the fashion industry is a rarity considering it is a highly competitive field with ever changing trends and sometimes fickle consumers. And yet, French designer Lionel Moroy has been able to achieve thirty years in this business. Throughout his three decades in style, Moroy has worn many different hats, the latest being his newest venture L’Écurie Paris, a Parisian eyewear brand that exudes the timeless elegance of classic French design.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Comes Cured In “Coconut Milk”
As one of the most widely-regarded hardwood silhouettes from throughout the 90s, the Nike Air More Uptempo continues to provide a diverse array of tooling extended from Scottie Pippen’s on-court endorsement. Now coordinating an Air-infused slide counterpart, the silhouette’s continued inline dominance is set to be followed by a series of canvas-coated propositions.
Stella McCartney on Building a More Sustainable Fashion Industry in 2023
Stella McCartney has long been at the forefront of fashion’s sustainability movement. But despite a flurry of climate commitments from brands in recent years, change has remained slow across the industry at large. In fact, figures provided by the United Nations Fashion Charter suggest just 15 percent of its signatories—those most committed to environmental action—are on track to achieve the 1.5 degrees celsius pathway set out by the Paris Agreement. “Greenwashing is a phrase for a reason,” the designer tells Vogue via Zoom from her Wiltshire home. “Our industry is very good at PR and very good at making things seem other than they really are.”
Comments / 0