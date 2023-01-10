Read full article on original website
Insufficient ticket sales cause Holyoke High School North prom cancellation
Holyoke High School North staff had to make a difficult decision on Monday to cancel the school’s Junior/Senior Prom.
The Friends of Monson Free Library winter raffle fundraiser
Monson - The Friends of the Monson Free Library will hold a winter raffle as a fundraising event. Take a chance on winning one of these prizes: two $50 gift certificates to Angel’s 1376 Restaurant in Palmer (two winners will be pulled); a $50 gift certificate to 99 Restaurant and Pub; a $50 gift certificate to Cookies by Ray in Monson; a $100 gift certificate to CIMA in Wilbraham; a local pizza lovers package consisting of four gift certificates ($20 each) to Maria’s Pizzeria, Monson Italian Pizza, Torta and the Main Street Tavern, and a $80-$100 gift certificate for a custom cake by Kathryn Dreyer of Monson.
Westfield superintendent reviews budget process with parent advisory group
WESTFIELD — School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski met with the Parent Advisory Board this week to present an overview of the budget process, which will be the focus of most School Committee meetings this winter and spring. Czaporowski started the Parent Advisory Board, made up of at least one representative...
Springfield NAACP hosts MLK Ceremony, flag raising and installation of officers
SPRINGFIELD — Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Greater Springfield chapter of the NAACP hosted a flag-raising ceremony in honor of the late civil rights leader. Bishop Talbert W. Swan II, the current president of the Greater Springfield NAACP, referenced King’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, delivered the night before he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. While King said “I may not get there with you” 55 years ago, Swan asked, “are we there yet?”
Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
Martin Luther King ceremony & flag raising held in Springfield by NAACP
The City of Springfield began its celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King day today with a ceremony in partnership with the Greater Springfield NAACP.
Westfield School Committee gives up skate park land to pave way for renovation
WESTFIELD — The School Committee voted unanimously this week to give up control of the land near Westfield Middle School where the city skateboard park is located, so the Parks Department can apply for grants to fund a renovation of the park. Community Development Director Peter J. Miller appeared...
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade festivities in full swing with grand marshal’s reception
HOLYOKE – The 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal will be Jane Coughlin Chevalier who will help lead the parade on March 19. A reception in her honor was held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on Friday, with more than 250 people in attendance.
Enfield middle school to host reopening after building project
ENFIELD — The public is invited to a grand reopening ceremony and guided walk-through of the multi-year building project at John F. Kennedy Middle School. WHAT: The public is invited to tour the newly renovated John F. Kenney Middle School. WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is set for...
Megan Keyes, Fall ‘22
Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology and Security, and Computer Science. After earning my associate’s degree in computer security at Greenfield Community College, I transferred to Elms College to pursue my bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Technology and Security. My advisor at Greenfield recommended that I go to Elms. I originally wasn’t interested in earning a bachelor’s; I just wanted to get my associate’s and be done with school. But then I decided I wanted to learn more.
Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery
SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
Trailer Trash to perform free concert for nurses in Springfield
A free concert is being held for all nurses in western Massachusetts featuring the band Trailer Trash.
Town by Town: wood bank opens, citizen’s police academy, leadership luncheon
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town took us to Montague, Holyoke, and Northampton this Tuesday. The Montague Community Wood Bank has dry firewood available for Montague residents in need of heating assistance. Wood will be distributed in half-cord allotments to residents with the potential to receive more wood as need and supplies allow. '
Massachusetts Firefighters Academy graduates 28 in Springfield
The Massachusetts Firefighters Academy graduated 28 firefighters from its Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program Friday, sending a new class of professional firefighters to state cities and towns, and filling what State Fire Marshal Peter Ostrowsky said is an immediate need. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities,” he...
Westfield cannabis retailer stresses local ties in community outreach meeting
WESTFIELD — Michael Albert, Richard Fiore and Jason Fiore, principals of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. hosted a community outreach meeting on Jan. 11 in the Lang Auditorium at the Westfield Athenaeum, in support of their application to open a retail cannabis store at 475 Southampton Road, Westfield. The current tenant at that site, Dunkin’ Donuts, plans to move into a new restaurant being constructed at another location on Southampton Road.
New estimates show higher cost for Amherst elementary school construction
AMHERST — Two new estimates released this week show the cost to construct a new elementary school in town would cost several million dollars more than earlier assessments. The Amherst Elementary School Building Committee reviewed and discussed new information on construction cost estimates at its Friday meeting, with a view towards seeing whether construction price might exceed the $100 million target for the project.
Holyoke appoints spokesperson for New Jersey soccer club as Public Works director
HOLYOKE — On Wednesday, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia and the Board of Public Works announced Carl Rossi, of Clifton, New Jersey, was the city’s new director of Public Works. Rossi’s tenure with the Department of Public Works begins Jan. 18. According to the city’s Personnel Department, Rossi will earn $118,000 annually in a three-year contract. The director title replaces the longstanding superintendent role.
South Hadley school superintendent resigns following nine-month leave
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley’s school superintendent, who has been on leave since last year, has resigned. Allison Schlachter, chairperson of the South Hadley School Committee, told Western Mass News that Dr. Jahmal Mosley resigned effective December 31. Mosley went on leave on March 16, 2022. Schlachter...
Sarno announces ninth round of ARPA Funding
SPRINGFIELD – Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the ninth round of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for Springfield on Dec. 28, 2022. The latest ARPA round awarded $2.27 million for community-based endeavors as part of the ARPA-created Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund. In a press release, Sarno shared that the...
GoFundMe launched for family of bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run
Family and friends of Jorge Calderon, a 22-year-old Lawrence man who was killed in a Holyoke hit and run, launched a GoFundMe to help raise money after a “great soul was taken too soon.”. Calderon’s family confirmed that the young man was the victim of the Jan. 5 Holyoke...
