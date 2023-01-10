Monson - The Friends of the Monson Free Library will hold a winter raffle as a fundraising event. Take a chance on winning one of these prizes: two $50 gift certificates to Angel’s 1376 Restaurant in Palmer (two winners will be pulled); a $50 gift certificate to 99 Restaurant and Pub; a $50 gift certificate to Cookies by Ray in Monson; a $100 gift certificate to CIMA in Wilbraham; a local pizza lovers package consisting of four gift certificates ($20 each) to Maria’s Pizzeria, Monson Italian Pizza, Torta and the Main Street Tavern, and a $80-$100 gift certificate for a custom cake by Kathryn Dreyer of Monson.

MONSON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO