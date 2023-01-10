Read full article on original website
Trading Madrigal Could Make Sense for the Cubs
The Chicago Cubs now have excessive in the middle infield. Could it make sense for the Cubs to trade Nick Madrigal?
Giants’ Brandon Belt farewell will make fans teary-eyed
Brandon Belt recently signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. Belt, who is a San Francisco Giants’ former All-Star and fan-favorite, received a farewell from the team on Twitter. “Thank you, Brandon Belt, for 12 seasons in Orange and Black.”. Belt was an All-Star in 2016. He also played a...
Yardbarker
Tigers Slugger Hilariously Reacts To Team Moving Fences In
In light of finishing the 2022 season with the absolute worst offense in MLB, the Detroit Tigers decided to make some changes to the outfield dimensions and fences in Comerica Park. For the 2023 campaign, the center field wall will be adjusted to 412 feet, which represents a move of...
Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender
The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
Yardbarker
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
Angels News: Brett Phillips' Role Revealed, What it Means for Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak
He'll give the Angels some defensive depth in the outfield.
San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base
The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
Matt Holliday’s abrupt departure as St. Louis coach opens door for return of ‘Super Joe’
This shakeup marks the fifth change to the big league staff this winter, including two bench coaches.
MLB
Best farm systems in baseball? MLB execs weigh in
In the first three parts of the 2023 MLB Pipeline Poll, executives looked at individual players and what the industry as a whole thought of them. In this final part of the series, we’ll switch our focus to farm systems as a whole. This last set of questions gives...
Padres showing interest in Nelson Cruz
The Padres are among the teams with interest in Nelson Cruz, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The designated hitter is one of the more accomplished bats still available in free agency, though he’s coming off a career-worst 2022 campaign. Cruz told reporters in the Dominican Republic...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Seeking Multiple Middle Infielders; Here Are Three Strong Free-Agent Fits
The Boston Red Sox knew they would enter the 2023 season without longtime superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts and planned on finding a serviceable replacement. With the latest news of Trevor Story missing significant time after undergoing elbow surgery (likely six-to-nine months), the need for middle infield depth has taken a more dire turn.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 11
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 11. Real name “Maximillian George Carnarius,” he used the fake name “Max Carey” to preserve his amateur eligibility as a track-and-field star. (He didn’t even know what baseball was until he was in high school.) He immediately took to his new game, using those track skills to steal 738 career bases, still ninth all-time. He managed the Dodgers from 1932-33, and 11 years later he managed the Milwaukee Chicks in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League before becoming the league’s president.
MLB
This new Angel was destined to play in Anaheim
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian has reiterated many times this offseason that he only wants to bring in players who really want to be with the ballclub. That’s certainly the case with new addition Brandon Drury, who grew up an Angels fan and also has a strong relationship with manager Phil Nevin, dating back to when Drury was in the Minor Leagues.
MLB
How Take 3 of Correa saga can send shockwaves across baseball
All right, so now this time we’re sure we really mean it: Carlos Correa is joining a contender on a long-term deal. In the wake of the news that the Twins and Correa have finalized a six-year, $200 million contract the whirlwind saga of Correa’s offseason is finally over. Of course, this is really the Twins bringing back Correa, we guess, even though he has been through so many teams at this point that you almost forget he actually played for Minnesota in 2022.
MLB
Conforto on comeback trail after long rehab
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Michael Conforto's first foray into free agency ended up dragging on far longer than he ever envisioned. After seven years with the Mets,...
MLB
Corey Dickerson signs 1-year deal with Nats
WASHINGTON -- Left fielder? Check. Left-handed bat? Check. Corey Dickerson checks the boxes for the Nationals’ offseason needs. The 33-year-old and the Nats finalized a one-year contract on Tuesday ahead of his 11th Major League season. The deal is worth $2.25 million, including performance bonuses that can increase it to $3 million, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
MLB
Trevor Story undergoes right elbow surgery
BOSTON -- The Red Sox’s middle-infield picture became even more unclear Tuesday afternoon, when the club announced infielder Trevor Story underwent a successful internal bracing procedure of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Monday. Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas.
MLB
Correa's agreement with Mets falls through
Carlos Correa's months-long free agency saga took another stunning turn on Tuesday -- this time, away from Flushing. Nearly three weeks after Correa and the Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million industry-shocking deal to bring the two-time All-Star to Queens a few days before Christmas, Correa signed a significantly smaller deal with the Twins to return to Minnesota instead. The contract is a six-year deal with four option years. The deal is worth $200 million guaranteed with the options pushing the total value to $270 million, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
MLB
Correa passes physical; Twins set to hold presser at 12:30 ET (source)
MINNEAPOLIS -- Not once, but twice this offseason, it looked like the Twins were out of the Carlos Correa sweepstakes for good. But somehow, the craziest free-agency saga in recent memory has come full circle, all the way back to Minnesota. For the second offseason in a row, the Twins...
