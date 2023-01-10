ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Tigers Slugger Hilariously Reacts To Team Moving Fences In

In light of finishing the 2022 season with the absolute worst offense in MLB, the Detroit Tigers decided to make some changes to the outfield dimensions and fences in Comerica Park. For the 2023 campaign, the center field wall will be adjusted to 412 feet, which represents a move of...
Larry Brown Sports

Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender

The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder

The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff

The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base

The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Best farm systems in baseball? MLB execs weigh in

In the first three parts of the 2023 MLB Pipeline Poll, executives looked at individual players and what the industry as a whole thought of them. In this final part of the series, we’ll switch our focus to farm systems as a whole. This last set of questions gives...
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres showing interest in Nelson Cruz

The Padres are among the teams with interest in Nelson Cruz, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The designated hitter is one of the more accomplished bats still available in free agency, though he’s coming off a career-worst 2022 campaign. Cruz told reporters in the Dominican Republic...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Seeking Multiple Middle Infielders; Here Are Three Strong Free-Agent Fits

The Boston Red Sox knew they would enter the 2023 season without longtime superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts and planned on finding a serviceable replacement. With the latest news of Trevor Story missing significant time after undergoing elbow surgery (likely six-to-nine months), the need for middle infield depth has taken a more dire turn.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

The best baseball players born on Jan. 11

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 11. Real name “Maximillian George Carnarius,” he used the fake name “Max Carey” to preserve his amateur eligibility as a track-and-field star. (He didn’t even know what baseball was until he was in high school.) He immediately took to his new game, using those track skills to steal 738 career bases, still ninth all-time. He managed the Dodgers from 1932-33, and 11 years later he managed the Milwaukee Chicks in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League before becoming the league’s president.
ARKANSAS STATE
MLB

This new Angel was destined to play in Anaheim

ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian has reiterated many times this offseason that he only wants to bring in players who really want to be with the ballclub. That’s certainly the case with new addition Brandon Drury, who grew up an Angels fan and also has a strong relationship with manager Phil Nevin, dating back to when Drury was in the Minor Leagues.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

How Take 3 of Correa saga can send shockwaves across baseball

All right, so now this time we’re sure we really mean it: Carlos Correa is joining a contender on a long-term deal. In the wake of the news that the Twins and Correa have finalized a six-year, $200 million contract the whirlwind saga of Correa’s offseason is finally over. Of course, this is really the Twins bringing back Correa, we guess, even though he has been through so many teams at this point that you almost forget he actually played for Minnesota in 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Conforto on comeback trail after long rehab

This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Michael Conforto's first foray into free agency ended up dragging on far longer than he ever envisioned. After seven years with the Mets,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Corey Dickerson signs 1-year deal with Nats

WASHINGTON -- Left fielder? Check. Left-handed bat? Check. Corey Dickerson checks the boxes for the Nationals’ offseason needs. The 33-year-old and the Nats finalized a one-year contract on Tuesday ahead of his 11th Major League season. The deal is worth $2.25 million, including performance bonuses that can increase it to $3 million, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB

Trevor Story undergoes right elbow surgery

BOSTON -- The Red Sox’s middle-infield picture became even more unclear Tuesday afternoon, when the club announced infielder Trevor Story underwent a successful internal bracing procedure of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Monday. Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Correa's agreement with Mets falls through

Carlos Correa's months-long free agency saga took another stunning turn on Tuesday -- this time, away from Flushing. Nearly three weeks after Correa and the Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million industry-shocking deal to bring the two-time All-Star to Queens a few days before Christmas, Correa signed a significantly smaller deal with the Twins to return to Minnesota instead. The contract is a six-year deal with four option years. The deal is worth $200 million guaranteed with the options pushing the total value to $270 million, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

