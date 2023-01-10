ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State OL Paris Johnson Jr. Commits to 2023 NFL Draft

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyS0l_0k9vcuD200

The consensus All-American stands to be the first Buckeyes offensive lineman taken in the first round since 2016.

Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson, who earned consensus All-American honors in 2022, announced on Tuesday he will enter the NFL draft.

“It has always been a dream of mine since I committed to The Ohio State University to leave with both my degree and a Buckeye Tree,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to accomplish both in three years. After having several conversations with my coaches and family, I want to accomplish the first dream of mine since I was five years old, which is to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Thank you, Buckeye Nation, and to everyone who has ever given me a ride, red me and supported my dreams. I will forever bleed Scarlet & Gray and be eternally grateful of the experiences shared here.”

Johnson, a former five-star recruit from Cincinnati, led an Ohio State offensive line that ranked seventh in the nation in fewest tackles for loss allowed (39). The Buckeyes yielded just 12 sacks in 13 games, which allowed star quarterback CJ Stroud a clean pocket to carve up opposing defenses.

He spent the majority of his 2021 season at right guard before moving to left tackle this year. He thrived in the role, allowing just two sacks in 827 offensive snaps, and ended the year as a consensus All-American.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Johnson has the size and length to be a standout tackle in the NFL. He projects to be Ohio State’s first offensive lineman selected in the first round of the draft since Taylor Decker went to the Lions with the No. 16 pick in 2016.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Dino Babers Today

Apparently, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers wasn't impressed by the way Ohio State finished this college football season. Babers ranked Ohio State the lowest out any coach who participated in the final Coaches Poll for this season. He ranked the Buckeyes as the No. 7 team in the country.  For ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy