Cineflix Rights Picks Up Tempting Fortune
Cineflix Rights has acquired the worldwide rights to Voltage TV’s social-experiment format Tempting Fortune. The format sees 12 strangers dropped into the heart of a vast, remote wilderness with a large cash prize awaiting them. To keep the money, they must reach the designated finish line (approximately a 21-day trek away) without spending any on things that would make their journey easier. Each time someone caves, the cost is removed from the shared prize pot.
Global Agency’s Never Let Go Adapted in Romania
The drama Never Let Go, represented by Global Agency, has been localized for Antena 1 in Romania under the local title Lia, My Husband’s Wife. Ana Bodea, Ştefan Floroaica and Ioana Blaj lead the cast of the drama, which has been produced for Antena 1 by Dream Film Production. It is a sweeping love story about a man and two women who are drawn to him like moths to a flame.
BBC to Air U.S. Version of The Traitors
The BBC has acquired the rights to The Traitors US, produced by Studio Lambert for NBCUniversal, from All3Media International. The series will debut as a box set on BBC iPlayer on January 13 and then be shown on BBC Three and BBC One. The U.K. version of The Traitors was a success on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Lonely Hearts Debuts on FOX Turkey
Lonely Hearts, distributed by Global Agency, has made its debut in Turkey in access prime time and will be aired daily on FOX. Produced by Bros Film, Dentsu and Mavi Yapım, Lonely Hearts tells the story of two couples passionately in love but torn in different directions by the dramatic conflicts that run through their families and test their determination that love shall prevail.
Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, White Lotus Score Golden Globes
At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, top winners among the TV categories were ABC’s Abbott Elementary and HBO’s The White Lotus and House of the Dragon. Abbott Elementary won for best television series musical or comedy. Performance nods in the category went to Jeremy Allen White for The Bear and Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary.
Turkish Drama The Girl of the Green Valley Heads to New Markets
Inter Medya has sold the drama The Girl of the Green Valley into Puerto Rico and Chile. The drama has debuted in Puerto Rico on Wapa Televisión, where the first episode reached a share of 46 percent and topped the ratings charts. In Chile, the series will air on Canal 13.
Ex on the Beach Spin-Off to Debut on MTV
Ex on the Beach Couples, an expansion of the Ex on the Beach franchise, is slated to debut on MTV in the U.S. on February 9 and internationally on February 16. The new series follows six couples who are ready to get engaged but are being held back by an ever-present ex. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength-building exercises, the couples decide if they can finally move on from their exes and achieve their happily ever after or if they must split up and go their separate ways forever.
Apple TV Plus just released the Season 1 finale of its action-packed military drama Echo 3
At one point during the newly released Season 1 finale of Apple TV Plus’ Echo 3 — after Alex “Bambi” Chesborough muses aloud to his brother-in-law Prince about how he can’t wait to get back home — Prince quips with a shit-eating grin: “We really f—-d this place up, didn’t we amigo?”
Netflix Lines Up Docuseries on World Cup, Six Nations Rugby Tournament
Netflix is bolstering its sports slate with the greenlight of two new docuseries, one focused on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the other on the Six Nations Rugby Tournament. An as-yet-untitled series on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will feature exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of all 32 teams...
Banijay Kids & Family’s Benoît Di Sabatino on Board TV Kids Festival
Benoît Di Sabatino, CEO of Banijay Kids & Family, has joined the roster of speakers for the TV Kids Festival, set to take place February 7 to 10, which you can register for at no cost. With a strong record in animation and youth programming, Di Sabatino joined Banijay...
Star Trek: Prodigy’s Kevin & Dan Hageman Set for TV Kids Festival
Kevin and Dan Hageman, executive producers and showrunners of Star Trek: Prodigy, have been added to the roster for the TV Kids Festival, taking place from February 7 to 10, which is open for registration free of charge. Star Trek: Prodigy was recently nominated for a Children’s & Family Emmy...
Ryan Reynolds-Led Natural History Series for Nat Geo
National Geographic has greenlit the new natural history series Underdogs, with Ryan Reynolds set to narrate. The ten-part series is co-produced by Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and Wildstar Films (America the Beautiful, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory). Billed as an unconventional natural history series, Underdogs will tell the story of the heroic underdogs of the natural world—the good, the bad and the frankly ugly, from their hidden talents to their bold hygiene choices, unsavory courtship rituals, devious camouflage techniques and “tough love” parenting skills.
Endor Hires to Drive Development
Endor Productions has tapped Jen McConnell, from Masterpiece’s Sanditon and previously Playground, as head of development. In her new role, McConnell will continue to drive the expansion of the Endor development slate and strengthen. the creative strategy of the company. She will develop new projects of her own while...
CBS’s Lingo Debuts in Canada
The CBS adaptation of Lingo, hosted by RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race), has debuted in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV. The game show pits teams against each other in a battle to find words and win cash prizes. All3Media International has sold the format in 17 territories, including France, where it has aired for 29 years.
Fremantle Finland Appoints Head of Scripted
Fremantle has named Seija-Liisa Eskola as head of scripted in Finland. Eskola is responsible for the development and sales of drama series. She joins Fremantle from Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland, where she was head of scripted. Eskola has been involved in concept development and worked as an executive...
Netflix & Tiger Aspect Alum Ben Cavey Joins 42
The management and production company 42 (The Silent Twins, The Flatshare) has hired former Netflix and Tiger Aspect Productions executive Ben Cavey (Bad Education, Benidorm) as head of comedy and entertainment. The newly created role will see Cavey spearhead 42’s expansion into the two genres, producing projects and managing talent...
SAG Awards to Stream on Netflix from 2024
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to stream live on Netflix globally beginning in 2024 thanks to a new multiyear partnership. This year’s 29th annual SAG Awards is scheduled to be broadcast online on February 26 at 8 p.m. With this new deal in place, Netflix has agreed...
Warner Bros. Discovery & Prime Video to Bring Warner Pass to France
Warner Bros. Discovery has inked a deal with Prime Video to launch a new offering called Warner Pass in France. Available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels in France, Warner Pass will feature all HBO programs, along with 12 channels, including Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, as well as their companion on-demand services.
Brock Media Scores Rights to Small Worlds
BBC Studios-backed indie Brock Media has picked up the rights to Caleb Azumah Nelson’s second novel, Small Worlds. The novel, which publishes in May, centers on the relationships between fathers and sons, faith and friendship and is set in London and Ghana over three summers. Brock Media will work closely with Nelson on the television adaptation.
Banijay Taps HBO Europe Alum Steve Matthews
HBO Europe alum Steve Matthews has joined Banijay’s central scripted department as content partnerships executive. In the newly created role, Matthews will act as a key facilitator in the group’s production development process, driving co-production opportunities across the Nordics, Spain and beyond and building out the pipeline and creative partnerships across drama.
