Ex-deputy accused of fondling women returns to jail; state Supreme Court declines to review case

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Former sheriff's Deputy Richard Fischer, seen here at a press conference in downtown San Diego in July 2018, pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor counts of assault and battery by an officer, as well as one count of false imprisonment. (Howard Lipin/San Diego Union-Tribune)

A former San Diego County sheriff’s deputy sentenced to jail after admitting to on-the-job misconduct with 16 women returned to jail this week to finish serving his time, less than a month after the California Supreme Court declined to review his case.

A miscalculation in the amount of time Richard Timothy Fischer, 36, was supposed to serve in jail prompted his early release a few years ago. In September, a state appeals court ordered that he had to serve another 956 days in jail.

Fischer asked the state's high court to review the case. Last month, the court declined.

Fischer, 36, was booked into San Diego County jail on Monday.

When the allegations against Fischer arose, several women said he had fondled, hugged or tried to kiss them after he encountered them while he was working and in uniform. The incidents occurred in North County and East County between 2015 and 2017.

In September 2019, on what was to be the first day of his trial, Fischer pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor counts of assault and battery by an officer, as well as one count of false imprisonment.

He was sentenced to 44 months in custody — although good behavior credits cut that in half — and then another 16 months on supervised release.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

