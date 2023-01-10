Marcus/Glass Productions, in partnership with Can’t Stop Media, has sold the format rights to Let’s Make a Deal to TVI in Portugal. Pedro Texeira (Festa é Festa, Raid the Cage) has been tapped to host the Portuguese adaptation, and Fremantle Portugal (Got Talent, The Price is Right, The Masked Singer) is set to produce. The show will air in access prime time on TVI.

2 DAYS AGO