Fremantle has named Seija-Liisa Eskola as head of scripted in Finland. Eskola is responsible for the development and sales of drama series. She joins Fremantle from Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland, where she was head of scripted. Eskola has been involved in concept development and worked as an executive...
Marcus/Glass Productions, in partnership with Can’t Stop Media, has sold the format rights to Let’s Make a Deal to TVI in Portugal. Pedro Texeira (Festa é Festa, Raid the Cage) has been tapped to host the Portuguese adaptation, and Fremantle Portugal (Got Talent, The Price is Right, The Masked Singer) is set to produce. The show will air in access prime time on TVI.
