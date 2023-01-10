Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
New Effort Introduced To Strip Chuck Gray Of Election Oversight
An effort to strip Secretary of State Chuck Gray and his office of their authority to oversee Wyoming elections is on the clock. State Rep. Ken Chestek, D-Laramie, has crafted legislation that would put the State Canvassing Board in charge of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Deacon Says Expanding Medicaid Not ‘The Fiery Pit Of Socialism’ As Bill Moves Forward
Extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months is a step closer to happening in Wyoming. House Bill 4 passed out of the Legislature's House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on a 6-5 vote Friday and moves to the House of Representatives floor for discussion.
Post-Herrera, Wyoming seeks hunting pacts with tribes
Until now Monte Mills had never seen a state try to promulgate rules that stem directly from Herrera v. Wyoming, a U.S. Supreme Court decision that recognized a Crow tribal member’s right to hunt unoccupied, off-reservation land ceded by a 1868 treaty. On Thursday, Mills, who directs the University...
Governor Mark Gordon Orders U.S. and Wyoming Flag to be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Tyeler Harris
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, January 15 in honor and memory of Tyeler Harris, an Emergency Medical Technician from Saratoga. On December 21, Harris was responding to an accident on Interstate 80 during a winter...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) 2023 Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 67th Wyoming State Legislature held its Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday morning in the House chambers. Gov. Mark Gordon gave his State of the State address, where he touched on issues such as energy policy, mental health and assistance to Wyoming’s indigenous population. A recap of the full speech can be seen here.
Crossover Voting Ban Bill Introduced In 2023 Wyoming Legislature
Supporters of banning Wyoming voters from changing party affiliation to vote in primary elections in the state will try again in 2023 to get a bill passed in the legislature. House Bill 0103 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Jeremy Haroldson [R-Platte/Laramie counties]. It's co-sponsored by Representative(s) Angelos, Jennings, Knapp, Locke,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution's sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State
A bill that sought $40 million from the state's General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections
Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. "The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
oilcity.news
New State Superintendent of Public Instruction welcomed at next week’s board of education meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Newly elected Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder will be welcomed to the State Board of Career and Technical Education and Wyoming State Board of Education at its next virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Jan. 19. The board will initially convene as the SBCTE...
oilcity.news
Gov. Gordon highlights commitment to indigenous peoples, clean energy in message to legislature
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon highlighted the need for Wyoming to support its indigenous peoples and to uphold its commitment to clean energy and state irrigation systems during his message to the Legislature today. Support for Indigenous People. The governor stressed the importance of recognizing tribal sovereignty in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Clarify Grazing Management On State Leased Lands
A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others' cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
oilcity.news
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Hamlet Won’t Be Renamed by U.S. Department of Interior
A Wyoming community is one of seven places listed by the U.S. Department of Interior in the ongoing effort to remove derogatory names from national landmarks. The Department of the Interior today announced the Board on Geographic Names (B.G.N.) has voted on the remaining replacement names featuring the word sq___. In September, the Department announced the final vote for nearly 650 features but completed an additional review for seven locations that are considered unincorporated populated places.
oilcity.news
University of Wyoming to offer private pesticide applicator programs throughout the state
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension has announced that it will be offering private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March. These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling,...
cowboystatedaily.com
No Last Minute Surprise Coup From Jennings As Albert Sommers Named Speaker Of The House
Members of the Wyoming Legislature were sworn in Tuesday afternoon and, along swearing in and naming of legislative leadership, the 67th Legislature is officially underway. State Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, was unanimously named speaker of the House in the opening session...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Legislator Tyler Lindholm To Launch Americans For Prosperity Chapter in Wyoming
Former Wyoming state legislator Tyler Lindholm is leaving U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis' office to launch a Wyoming chapter of a Libertarian conservative political advocacy group later this month. Lindholm, an outspoken and well-liked member of the Wyoming House during his...
cowboystatedaily.com
Now That State Collects Mineral Taxes Monthly, Lawmakers Work To Streamline Payout Process
It's been a year since mineral production and exploration companies began paying their state mineral production taxes monthly. As with any transition, there have been some hiccups, and Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, is sponsoring a bill to address one of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Changing Terms Of Federal Act Could Mean More Money For Wyoming Schools
When Wyoming was admitted into the Union, Congress stipulated that federal lands granted to the state for school funding could be used to earn interest, but that it couldn't issue grazing leases on those lands for a term of more than 10 years.
