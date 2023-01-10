Avatar: The Way of Water is still smashing it at the box office nearing $2B worldwide and director James Cameron is already teasing the next installment in the film series. While attending the Critics Choice Awards, Cameron stopped to talk to Deadline where he dropped some nuggets about what fans could expect from Avatar 3 revealing the element of fire and two new cultures would be introduced. “Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak,” he told Deadline. Cameron continued spilling the tea adding,...

30 MINUTES AGO