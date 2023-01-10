Read full article on original website
James Cameron Teases ‘Avatar 3’ Will Introduce Fire Element & Two New Cultures
Avatar: The Way of Water is still smashing it at the box office nearing $2B worldwide and director James Cameron is already teasing the next installment in the film series. While attending the Critics Choice Awards, Cameron stopped to talk to Deadline where he dropped some nuggets about what fans could expect from Avatar 3 revealing the element of fire and two new cultures would be introduced. “Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak,” he told Deadline. Cameron continued spilling the tea adding,...
World Screen News
Fremantle Finland Appoints Head of Scripted
Fremantle has named Seija-Liisa Eskola as head of scripted in Finland. Eskola is responsible for the development and sales of drama series. She joins Fremantle from Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland, where she was head of scripted. Eskola has been involved in concept development and worked as an executive...
World Screen News
Apploff Entertainment Bolsters Executive Team
Apploff Entertainment has strengthened its executive team with two promotions, including upping Danielle Peress to VP of current and development. Peress, previously director of development, joined the company a decade ago and has risen through the ranks after starting as CEO Jeff Apploff’s executive assistant. She has been instrumental in ideating game-show formats, including five seasons of Beat Shazam and FOX’s reboot of Don’t Forget the Lyrics, among others.
World Screen News
Hop!’s Sharon Moverman Talks Acquisitions Strategy
The Hop! Media Group bouquet in Israel is home to, among other channels, the flagship Hop! The programming mix on the kids’ channels is driven by a mission to inspire curiosity, promote social-emotional learning and broaden the minds of young viewers. Sharon Moverman, VP of acquisitions and international operations at Hop! Media Group, talks to TV Kids Weekly about the brand values guiding her acquisitions strategy and the importance of having full rights and exclusivity.
World Screen News
Ryan Reynolds-Led Natural History Series for Nat Geo
National Geographic has greenlit the new natural history series Underdogs, with Ryan Reynolds set to narrate. The ten-part series is co-produced by Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and Wildstar Films (America the Beautiful, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory). Billed as an unconventional natural history series, Underdogs will tell the story of the heroic underdogs of the natural world—the good, the bad and the frankly ugly, from their hidden talents to their bold hygiene choices, unsavory courtship rituals, devious camouflage techniques and “tough love” parenting skills.
World Screen News
ABC News Studios Commissions Doc on Ashley Madison Scandal
ABC News Studios has commissioned the multipart documentary The Ashley Madison Affair (w.t.) for Hulu. It will explore the events of 2015, when Ashley Madison’s owners refused to comply with the demands of hackers to shut down the company. The hackers then released almost 10 gigabytes of user details onto the dark web, causing disastrous consequences for those who had signed up, including suicide, blackmail and public shaming.
World Screen News
New Series Slave Market Premieres on Shahid
Slave Market, a new period drama produced by MBC Studios, has made its debut on MBC Group’s Shahid streaming platform. The series narrates five stories taking place simultaneously in different parts of the world in the 1900s. Season one follows the journeys of Rahma (Arabian Peninsula), Colonel Morton and his English family (Jeddah), Lavani (Mumbai), Quako and Natanda (Eastern Africa) and Khorshid’s family (European Caucasus) up to the point in which they all end up at the slave market.
