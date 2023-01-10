Read full article on original website
Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed at Paramount+
Paramount+ has ordered another season of its original crime series Criminal Minds: Evolution, a continuation of the hit CBS series that ran until 2020. In the current season, which resumed with new episodes this week, the criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet: an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. The next season is expected to begin production later this year.
