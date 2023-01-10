Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UpNorthLive.com
Police: Break-in at Wexford Jewelers
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There was a break-in at Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Police Department. The police department said officers responded to an alarm at Wexford Jewelers at 1:04 a.m. and found a broken window on the north side of the building.
Woman who left 29 cats outside veterinary clinic sentenced to probation
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman who left more than two dozen cats outside of a veterinary clinic was sentenced to probation on Friday. Kathy Jasinski pleaded guilty last month to a charge of attempted abandonment of four to nine animals. Prior story: Woman responsible for abandoning 29...
New Michigan law aims to improve police response to school shootings
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ask anyone in law enforcement and chances are they will tell you two things: Minutes matter in an emergency, and information is a valuable tool. A new law in Michigan addresses both of these things, in an effort to keep kids safe in school. Another story: Sheriff...
Cadillac church to host blood drive
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The LifeHouse Assembly of God is scheduled to host a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan announced on Wednesday that they are experiencing an "emergency blood shortage." Another story: Versiti Blood Center in dire...
County board unanimously rejects Camp Grayling expansion proposal
GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Otsego County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously earlier this week to reject the Camp Grayling expansion proposal and will be asking state leaders to do the same. The Michigan National Guard has asked the DNR for an expansion of 162,000 acres of state land in...
BATA partners with advertising agency to provide free ads to nonprofits
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A first of its kind partnership in northern Michigan could mean that you'll see something unexpected in traffic. And that could be a win for local nonprofits. Another story: BATA offering $10,000 incentive for new hires. "It always brings a smile to my face...
ISEA purchases new schooner, will arrive this summer
SUTTONS BAY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Inland Seas Education Association is adding a new schooner to its fleet. Alliance is the name of the 54-passenger schooner that will sail the Inland Lakes this summer. Another story: 'A huge step': Initial funds secured for $60M freshwater research center. ISEA said that...
Owners of the Cedar Tavern ready to move on
CEDAR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In small towns across northern Michigan, there are places that have become almost like landmarks. They've been there forever, they serve a purpose and everyone knows about them. And sometimes, those places are bars. "It's just, it's a fun place," said Ellen Stacnik. "There's a lot...
How a nonprofit is keeping unused building materials out of landfills
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan nonprofit is changing the way houses are being built. Instead of unwanted or unused building materials being packed up and sent to a landfill, Bay Area Recycling for Charities is using them to help rebuild homes for those in need. Another...
Ferris State to host keynote speaker on MLK Day
BIG RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ferris State University announced that a keynote speaker is scheduled to deliver a speech at the campus on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As a student at the University of Virginia, Martese Johnson was beaten by Alcoholic Beverage Control officers near a bar in Charlottesville in 2015.
Some travelers stuck at Cherry Capital Airport after FAA computer outage
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded thousands of flights across the U.S. Flights at Cherry Capital Airport were cancelled or significantly delayed, which left people stuck in Traverse City a bit longer than they had anticipated. Another story: Airport operations gradually returning to...
Montague's late three lifts Cadillac over Petoskey in OT
CADILLAC -- The lead in the Big North Conference boys basketball race was up for grabs as Cadillac hosted Petoskey. A back and forth match-up went to overtime where Viking senior Jaden Montague drilled a three-pointer with four seconds left to give his team the eventual 68-65 win. The two...
'A huge step': Initial funds secured for $60M freshwater research center
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project that partners say will put Traverse City on the map when it comes to freshwater research, just got some help from a federal grant. Construction is just starting at Discovery Pier, but thanks to a $1.6 million grant, project partners are one step...
