Police: Break-in at Wexford Jewelers

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There was a break-in at Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Police Department. The police department said officers responded to an alarm at Wexford Jewelers at 1:04 a.m. and found a broken window on the north side of the building.
Woman who left 29 cats outside veterinary clinic sentenced to probation

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman who left more than two dozen cats outside of a veterinary clinic was sentenced to probation on Friday. Kathy Jasinski pleaded guilty last month to a charge of attempted abandonment of four to nine animals. Prior story: Woman responsible for abandoning 29...
Cadillac church to host blood drive

CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The LifeHouse Assembly of God is scheduled to host a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan announced on Wednesday that they are experiencing an "emergency blood shortage." Another story: Versiti Blood Center in dire...
County board unanimously rejects Camp Grayling expansion proposal

GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Otsego County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously earlier this week to reject the Camp Grayling expansion proposal and will be asking state leaders to do the same. The Michigan National Guard has asked the DNR for an expansion of 162,000 acres of state land in...
ISEA purchases new schooner, will arrive this summer

SUTTONS BAY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Inland Seas Education Association is adding a new schooner to its fleet. Alliance is the name of the 54-passenger schooner that will sail the Inland Lakes this summer. Another story: 'A huge step': Initial funds secured for $60M freshwater research center. ISEA said that...
Owners of the Cedar Tavern ready to move on

CEDAR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In small towns across northern Michigan, there are places that have become almost like landmarks. They've been there forever, they serve a purpose and everyone knows about them. And sometimes, those places are bars. "It's just, it's a fun place," said Ellen Stacnik. "There's a lot...
Ferris State to host keynote speaker on MLK Day

BIG RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ferris State University announced that a keynote speaker is scheduled to deliver a speech at the campus on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As a student at the University of Virginia, Martese Johnson was beaten by Alcoholic Beverage Control officers near a bar in Charlottesville in 2015.
Some travelers stuck at Cherry Capital Airport after FAA computer outage

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded thousands of flights across the U.S. Flights at Cherry Capital Airport were cancelled or significantly delayed, which left people stuck in Traverse City a bit longer than they had anticipated. Another story: Airport operations gradually returning to...
Montague's late three lifts Cadillac over Petoskey in OT

CADILLAC -- The lead in the Big North Conference boys basketball race was up for grabs as Cadillac hosted Petoskey. A back and forth match-up went to overtime where Viking senior Jaden Montague drilled a three-pointer with four seconds left to give his team the eventual 68-65 win. The two...
