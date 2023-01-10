Read full article on original website
Banijay Kids & Family’s Benoît Di Sabatino on Board TV Kids Festival
Benoît Di Sabatino, CEO of Banijay Kids & Family, has joined the roster of speakers for the TV Kids Festival, set to take place February 7 to 10, which you can register for at no cost. With a strong record in animation and youth programming, Di Sabatino joined Banijay...
Star Trek: Prodigy’s Kevin & Dan Hageman Set for TV Kids Festival
Kevin and Dan Hageman, executive producers and showrunners of Star Trek: Prodigy, have been added to the roster for the TV Kids Festival, taking place from February 7 to 10, which is open for registration free of charge. Star Trek: Prodigy was recently nominated for a Children’s & Family Emmy...
TV Kids Festival Adds Former Wiggles Member, First Day Creatives
Former Wiggles member Emma Watkins, who is now launching her new show Emma Memma, and Julie Kalceff and Kirsty Stark, creatives behind the Australian series First Day, are among the speakers taking part in the TV Kids Festival, which will run from February 7 to 10 and can be registered for here for free.
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Endor Hires to Drive Development
Endor Productions has tapped Jen McConnell, from Masterpiece’s Sanditon and previously Playground, as head of development. In her new role, McConnell will continue to drive the expansion of the Endor development slate and strengthen. the creative strategy of the company. She will develop new projects of her own while...
Double Dutch Installs Creative Director
Banijay UK label Double Dutch has appointed Myar Craig-Brown as creative director, a newly created role. Craig-Brown will build on and drive forward the Double Dutch slate in line with the company’s focus on original, character-led, returning series. She joins from Gaumont UK, where she was creative director. Craig-Brown...
Lonely Hearts Debuts on FOX Turkey
Lonely Hearts, distributed by Global Agency, has made its debut in Turkey in access prime time and will be aired daily on FOX. Produced by Bros Film, Dentsu and Mavi Yapım, Lonely Hearts tells the story of two couples passionately in love but torn in different directions by the dramatic conflicts that run through their families and test their determination that love shall prevail.
Netflix & Tiger Aspect Alum Ben Cavey Joins 42
The management and production company 42 (The Silent Twins, The Flatshare) has hired former Netflix and Tiger Aspect Productions executive Ben Cavey (Bad Education, Benidorm) as head of comedy and entertainment. The newly created role will see Cavey spearhead 42’s expansion into the two genres, producing projects and managing talent...
Banijay Taps HBO Europe Alum Steve Matthews
HBO Europe alum Steve Matthews has joined Banijay’s central scripted department as content partnerships executive. In the newly created role, Matthews will act as a key facilitator in the group’s production development process, driving co-production opportunities across the Nordics, Spain and beyond and building out the pipeline and creative partnerships across drama.
Apple TV Plus just released the Season 1 finale of its action-packed military drama Echo 3
At one point during the newly released Season 1 finale of Apple TV Plus’ Echo 3 — after Alex “Bambi” Chesborough muses aloud to his brother-in-law Prince about how he can’t wait to get back home — Prince quips with a shit-eating grin: “We really f—-d this place up, didn’t we amigo?”
CBS’s Lingo Debuts in Canada
The CBS adaptation of Lingo, hosted by RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race), has debuted in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV. The game show pits teams against each other in a battle to find words and win cash prizes. All3Media International has sold the format in 17 territories, including France, where it has aired for 29 years.
Italia’s Got Talent Moving to Disney+
After 12 seasons on Sky in Italy, the hit entertainment show Italia’s Got Talent is moving to Disney+. The next edition of Italia’s Got Talent will be produced by Fremantle Italia for Disney+. The Italian edition is the first Got Talent to be available on a streaming platform in Europe.
Warner Bros. Discovery & Prime Video to Bring Warner Pass to France
Warner Bros. Discovery has inked a deal with Prime Video to launch a new offering called Warner Pass in France. Available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels in France, Warner Pass will feature all HBO programs, along with 12 channels, including Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, as well as their companion on-demand services.
Disney+ Veteran David Levy Joins Pinkfong
The Pinkfong Company, behind the cultural phenomenon Baby Shark, has appointed Disney+ animation director David Levy as its first head of studio for the U.S. Levy will spearhead the development and production of original IP, working across short-form and long-form content while overseeing creative in Pinkfong USA’s co-productions. Levy will work closely with creative, franchise and channel operations teams behind Baby Shark Dance.
SAG Awards to Stream on Netflix from 2024
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to stream live on Netflix globally beginning in 2024 thanks to a new multiyear partnership. This year’s 29th annual SAG Awards is scheduled to be broadcast online on February 26 at 8 p.m. With this new deal in place, Netflix has agreed...
Mark Parker Elected Chairman of The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company board of directors has elected Mark G. Parker, executive chairman of Nike, as chairman of the board. Parker, a seven-year member of the Disney board, will succeed Susan Arnold, who will not stand for re-election pursuant to the 15-year term limit under Disney’s board tenure policy.
Ryan Reynolds-Led Natural History Series for Nat Geo
National Geographic has greenlit the new natural history series Underdogs, with Ryan Reynolds set to narrate. The ten-part series is co-produced by Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and Wildstar Films (America the Beautiful, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory). Billed as an unconventional natural history series, Underdogs will tell the story of the heroic underdogs of the natural world—the good, the bad and the frankly ugly, from their hidden talents to their bold hygiene choices, unsavory courtship rituals, devious camouflage techniques and “tough love” parenting skills.
ABC News Studios Commissions Doc on Ashley Madison Scandal
ABC News Studios has commissioned the multipart documentary The Ashley Madison Affair (w.t.) for Hulu. It will explore the events of 2015, when Ashley Madison’s owners refused to comply with the demands of hackers to shut down the company. The hackers then released almost 10 gigabytes of user details onto the dark web, causing disastrous consequences for those who had signed up, including suicide, blackmail and public shaming.
