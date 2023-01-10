ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Bears GM Ryan Poles' end-of-year press conference

By Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
Bears general manager Ryan Poles met with the Chicago media Tuesday in his end-of-year press conference. And it was easily the least infuriating EOY presser that fans have experienced in some time.

Head coach Matt Eberflus was there, too. And he did have some notable tidbits, including how he wouldn’t rule out changes to his coaching staff. But this presser was all about Poles.

Poles was asked about everything from the No. 1 overall pick to his plans in free agency to players who impressed in a brutal 2022 season. But the topic everyone is talking about is quarterback Justin Fields.

Poles praised Fields while noting he needs to improve as a passer. While he said Fields is the starting quarterback moving forward, he also didn’t completely rule out drafting a quarterback first overall. But it’s all in the name of adding value to that No. 1 pick heading into the pre-draft process.

Twitter had plenty to say following Poles’ roughly 30 minute press conference, including how he handled all of the quarterback questions.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

