GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District will offer free preschool at Wagonwheel Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year to families who meet certain criteria. Children who are at least 4 years old by Sept. 15 may qualify for the Title I-A-funded Ready “4” Learning Pre-School if their family lives in a Title 1 Elementary School attendance area or if their family lives in a shelter, motel, campground, car, park, abandoned building, bus or train station, or inadequate housing, the flier said. Families may also qualify if they’re living doubled up with other people because of loss of housing or financial hardship. Transportation is available to Wagonwheel, which is at 800 Hemlock Ave., Gillette.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO