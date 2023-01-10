Read full article on original website
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 13
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/12/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Jan. 12:. At 4:01 a.m. to Willow Brook Lane for an emergency medical response. At 6:42 a.m. to Westhills Loop for an emergency medical response. At 12:20 p.m. to South Garner Lake Road for...
Drunk driver goes to pick up child from school, arrested for DWUI
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man was arrested Thursday afternoon for impaired driving after consuming alcohol prior to picking up his child at an elementary school, Gillette Police said Friday. The man, identified as a 54-year-old resident, was called in as the subject of a possible drunk driver report after...
Preventing a DUI with a Portable Breathalyzer
Preventing a DUI with a Portable Breathalyzer
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Jan. 10
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Woman charged with endangering infant with meth, drug possession￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Local police arrested a woman yesterday for endangering her infant daughter with drugs following an investigation at an apartment on Boxelder Road, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Chelcea Woods, 24, was contacted by officers and the Wyoming Department of Family Services on Jan. 11...
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through January 7
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license December 25 through January 7 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log...
Water outage near CCHS, Indian Hills
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The City of Gillette is advising of a water outage in the area of Campbell County High School. “There is currently a water outage in the Indian Hills subdivision and at (CCHS),” the city said in a statement on Jan. 13. The outage is reportedly...
Obituaries: Suedkamp; Bertch
Beverly M. Suedkamp: October 10, 1947 — January 4, 2023. Beverly “Bev” Marie (Gustafson) Suedkamp went peacefully with the Lord on January 4, 2023,. at her home while having a sleepover with her daughter. Bev was born October 10, 1947, to Hank “Gus” Gustafson and Eva Marie...
Campbell County divorces through January 7
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Dec. 15 through Jan 7. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jeremaya...
(PHOTOS) Casper-based radiologist expands Gillette practice
GILLETTE, Wyo. — After getting to know the Gillette community, Casper-based diagnostic radiologist Dr. Joseph McGinley is increasing his office hours fivefold in Gillette. For the past few years, McGinley’s office, at 407 S Medical Arts Court, Suite E2, has been open on Wednesdays. It will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 11.
Historian will explain Jan. 26 how Gillette got its name
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Museum at the Bighorns historian and collections manager Jessica Salzman will make a presentation at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Campbell County Rockpile Museum on the life of Edward Gillette. The Campbell County Rockpile Museum, which is at 900 W. Second St., Gillette, will host...
Campbell school district rolls out free early childhood supports
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District will offer free preschool at Wagonwheel Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year to families who meet certain criteria. Children who are at least 4 years old by Sept. 15 may qualify for the Title I-A-funded Ready “4” Learning Pre-School if their family lives in a Title 1 Elementary School attendance area or if their family lives in a shelter, motel, campground, car, park, abandoned building, bus or train station, or inadequate housing, the flier said. Families may also qualify if they’re living doubled up with other people because of loss of housing or financial hardship. Transportation is available to Wagonwheel, which is at 800 Hemlock Ave., Gillette.
Obituary: Renee K. Sundfor
Renee K. Sundfor: February 6, 1981 — January 8, 2023. Memorial Gathering for Renée Sundfor will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Walker Funeral Home 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY. To celebrate Renée’s life the family is requesting that no black is worn. Wear the color that for you celebrates Renée’s life.
Now That State Collects Mineral Taxes Monthly, Lawmakers Work To Streamline Payout Process
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been a year since mineral production and exploration companies began paying their state mineral production taxes monthly. As with any transition, there have been some hiccups, and Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, is sponsoring a bill to address one of...
Total of 8 file applications to fill vacant city council seat￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The window that was opened earlier this month for residents to file an application to represent Ward 3 on the Gillette City Council has closed, according to the city clerk’s office. As of 5 p.m. on Jan. 12, the time that the application window closed,...
Director: CAM-PLEX master plan off to a great start
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Populous has kicked off its work on the master plan for improving the CAM-PLEX. Principal and Director of Equestrian Services Todd Gralla and Architectural Designer II John Brown from Populous met with Campbell County business and community leaders Jan. 12 to examine the facility, its current and historical operations, and how to make the area around it a more appealing destination, they told the Campbell County Public Land Board that night.
Slight chance of snow, but fog will be main concern
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There is the slightest chance of snow this morning — 20% between 9 and 10 a.m. — but the main weather hazard will be fog, the National Weather Service said. Drier air will likely prevail for all but the southern extreme of Campbell County,...
Former Legislator Tyler Lindholm To Launch Americans For Prosperity Chapter in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Former Wyoming state legislator Tyler Lindholm is leaving U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ office to launch a Wyoming chapter of a Libertarian conservative political advocacy group later this month. Lindholm, an outspoken and well-liked member of the Wyoming House during his...
City council expresses support of out-of-town retreat to discuss future, first time in years
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette City Council will likely hold its next multi-day retreat outside of Gillette following a need expressed by Mayor Shay Lundvall for the council to consider their future direction without distractions. “I think this is important because I think it’s something that- we’re rebuilding here,”...
