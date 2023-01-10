Read full article on original website
50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music Group
50 Cent once turned down a seven-figure recording deal with Universal Music Group in a strategic attempt to circumvent rival Irv Gotti sabotaging his career. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old spoke on the impact his opposition had on his decisions to decline the lucrative offer, which came during the massive bidding war he created in 2002.More from VIBE.comChika Blasts 50 Cent For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Jussie SmollettMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social Media50 Cent's New Drama Series 'Fightland' In Development At STARZ “Irv [Gotti] was talking in the interview and he was talking about...
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
50 Cent Spurred to Apologize to Megan Thee Stallion Due to Tory Lanez’s Jail Call
In an interview with radio host Big Boy, 50 Cent attempted to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion for making light of and perpetuating the idea that she had lied about being shot by Canadian artist Tory Lanez. Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan last month and awaits sentencing. In an unwieldy conversation — where Big Boy implied he would encourage Oprah Winfrey to be unfaithful in a hypothetical relationship between the two of them and 50 Cent described Gabrielle Union’s recent revelations about a “dysfunctional” marriage prior to her relationship with Dwyane Wade as “hoe shit” — the New...
thesource.com
Mekhi Phifer Says There Will Never Be A ‘8 Mile’ Sequel: ‘I’m Sure Eminem Wouldn’t Be In It’
8 Mile is a classic when it comes to hip-hop movies. The story is loosely based on Eminem’s early days as a rapper in Detroit before his rise to fame. The song “Lose Yourself,” which was featured in the movie, was also Em’s first Academy Award win for Best Original Song. TMZ caught up to Mekhi Phifer, who played Jimmy’s friend Future, where they asked him about the possibility of there being a sequel to 8 Mile.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Kodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Conviction
Kodak Black is not happy about Tory Lanez being found guilty on all three charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. The 25-year-old had some incendiary words for both the Grammy winner and Jay-Z, whom many people have intimated has some involvement in the jury’s decision. “This sh*t ain’t right homie,” the “Super Gremlin” rapper said. “Tory Lanez a good ni**a, bruh. If I had come out and done some sh*t and this sh*t f**king with my Christmas Eve, homie, ni**as ain’t finna talk about that, ni**as finna act like this sh*t ain’t even happen.”More from VIBE.comNicci Gilbert Takes Down...
BET
SZA Releases 'Kill Bill' Video While Scoring First No. 1 Single
To say the last month has been a good one for SZA would be an understatement. The TDE singer has not only conquered the feat of having the No. 1 album in the country for the last four weeks straight with S.O.S., but now, she can claim the No. ! single as well.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Complex
Here’s Bobby Shmurda’s Response to Uncle Murda Mentioning Him on “Rap Up 2022”
Uncle Murda released his annual “Rap Up” song over the weekend, where he reminisced on some of the biggest pop culture moments of 2022 while dissing a number of artists. Among those mentioned on the 15-minute track is Bobby Shmurda, who Murda name drops when talking about the Brooklyn artist’s beef with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Responds To ‘In Da Club’ Being Played At Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has offered a response to the recent viral video of his hit song “In Da Club” playing before Ja Rule took the stage at a concert last month. On Tuesday (January 10), the G-Unit Records boss took to Twitter once he got word of the clip which shows a crowd watching Ja’s team set up the stage while “In Da Club” rang off in the venue. 50 wasted no time commenting on the situation and reveled in its awkwardness.
Behind the History and Meaning of Tupac Shakur’s “California Love”
On “California Love,” Shakur’s verse begins, Out on bail, fresh outta jail, California dreamin’! It’s a classic opening that is still blasted on highways and in dance clubs today. But what is the history of the track?. Meaning The Production. The meaning of the song...
Ice Cube Reveals Tupac Wanted To Make Music Similar To N.W.A.
During a recent appearance with two of his fellow Mount Westmore members, Ice Cube got very candid about Tupac’s early days as a roadie for Digital Underground. The “It Was A Good Day” rapper revealed on the People’s Party podcast to host Talib Kweli that he met Pac as an eager talent on-the-rise who was heavily inspired and influenced by N.W.A.. He later indicated that he wanted to make music derivative of theirs.More from VIBE.comO'Shea Jackson Jr. Addresses Nepotism In Hollywood DebateSir Jinx Dubs Ice Cube "A Fake Gangster" Amid Ongoing LawsuitE-40 Launches Chicken & Waffles Flavored Ice Cream Cube, 53,...
musictimes.com
Big Scarr Net Worth 2022: Up-and-Coming Rapper Dead at 22
Big Scarr's death would have flown under the radar had it not been for Gucci Mane who publicly mourned the death of the up-and-coming rapper through his social media account. Gucci Mane took to social media to share a carousel of pictures of Big Scarr, with the caption: "This pain. I'm a miss you [Big Scarr]."
Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To Takeoff In “Rocket Man” Music Video
Boosie Badazz has dropped the music video for his track “Rocket Man,” titled in honor of late rap star Takeoff. Shot in black and white, the visual begins with the Baton Rouge native in a photo studio surrounded by various lighting fixtures as he takes a drag from his blunt and begins to muse, “I feel like the realest ni**a in the world right now.” More from VIBE.comOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To FindBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseBoosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is Jewish Boosie’s opening verse finds him...
Are Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Lyrics About Liam Hemsworth?
Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" lyrics reveal the pop star has finally found a worthy love: herself. Much like Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," Cyrus' new disco-infused pop-rock breakup track, released in the U.S. Thursday night (Jan. 12), finds the singer leaning into self-love as she lets go of a former flame that fizzled out.
’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed and Liz Break Up for 11th Time, End Engagement Following Explosive Rose Revelation
Another reality TV couple bites the dust… again. Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods have broken up following an explosive 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all. Here's how it all went down... A Big Ed and Rose Reunion. During the special, an argument ensued after...
How Cormega Preserved '90s Rap Realness on His New Album
Hip-hop mogul Marley Marl once dubbed Cormega “the original gangsta rapper from Queensbridge'' for his starkly lyrical accounts of life in Queens, NY’s Queensbridge Houses, the largest housing project on Earth. A magic combination of raw street energy and poeticism made his 2001 debut album The Realness an instant classic, cementing his status as a peer to the likes of Nas, Mobb Deep and other gritty ‘90s-era street rappers. Now, more than twenty years later, he’s returned with not just a new album (his sixth), but one that is a sequel to his seminal project: The Realness II.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Meaning Behind New Song ‘Hummingbird’
Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to release new music and now she is diving into the meaning of her upcoming song "Hummingbird." In her latest On The JLo newsletter, she said: "I wrote a song called ‘Hummingbird’ for my new album. To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses."
Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance
On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
thesource.com
SZA Celebrates Having Global No. 1 Single: ‘Number one GLOBALLY is Incredible’
SZA has a massive hit on her hands with “Kill Bill.” The single from her SOS Album is the No. 1 single across the globe. Hitting Twitter, the TDE songstress celebrated the achievement. “Number one GLOBALLY is incredible!!” SZA tweeted. “I’m so GRATEFUL! Thank you to everyone around...
PopCrush
