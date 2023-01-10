Read full article on original website
A major beer maker says shoppers are finally balking at rising prices — and it could signal inflation's near its peak
Inflation will persist through 2023, but a downtick in demand for staples like beer is a new and necessary phase on the way out of the current cycle.
An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling
With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.
Why Gas Prices Are Rising Again in the U.S.
After falling from a record high in 2022, retail gas prices are on the rise again. What is driving this increase, and how long is it likely to last?
California Egg Prices Reach All-Time Highs - Eggs in Short Supply
Eggs have been in short supply and have seen a significant price increase in California due to a bird flu outbreak that has killed millions of hens. This has left local grocers struggling to stock eggs that comply with California law, causing many shoppers to be shocked by the sudden spike in price. The average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California has jumped to $7.37, up from $4.83 at the beginning of December and just $2.35 at this time last year.
Egg Shortage: What's Behind Soaring Prices – and When Will They Go Back Down?
While the world has been gripped by COVID-19, another epidemic has been cutting a swath through the US: A virulent strain of bird flu first detected in early 2022 has resulted in the deaths of nearly 58 million chickens and turkeys, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The economic...
Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases
High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs
Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
Americans will pay more to send packages – exact date the price hike takes effect
THE United States Postal Service (USPS) has released plans to raise prices for numerous services in 2023, including mailing letters and packages. The federally funded service is looking to eat into its debt by charging Americans more at the post office. Pricing changes will go into effect on January 22.
Egg prices have more than tripled in some states. Here's why.
The rising cost of eggs in the U.S. is denting household budgets. Americans in recent years have increased the number of eggs they consume while reducing their intake of beef and venison, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg consumption has grown in part because more families are eating them as their main protein substitute, Los Angeles Times reporter Sonja Sharp told CBS News. "Each of us eats about as many eggs as one hen can lay a year," she said. As demand for eggs has risen, production in the U.S. has slumped because of the ongoing bird, or "avian," flu epidemic. Nearly...
Nine cities and states sending direct payment between $300 and $1,050 before the end of the month – see who is eligible
MILLIONS of Americans have some extra money between $300 and $1,050 waiting for them. There are nine cities and states sending direct payments in January. The payments will provide relief during a time when Americans are feeling the effects of high inflation. The current inflation rate stands at 7.1 percent.
Beer prices rise 7 percent
Beer drinkers are having to dig a little deeper into their pockets. The alcohol consulting company Bump Williams says beer prices jumped 7 percent during the last 13 weeks of 2022.
Soaring Egg Prices Continue to Rise in Missouri – But Why?
Let's face it EVERYTHING costs more these days, but some things just downright have me scratching my head wondering why it's so expensive. Especially eggs. Right now, the cost of a dozen eggs is close to $6 (depending on where you shop). $6. Who remembers paying under a dollar for a dozen eggs? Ahhhh the good ole days. So why are eggs so expensive? Bird Flu is being blamed for the increase. According to CNN,
US companies spent over $1 trillion buying back their own shares last year as they shrugged off fears of a recession-fueled crash
Listed US companies spent $1.03 trillion on share buybacks last year, according to Birinyi Associates. Share buybacks are seen as an indicator of how much faith a company has in its own business and the wider economy. "They are still comfortable enough to spend money on stock buybacks, so are...
11 States Where Some Residents Can Still Expect Relief Payments Coming to Their Bank Accounts
While most of the formal stimulus programs that put money back into Americans’ bank accounts as a form of COVID or inflation relief have ended, some states’ refunds and rebates payment dates will roll into 2023. Cut Costs: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill. Find...
2023 Starts With Gas Prices Surging in Florida Though AAA Expects Them to Drop in Coming Weeks
While they surged over the holidays, AAA expects gas prices across Florida to drop in the coming days. AAA released a report this week showing the average gallon of gas in Florida cost $3.30 on Sunday, up from $3.24 a gallon at the start of last week and above the national average of $3.28 a gallon. However, AAA noted that the “state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, but more discounts are likely on the way.”
Pepsi, Coke soda pricing targeted in new federal probe
The FTC probe comes as the agency looks to dust off a decades old, but long dormant price-discrimination law.
Record Dairy Prices Expected Due to Increased Exports
WASHINGTON, DC – Though there have been challenges within the domestic dairy industry over the past few years, 2022 is shaping up to be a record year for prices, according to the latest data from the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF). The record for dairy prices was last set...
Gas prices still rising but may start to decline as demand drops: AAA
Gas prices kept climbing but are likely to start dropping again as demand drops, AAA said.
Biden hails ‘good news’ as rate of US Inflation falls for December as fuel prices drop
US inflation dropped by 0.1 per cent for the month of December as fuel prices fell, which compensated for increased food and housing prices. President Biden hailed the “good news about the economy”. “For the sixth month in a row, inflation has come down,” Mr Biden said, adding that the progress gives “families some real breathing room.” The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly Consumer Price Index report on Thursday detailing that inflation also rose 6.5 per cent in the past 12 months. Fuel prices dropped 9.4 per cent for the month of December, while the energy index...
