Pennsylvania State

Kendra M.

An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling

With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.
Ty D.

California Egg Prices Reach All-Time Highs - Eggs in Short Supply

Eggs have been in short supply and have seen a significant price increase in California due to a bird flu outbreak that has killed millions of hens. This has left local grocers struggling to stock eggs that comply with California law, causing many shoppers to be shocked by the sudden spike in price. The average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California has jumped to $7.37, up from $4.83 at the beginning of December and just $2.35 at this time last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases

High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs

Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
MONTROSE, CO
CBS Sacramento

Egg prices have more than tripled in some states. Here's why.

The rising cost of eggs in the U.S. is denting household budgets. Americans in recent years have increased the number of eggs they consume while reducing their intake of beef and venison, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg consumption has grown in part because more families are eating them as their main protein substitute, Los Angeles Times reporter Sonja Sharp told CBS News. "Each of us eats about as many eggs as one hen can lay a year," she said. As demand for eggs has risen, production in the U.S. has slumped because of the ongoing bird, or "avian," flu epidemic. Nearly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KERO 23 Bakersfield

Beer prices rise 7 percent

Beer drinkers are having to dig a little deeper into their pockets. The alcohol consulting company Bump Williams says beer prices jumped 7 percent during the last 13 weeks of 2022.
1070 KHMO-AM

Soaring Egg Prices Continue to Rise in Missouri – But Why?

Let's face it EVERYTHING costs more these days, but some things just downright have me scratching my head wondering why it's so expensive. Especially eggs. Right now, the cost of a dozen eggs is close to $6 (depending on where you shop). $6. Who remembers paying under a dollar for a dozen eggs? Ahhhh the good ole days. So why are eggs so expensive? Bird Flu is being blamed for the increase. According to CNN,
MISSOURI STATE
FloridaDaily

2023 Starts With Gas Prices Surging in Florida Though AAA Expects Them to Drop in Coming Weeks

While they surged over the holidays, AAA expects gas prices across Florida to drop in the coming days. AAA released a report this week showing the average gallon of gas in Florida cost $3.30 on Sunday, up from $3.24 a gallon at the start of last week and above the national average of $3.28 a gallon. However, AAA noted that the “state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, but more discounts are likely on the way.”
FLORIDA STATE
floydcountyrecord.com

Record Dairy Prices Expected Due to Increased Exports

WASHINGTON, DC – Though there have been challenges within the domestic dairy industry over the past few years, 2022 is shaping up to be a record year for prices, according to the latest data from the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF). The record for dairy prices was last set...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Biden hails ‘good news’ as rate of US Inflation falls for December as fuel prices drop

US inflation dropped by 0.1 per cent for the month of December as fuel prices fell, which compensated for increased food and housing prices. President Biden hailed the “good news about the economy”. “For the sixth month in a row, inflation has come down,” Mr Biden said, adding that the progress gives “families some real breathing room.” The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly Consumer Price Index report on Thursday detailing that inflation also rose 6.5 per cent in the past 12 months. Fuel prices dropped 9.4 per cent for the month of December, while the energy index...

